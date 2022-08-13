Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
VADOC continues canceling visitation for CovidWatchful EyeVirginia State
Five charming small towns in Virginia that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensVirginia State
How To Find Ponies at Grayson Highlands State ParkThe Planking TravelerMouth Of Wilson, VA
It’s 100-mile yard sale weekend from Harmony to WythevilleKim McKinneyWytheville, VA
Related
heraldcourier.com
Embattled utility district now down to only one commissioner
Two more South Fork Utility District (SFUD) commissioners have resigned after a Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury (COT) investigative report into the district’s dealings was made public in April. Former SFUD Commissioners Barry Jessee and Tim Leonard notified the COT office last week of their resignations, joining Joe Warren...
heraldcourier.com
County commissioner makes school staff pay raises an issue
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. – Sullivan County Commissioner Herschel Glover wants the School Board to give the school system’s staff a 5% raise. Glover read a statement during the Sullivan County Commission meeting on August 11, in which he presented an amendment to the Sullivan County Schools budget that would encourage them to raise the current 1% salary increase to a 5% raise. But the encouragement offered by Glover did not come with any promises of additional school funding from the county.
heraldcourier.com
School Board allocates funds for tutoring in elementary schools
BRISTOL, Tenn. – The Bristol Tennessee City Schools (BTCS) Board of Education approved a project Monday to give struggling elementary school students access to small-group tutoring this school year. BTCS is partnering with the Greeneville, Tennessee-based Niswonger Foundation to participate in Project On-Track, which delivers “high-dosage, high-impact” tutoring in...
heraldcourier.com
Our View | Smyth County Library’s space for telehealth is an innovative idea
The Smyth County Public Library’s initiative to create a space for telehealth appointments at the library is the type of out-of-the-box ideas libraries, museums and other community gathering places need to utilize to remain relevant in a world where the entire contents of their shelves can be found on the internet.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
heraldcourier.com
Bristol, Virginia students return to the classroom Wednesday
BRISTOL, Va. – Students return to the classrooms in Bristol Virginia Wednesday. Open houses were held Monday night at schools across the city so families and teachers could meet and prepare for the new year. Instructor Dana Rasnick was preparing her Van Pelt Elementary classroom Monday, in anticipation of...
heraldcourier.com
Iconic downtown Marion building demolished after crash
MARION, VA. - Happy’s is no more. The iconic local building on the corner of North Main Street and East Chilhowie Street was demolished on Monday after a car crashed into it, causing the front lower right portion of the building to crumble and cracking it nearly to its roof.
heraldcourier.com
More housing units could be coming to Amy Street
BRISTOL, Va. A multi-family residential development is planned for a wooded 5.6-acre tract at the end of Amy Street, if the city approves a rezoning request. Sopen Two, LLC, is asking the city to change the zoning from R-2, one- and two-family residential, to R-3, multi-family residential, to accommodate what could be between 50 and 100 units, according to a request filed with the Bristol Virginia planning department.
heraldcourier.com
BLEVINS | Annual Forage Field Day and the benefits of cover crops
The annual Southwest Forage Field Day will be held at the Southwest AREC in Glade Spring beginning at 5:30 p.m. this Thursday, August 18. Topics addressed will include Woody Pasture Weed Control, Effectiveness of Nitrogen Stabilizers, Fall Forage Options, Orchard grass and Fescue Variety Performance, GPS Guidance System, and Tour of Corn Silage Hybrid Evaluation Plots. Supper will be served so please call the office at 276-676-6309 by Tuesday, August 16, if you plan to attend.
IN THIS ARTICLE
heraldcourier.com
Wide open race expected in Big East
It is football time in Tennessee. High schools in Tennessee will do just that on Friday, with a full slate of regular games opening the 2022 season. That includes regional schools from the highest three of six classifications in Tennessee, including Tennessee High, Sullivan East and West Ridge, along with Science Hill and Dobyns-Bennett.
heraldcourier.com
Pedestrian killed in Scott County
A pedestrian was killed early Tuesday morning in Scott County when they were struck by a tractor-trailer. According to a press release from the Virginia State Police, the incident occurred at 4:34 a.m. at the intersection of U.S. 23 and Wadlow Gap Highway. The pedestrian was transported to Houston Valley...
heraldcourier.com
Car crashes into Happy's in Marion, shuts down portion of Main Street
Driver’s in Marion are being asked to seek an alternate route after a car crashed into the Happy’s building, temporarily closing that portion of Main Street. Marion Police Chief John Clair said the crash occurred following a high-speed chase on Interstate 81 this morning. State police initiated the pursuit after a trooper saw the driver traveling at more than 140 mph, he said. When the vehicle left the interstate at 47 and state police terminated its pursuit, Clair said a Marion unit saw saw the vehicle entering town at more than 100 mph and attempted to pull it over.
heraldcourier.com
Aug. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening in Bristol: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Bristol will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 79 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
heraldcourier.com
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 15, 2022 in Bristol, VA
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bristol community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 65% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
heraldcourier.com
COMMENTARY: Mark the dates for these college football games in 2022
Every college football team has a schedule full of games. Some are better than others. Here are few to look out for this season, from East Tennessee State, Emory & Henry and the University of Virginia’s College at Wise to Tennessee and Virginia Tech. These aren’t in any particular...
heraldcourier.com
LOCALS IN THE PROS | Talented teen: Elizabethton native Carter is rated among the top prospects in baseball, and he’s only 19
Evan Carter turns 20-years-old on Aug. 29 and those in the Texas Rangers organization are confident the best days are yet to come for the former Elizabethton High School standout. “The best thing that we do for him is stay out of his way,” said Cody Atkinson, who serves as...
heraldcourier.com
WATCH NOW: Busy getting better: Creasy followed up prolific freshman campaign by learning from some of the game’s best QBs
TAZEWELL, Va. – Carter Creasy is a student of football. Just consider where the Tazewell sophomore spent part of his summer vacation. From June 23-26, Creasy joined 1,200 high school quarterbacks and receivers from across the country at the famed Manning Passing Academy founded by former National Football League great Archie Manning.
Comments / 0