A disastrous megaflood could bring more than 8 feet of water to parts of California, scientists say
Devastating wildfires and droughts are not the only natural catastrophes that California will continue to face. According to new research published on Friday, a disastrous megaflood could bring so much water to some areas of the state that it could completely drown entire stop signs on a neighborhood street. Scientists...
Feds charge ex-congressman TJ Cox with 28 counts for alleged fraud schemes
Washington — Former Rep. TJ Cox, a Democrat from California, is facing more than two dozen federal charges stemming from what federal prosecutors said were multiple fraud schemes and campaign contribution fraud, the Justice Department announced Tuesday. A 28-count indictment against Cox, who served one term, was unsealed in...
Santa Clara County home prices falling faster than any U.S. metro area
The home prices in Santa Clara County are dropping fast. In the two-month span from the beginning of June to the end of July, the median home price in the county dropped 5.1%, the biggest drop in any major U.S. market. Kiet Do reports.
Southern California woman dies while swimming in Lake Tahoe
The 46-year-old woman from San Diego County was swimming in Emerald Bay Sunday (8/14/) when she started struggling in the water. The woman was pulled onto a boat, and bystanders did CPR, but she didn't make it. It's unclear if she had a medical issue, cold shock, or another emergency.
Forward stopped on 23-acre fire in Solano County near Vacaville
A brush fire is no longer spreading near Vacaville in Solano County. The fire is about 30% contained. Crews are working to put out hot spots.
Woman assaulted while walking along Geary Blvd. in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO -- A woman walking along Geary Boulevard in San Francisco's Richmond District was assaulted in a random attack, police said. The incident happened on August 10 at about 11:52 a.m. at 26th Ave and Geary Blvd. and was partially captured by surveillance video from a corner cafe. The...
Stunning video shows massive tornado-like waterspout off Florida coast
Impressive video footage captured one of several dramatic waterspouts that loomed over coastal waters in northwest Florida on Tuesday morning, as thunder and lightning storms briefly rocked the area. One particular clip that caught the attention of social media users first surfaced on Instagram around 7 a.m. local time, and...
San Jose home at dangerous intersection has been rammed by cars '23 times'
Shawn Chitnis reports on a dangerous San Jose intersection where a man has barricaded his home after being struck by car crashes 23 times. (8/15/2022)
Woman killed in apparent South Carolina alligator attack
Police were notified Monday morning that a woman's body was found at the edge of a pond in Sun City, South Carolina. An alligator was spotted nearby.
'Batter Up, Guns Down' lets police officers, adults, youth in SF Hunters Point bond on the softball field
SAN FRANCISCO -- Officers were at Gilman Playground in San Francisco's Hunters Point neighborhood on a different kind of call on Tuesday. They were there to support and participate in a new program, "Batter Up, Guns Down." Comprised of softball players from Oakland, Vallejo, Palo Alto, Berkely and San Francisco,...
First Garlic Festival in Stockton drew large crowd, organizers say
The first Garlic Festival in Stockton drew a massive turnout, according to organizers. People visited the fairgrounds for all things garlic -- we're talking everything from garlic sauce to ice cream, and a whole lot more.
New details emerge about suspect accused of shooting Miami-Dade police officer
MIAMI – New details have emerged about Jeremy Willie Horton, the man accused of shooting a Miami-Dade police officer working a Robbery Intervention Detail in Liberty City Monday night. Horton reportedly came to Florida from Georgia, where according to court records he was facing kidnapping, battery and cruelty to...
3-year-old Missouri girl dies after being found in hot SUV
A 3-year-old Missouri girl has died after being found unresponsive in a hot vehicle that was parked outside her home, authorities said. Temperatures were in the 90s on Friday when the girl was discovered in the SUV, Carthage police Lt. Eric Miller said. She was rushed to a hospital in nearby Joplin and then flown to a hospital in Springfield, where she died Saturday.
Some districts using emergency substitutes who don't need teacher certifications
UNIONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) - Schools across the commonwealth are not only experiencing a teacher shortage but also a need for substitute teachers. While many are working to recruit substitutes, some are turning to bringing in emergency certified substitute teachers. According to the state Department of Education, if a person does...
Soul Food Farm in Vacaville
A family-owned farm in Vacaville is brimming with crops, animals and community. Molly Riehl checks it out.
Cache of illegal weapons, drugs allegedly found at home of suspect in Pittsburg retail shoplifting sting
PITTSBURG (CBS SF) -- Investigators in Pittsburg found an arsenal of illegal guns and drugs at home of a suspected shoplifter. A search of the suspect's residence turned up drugs and 18 firearms, including rifles, handguns, revolvers and ammunition. The suspect was one of several people arrested during retail theft...
Police investigating fatal shooting in apartment complex in Richmond
RICHMOND (CBS SF) -- Police were investigating a fatal shooting at an apartment complex near Contra Costa College. It happened around 4 p.m., Tuesday, in the 2400 block of Aberdeen Way. The shooting prompted several 911 calls. Officers arrived and found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds. Paramedics pronounced him...
Stockton police arrest man accused of pistol-whipping woman
STOCKTON -- A Stockton police officer fired their weapon at an armed suspect after responding to reports of a woman being pistol-whipped. According to the Stockton Police Department, at 1:03 p.m. on Tuesday, Stockton police received a call for service at a house on the 9300 block of Fox Creek Drive. That's where a man was reportedly pistol-whipping a woman.
