In pancreatic cancer, postoperative complications (POCs) are associated with disease outcomes. The geriatric nutritional risk index (GNRI) is known to predict POCs after pancreatoduodenectomy (PD) or distal pancreatectomy (DP) in patients with hepatobiliary pancreatic tumors, including pancreatic cancer. Through POC occurrence risk, we aimed to determine whether GNRI could predict prognosis in patients who underwent PD or DP for resectable pancreatic cancer. This retrospective study examined 139 patients who underwent radical pancreatectomy for resectable pancreatic cancer at Ehime University. All patients were subjected to nutritional screening using GNRI and were followed up for POC diagnosis and patient outcomes such as overall survival (OS). Patients were divided based on the GNRI value of 99 (Low group: N"‰="‰74, GNRI"‰<"‰99; High group: N"‰="‰65, GNRI"‰â‰¥"‰99), which was determined by receiver operating characteristic curve analysis. Multivariate analysis showed that GNRI"‰<"‰99 was statistically correlated with POCs after curative pancreatic resection (p"‰="‰0.02). Univariate and multivariate analyses confirmed that GNRI"‰<"‰99 was significantly associated with long OS (p"‰="‰0.04). GNRI could be a potential prognostic marker for resectable pancreatic cancer after curative pancreatic resection despite being a simple and noninvasive approach.

