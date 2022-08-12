ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

101.5 KNUE

Tyler, TX Man Discovers His Fast Food Burger was Raw, Reportedly Gets Sick After

A Tyler, Texas woman recently shared a photo of a raw burger her husband received at a local fast food restaurant. And honestly, this is not the first time something like this has occurred as of late. We shared a similar tale back in February of this year. We've recently heard at least three similar stories. In fact, some of the comments on her post revealed that others had allegedly had similar experiences at the same location. One shared an experience that happened at a McDonald's in Whitehouse, TX.
TYLER, TX
101.5 KNUE

Don’t Miss the Rose Festival Arts and Crafts Fair in Tyler, Texas

Everyone knows that Tyler, Texas is the Rose Capital of America. We carry that title with pride as almost 20 percent of roses found in the country are grown here. We also have the stunning Municipal Rose Garden in Tyler, home to more than 400 varieties of roses and of course the tradition of the Texas Rose Festival which has been taking place since 1933.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Unexpected setback for New York manufacturing industry

Gregg County commissioners selected a contractor Monday to begin the process of connecting broadband internet across the county. Longview receives A rating in TEA 2022 accountability ratings. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. The TEA (Texas Education Agency) has released its 2022 accountability ratings and East Texas districts are seeing how...
GREGG COUNTY, TX
Mix 93.1

One Swift Wind Would Demolish This Home For Sale in Marshall, Texas

We love to highlight beautiful homes across the great state of Texas. Some of them are owned by celebrities like Selena Gomez, Tony Stewart, or Dak Prescott. But other homes we stumble across when searching these real estate sites are so bad it’s obvious that no one would want to purchase the home or ask their family to move in. Which is exactly how this home in Marshall, Texas looks currently, I don’t think anyone is going to purchase this home.
MARSHALL, TX
Tyler, TX
Mix 93.1

Celebrating East Texas Black Business Owners In August

Did you know that August was "Black Business Month"?. Throughout the history of this country, its been proven that African Americans have had a tougher time starting a business due to lack of education, financing from banks and a myriad of other factors. But thankfully over the last few years we've begun to see change in the marketplace as more and more African Americans are starting their businesses and pursuing the path of financial independence.
TYLER, TX
KTBS

Hosea McCain got behind the wheel in World War II

ORE CITY, Texas -- Eighty years ago, when his country needed him, Hosea McCain was using a crosscut saw to manually clear trees in the woodsy areas of east Texas. “Work was work back then," Hosea laughed from his porch after recently celebrating his 103rd birthday. His draft notice during...
ORE CITY, TX
KLTV

Texas Country Music Hall of Fame welcomes 2022 inductees

CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - The stars shined bright in Carthage Saturday night as David Frizzell, Buddy Holly and The Texas Tenors were inducted into the Texas Country Music Hall of Fame. David Frizzell. David Frizzell’s life and career are tightly woven into the fabric of country music history and lore....
CARTHAGE, TX
KLTV

Car fire damages Longview business

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview business owner said a woman drove her already-on-fire car next to his shop before exiting it. According to KLTV’s Jamey Boyum, the owner of German Precision Auto Sales & Service, in the 100 block of W. Marshall Street, informed him the woman was driving a vehicle that was already on fire and parked it under an overhang near a bay door at the shop. The vehicle fire became so intense that it eventually melted some siding. The owner said they used a garden hose to try and douse the flames.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Gregg County Broadband

The TEA (Texas Education Agency) has released its 2022 accountability ratings and East Texas districts are seeing how they stand. Longview doctor warns against dangers of heat and pregnancy. Updated: 27 minutes ago. |. We all have a tough time handling the Texas heat, but doctors say pregnant women are...
GREGG COUNTY, TX
KTRE

25th Annual Classic Country Hall of Fame celebrates Texas artists

Tyler native Heather Nikole Harper is nominated for Artist of the Year, Vocalist of the Year and Songwriter Achievement “Home Sweet Texas,” at the 8th Annual Josie Music Awards. |. Guest speakers included district three Tyler City Councilwoman Dr. Shirley McKellar. “They felt compelled by a desire to...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Tyler barber shop gives free back-to-school haircuts and school supplies

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - With back-to-school time here, many areas in town have been holding school supply pick-up events, and one Tyler barbershop wanted to be part of giving back. Students and their families packed into the lobby and lined up outside the House of Fadez Barbershop in Tyler today...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Gilmer enters stage 3 of drought contingency plan

GILMER, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Gilmer has declared they are entering Stage 3 of their drought contingency plan. Stage 3 of Gilmer’s water conservation plan is being initiated after a city council meeting last Tuesday, which recognized Upshur County is classified as being in an “extreme drought” according to drought.gov.
GILMER, TX
KSLA

Marshall daycare expands into a building of its own

MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) —- Miles of Smiles Childcare. That’s the name of a new daycare opened recently in Marshall, Texas. And it’s located in the 1300 block of South Washington Avenue. The director says they opened in June after seeing a need to provide more childcare services,...
MARSHALL, TX
KLTV

Gregg County commissioners select contractor for broadband internet project

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Gregg County commissioners selected a contractor Monday to begin the process of connecting broadband internet across the county. Judge Bill Stoudt said commissioners selected the company Conterra. He says the county is fortunate since it installed hard line to all of its precinct outlets about ten years ago.
GREGG COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Longview doctor warns against dangers of heat and pregnancy

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - We all have a tough time handling the Texas heat, but doctors say pregnant women are much more susceptible and heat exhaustion can cause health problems for mother and baby. Liana Flores is seven-and-a-half months pregnant and said she has felt the increased effect of the...
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Baby horned lizards begin hatching at Caldwell Zoo

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Two horned lizards have hatched at Caldwell Zoo, keeping the species a little safer from the endangered list. In 1993, the Texas Horned Lizard became the state reptile. The Caldwell Zoo has been working to keep them off the endangered species list. Two months ago, a...
TYLER, TX

