ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Comments / 1

Rick Foss
1d ago

I was able to avoid this dreaded disease because I told my doctor that I was having an acid stomach. He had me scoped and they found a tumor on my ampula. It was removed and I am 3 years clean. So I say an acid stomach needs to be checked out.

Reply
6
Related
Healthline

Can Ultrasounds Detect Pancreatic Cancer?

Pancreatic cancer can be difficult to detect. Symptoms often don’t show until later stages, and there aren’t standard screening tests for this type of cancer. Imaging tests — like MRIs, CT scans, and ultrasounds — are an important part of the diagnostic process. Abdominal and endoscopic...
CANCER
Medical News Today

Bile duct cancer: What to know

Bile duct cancer is rare, but it may be fatal. A person’s outlook will depend on the location of the cancer and the stage of the disease when they receive a diagnosis. In this article, we discuss the different types of bile duct cancer, including the symptoms and causes. We also explore the risk factors and the stages of the disease, as well as its diagnosis, treatment, and prevention.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Pancreatic Cancer#Linus Colorectal Cancer#Cancer Treatment#Linus Ovarian Cancer#Radiation Therapy#Diseases#General Health#Linus Diabetes#Linus Skin Cancer#Pdac#Ductal Adenocarcinoma
Healthline

VRd Regimen for Multiple Myeloma: A Guide

Estimates that doctors will diagnose multiple myeloma in 34,470 people in the United States in 2022. Multiple myeloma, or myeloma, is a blood cancer that develops in plasma cells. These specialized white blood cells make antibodies to signal for your immune system to attack foreign substances. The VRd regimen, also...
CANCER
The Independent

Woman diagnosed with ‘really bad anxiety’ actually had cancer

A mother of three discovered she had a cancerous brain tumour after doctors initially diagnosed her with vertigo and a case of “really bad anxiety”.Police officer Emma Capper, 39, had been finding it hard to turn her head and felt “unsteady” on her feet for weeks.She was initially prescribed beta blockers for high blood pressure and anti-sickness medication for dizziness over the phone. A later scan of her head showed a “large growth” that turned out to be cancerous. The tumour was found after Capper’s symptoms worsened and she began throwing up. She bypassed her GP and visited a...
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
MedicineNet.com

Is Drinking Water With Lemon Good for You?

When life gives you lemons, should you make lemon water? Water with lemon has been enjoyed worldwide for thousands of years. Citrus drinks date back as far as the 4th century BC, and lemons were considered a status symbol in ancient Mediterranean cultures. Lemons are thought to have first been...
FOOD & DRINKS
shefinds

Why Cardiologists Say You Should Never Buy This One Type Of Meat

When it comes to heart health and avoiding disease, maintaining the right diet is essential. While there are tons of delicious, antioxidant-packed ingredients doctors recommend eating regularly to keep your heart in tip-top shape, there are also many foods that can worsen the risk of heart disease by raising your cholesterol and clogging your arteries—including one popular type of meat.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicineNet.com

What Are the Symptoms of B12 Deficiency?

Vitamin B12, also called cobalamin, is a nutrient you get from eating animal products. A similar nutrient is B9 or folate. It’s a naturally-occurring substance that helps your body create new DNA and red blood cells. If you’re not getting enough of this vitamin, you may experience vitamin B12 deficiency anemia. Here’s what you need to know.
HEALTH
CBS Boston

2 common viruses could trigger Alzheimer's disease, researchers say

BOSTON - Two common viruses, in combination, could trigger the onset of Alzheimer's disease in some people. It's estimated that one in two Americans have been infected with the herpes virus which can cause cold sores. Some people develop painful blisters. Others have no symptoms. Eventually, the virus becomes dormant, still residing in the body but inactive. Now researchers at Tufts University and the University of Oxford have demonstrated that the varicella virus, the virus that causes chickenpox and shingles, may help re-awaken the herpes virus which then leads to an accumulation of proteins in the brain associated with Alzheimer's disease. The researchers say that a varicella vaccine, to prevent chickenpox and shingles, has been shown to reduce the risk of dementia, perhaps by interrupting this pathway. 
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy