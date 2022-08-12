Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Updates on the status of the $1 million donation at the Re-opening this Friday at the Texas African American MuseumTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Congratulations to Pastor Rosia J Harmon on your 60th Birthday July 31, 2022Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Internet goes wild after fans of the Jetsons say George Joesph Jetson will supposedly be born on July 31, 2022Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Tour Tyler Texas sales tax holiday this weekend August 5 - 7, 2022 on clothing, diapers, backpacks, school suppliesTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
National Avocado Day In 2022, it is celebrated on July 31stTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Tyler, TX Man Discovers His Fast Food Burger was Raw, Reportedly Gets Sick After
A Tyler, Texas woman recently shared a photo of a raw burger her husband received at a local fast food restaurant. And honestly, this is not the first time something like this has occurred as of late. We shared a similar tale back in February of this year. We've recently heard at least three similar stories. In fact, some of the comments on her post revealed that others had allegedly had similar experiences at the same location. One shared an experience that happened at a McDonald's in Whitehouse, TX.
Don’t Miss the Rose Festival Arts and Crafts Fair in Tyler, Texas
Everyone knows that Tyler, Texas is the Rose Capital of America. We carry that title with pride as almost 20 percent of roses found in the country are grown here. We also have the stunning Municipal Rose Garden in Tyler, home to more than 400 varieties of roses and of course the tradition of the Texas Rose Festival which has been taking place since 1933.
KLTV
Unexpected setback for New York manufacturing industry
Gregg County commissioners selected a contractor Monday to begin the process of connecting broadband internet across the county. Longview receives A rating in TEA 2022 accountability ratings. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. The TEA (Texas Education Agency) has released its 2022 accountability ratings and East Texas districts are seeing how...
One Swift Wind Would Demolish This Home For Sale in Marshall, Texas
We love to highlight beautiful homes across the great state of Texas. Some of them are owned by celebrities like Selena Gomez, Tony Stewart, or Dak Prescott. But other homes we stumble across when searching these real estate sites are so bad it’s obvious that no one would want to purchase the home or ask their family to move in. Which is exactly how this home in Marshall, Texas looks currently, I don’t think anyone is going to purchase this home.
DFW Airline Agent Suspended After This Scary Airport Fight Video Goes Viral
Airports aren't for the faint of heart these days. We may not be in the thick of it like we were during mask season, but folks get crazy when they travel. If you missed it, Spirit Airlines has responded to this wild viral DFW fight video out of Dallas, TX, last week.
Celebrating East Texas Black Business Owners In August
Did you know that August was "Black Business Month"?. Throughout the history of this country, its been proven that African Americans have had a tougher time starting a business due to lack of education, financing from banks and a myriad of other factors. But thankfully over the last few years we've begun to see change in the marketplace as more and more African Americans are starting their businesses and pursuing the path of financial independence.
KTBS
Hosea McCain got behind the wheel in World War II
ORE CITY, Texas -- Eighty years ago, when his country needed him, Hosea McCain was using a crosscut saw to manually clear trees in the woodsy areas of east Texas. “Work was work back then," Hosea laughed from his porch after recently celebrating his 103rd birthday. His draft notice during...
KLTV
Texas Country Music Hall of Fame welcomes 2022 inductees
CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - The stars shined bright in Carthage Saturday night as David Frizzell, Buddy Holly and The Texas Tenors were inducted into the Texas Country Music Hall of Fame. David Frizzell. David Frizzell’s life and career are tightly woven into the fabric of country music history and lore....
Police Seek This Duo Who Allegedly Stole from a Tyler, TX Walmart SIX Times
Police are currently looking for two people who are suspected of having committed a theft at a business in Tyler, Texas. But it didn't happen just once, but allegedly SIX times. Do you recognize either of these two people?. Back in June of this year, this duo is suspected of...
KLTV
Car fire damages Longview business
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview business owner said a woman drove her already-on-fire car next to his shop before exiting it. According to KLTV’s Jamey Boyum, the owner of German Precision Auto Sales & Service, in the 100 block of W. Marshall Street, informed him the woman was driving a vehicle that was already on fire and parked it under an overhang near a bay door at the shop. The vehicle fire became so intense that it eventually melted some siding. The owner said they used a garden hose to try and douse the flames.
KLTV
Gregg County Broadband
The TEA (Texas Education Agency) has released its 2022 accountability ratings and East Texas districts are seeing how they stand. Longview doctor warns against dangers of heat and pregnancy. Updated: 27 minutes ago. |. We all have a tough time handling the Texas heat, but doctors say pregnant women are...
KTRE
25th Annual Classic Country Hall of Fame celebrates Texas artists
Tyler native Heather Nikole Harper is nominated for Artist of the Year, Vocalist of the Year and Songwriter Achievement “Home Sweet Texas,” at the 8th Annual Josie Music Awards. |. Guest speakers included district three Tyler City Councilwoman Dr. Shirley McKellar. “They felt compelled by a desire to...
KLTV
Tyler barber shop gives free back-to-school haircuts and school supplies
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - With back-to-school time here, many areas in town have been holding school supply pick-up events, and one Tyler barbershop wanted to be part of giving back. Students and their families packed into the lobby and lined up outside the House of Fadez Barbershop in Tyler today...
KLTV
Gilmer enters stage 3 of drought contingency plan
GILMER, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Gilmer has declared they are entering Stage 3 of their drought contingency plan. Stage 3 of Gilmer’s water conservation plan is being initiated after a city council meeting last Tuesday, which recognized Upshur County is classified as being in an “extreme drought” according to drought.gov.
KLTV
Groundbreaking ceremony held for ‘Boldly Brook Hill’ campaign initiative
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Brook Hill School in Bullard held a groundbreaking ceremony Monday evening for its $22.5 million Boldly Brook Hill campaign initiative. This campaign is intended to fund a brand new fine arts building and chapel, campus-wide enhancements and an endowment. “We now have a fine arts...
What Farmers’ Almanac says about next winter in Texas – and why it’s likely wrong
The fabled Farmers' Almanac released their Winter 2022-23 forecast, and it calls for colder than normal weather in Texas with normal precipitation. But can these predictions be trusted?
KSLA
Marshall daycare expands into a building of its own
MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) —- Miles of Smiles Childcare. That’s the name of a new daycare opened recently in Marshall, Texas. And it’s located in the 1300 block of South Washington Avenue. The director says they opened in June after seeing a need to provide more childcare services,...
KLTV
Gregg County commissioners select contractor for broadband internet project
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Gregg County commissioners selected a contractor Monday to begin the process of connecting broadband internet across the county. Judge Bill Stoudt said commissioners selected the company Conterra. He says the county is fortunate since it installed hard line to all of its precinct outlets about ten years ago.
KLTV
Longview doctor warns against dangers of heat and pregnancy
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - We all have a tough time handling the Texas heat, but doctors say pregnant women are much more susceptible and heat exhaustion can cause health problems for mother and baby. Liana Flores is seven-and-a-half months pregnant and said she has felt the increased effect of the...
KLTV
Baby horned lizards begin hatching at Caldwell Zoo
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Two horned lizards have hatched at Caldwell Zoo, keeping the species a little safer from the endangered list. In 1993, the Texas Horned Lizard became the state reptile. The Caldwell Zoo has been working to keep them off the endangered species list. Two months ago, a...
