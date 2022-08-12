ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS News

Southern California woman dies while swimming in Lake Tahoe

The 46-year-old woman from San Diego County was swimming in Emerald Bay Sunday (8/14/) when she started struggling in the water. The woman was pulled onto a boat, and bystanders did CPR, but she didn't make it. It's unclear if she had a medical issue, cold shock, or another emergency.
CBS News

Woman assaulted while walking along Geary Blvd. in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO -- A woman walking along Geary Boulevard in San Francisco's Richmond District was assaulted in a random attack, police said. The incident happened on August 10 at about 11:52 a.m. at 26th Ave and Geary Blvd. and was partially captured by surveillance video from a corner cafe. The...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS News

Stunning video shows massive tornado-like waterspout off Florida coast

Impressive video footage captured one of several dramatic waterspouts that loomed over coastal waters in northwest Florida on Tuesday morning, as thunder and lightning storms briefly rocked the area. One particular clip that caught the attention of social media users first surfaced on Instagram around 7 a.m. local time, and...
DESTIN, FL
CBS News

3-year-old Missouri girl dies after being found in hot SUV

A 3-year-old Missouri girl has died after being found unresponsive in a hot vehicle that was parked outside her home, authorities said. Temperatures were in the 90s on Friday when the girl was discovered in the SUV, Carthage police Lt. Eric Miller said. She was rushed to a hospital in nearby Joplin and then flown to a hospital in Springfield, where she died Saturday.
CARTHAGE, MO
News Break
Politics
CBS News

Police investigating fatal shooting in apartment complex in Richmond

RICHMOND (CBS SF) -- Police were investigating a fatal shooting at an apartment complex near Contra Costa College. It happened around 4 p.m., Tuesday, in the 2400 block of Aberdeen Way. The shooting prompted several 911 calls. Officers arrived and found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds. Paramedics pronounced him...
RICHMOND, CA
CBS News

Stockton police arrest man accused of pistol-whipping woman

STOCKTON -- A Stockton police officer fired their weapon at an armed suspect after responding to reports of a woman being pistol-whipped. According to the Stockton Police Department, at 1:03 p.m. on Tuesday, Stockton police received a call for service at a house on the 9300 block of Fox Creek Drive. That's where a man was reportedly pistol-whipping a woman.
STOCKTON, CA

