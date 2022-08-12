Read full article on original website
KRON4
Report identifies Bay Area’s most segregated neighborhoods of white wealth
(BCN) — A new report by the Bay Area Equity Atlas says 10 percent of the region’s census tracts are segregated “areas of white wealth.”. The report, posted online July 27, analyzes all of the region’s 1,572 U.S. Census tracts by race and income in order to quantify areas of high segregation. It identifies 164 census tracts, primarily in the urban core, that are characterized by concentrations of white wealth.
marinlocalnews.com
Novato City Council ‘backstabs’ citizens in homeless encampment deal at local park; protest tonight
Concerned Citizens of Novato plans to post fliers tonight in Downtown Novato, beginning at 7:45 p.m. The protest begins at the back patio of Dr. Insomniacs, Grant Avenue and Reichert. A press release from the group states:. “The backlash against the double-cross by the Novato City Council, Mayor Eric Lucan...
sanjoseinside.com
From San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo: The Facts About Police Staffing
“......while wage negotiations and political campaigns subject the truth to their own unique variety of butt-kicking.”. The last time that police staffing aroused controversy in San Jose, I refused the demands of some protesters to “defund the police” in 2020. Anti-police protesters responded by painting expletives on my wife’s and my home after one demonstration. I defied the demands of the protesters for a simple reason: our community wants– and our public safety demands–more police officers. I worked over multiple budgets to save and identify the dollars to expand officer staffing at SJPD by more than 220 officers in the last half-decade, and to increase the police budget by 50% since I became mayor in 2015.
The Daily 08-16-22: Price reductions soar in Bay Area as home sales plunge
The Bay Area housing market continues to cool, with new data from Compass showing that price reductions in the region are up nearly 200%. Read more. • 13-year-old SF Bay Area girl reported missing • Scorching heat, thunderstorms enter Northern California forecast
marinlocalnews.com
Pages From The Past: Novato acquires Hamilton AFB for $1
– A.H. Anderson, the real estate and insurance agent, has rented an office in the Novato Utilities Company building. He proposes to use most of the space to the exhibit of all products grown in this section. – It is claimed that the Black Point cutoff road will be completed...
48hills.org
Stopping evictions in the Western Addition
When community advocates are organized, and a district supervisor works with them, the result can be good news, even in difficult circumstances. Take the MLK-Marcus Garvey Apartments in the Western Addition. The complex is an affordable housing co-op with 211 units. People who live there pay 30 percent of their...
marinlocalnews.com
Celebrating Marin City at 80
Marin City 80 is a year-long celebration of Black history in Marin City since its founding in 1942 as a diverse community of shipyard workers. So far this year, there have been art installations, an album of songs about Marin City and the Marinship shipyard, and a new cookbook with recipes by Marin City grandmothers, Grandmothers Feed Us Love.
Cooling centers open in parts of the Bay Area Tuesday
High heat advisories and excessive heat warnings will be in effect for inland parts of the Bay Area Tuesday, prompting some local agencies to set up cooling centers to help residents beat the heat.The extreme heat conditions led KPIX's meteorologists to declare Tuesday a First Alert Weather day and the National Weather Service to issue widespread heat advisory and extreme heat watch.Cities included in the watch were Concord, Antioch, Livermore, Walnut Creek, Pleasanton, Pittsburg, San Ramon and Blackhawk.The Contra Costa County Employment and Human Services Department (EHSD) is opening the following cooling centers on Tuesday, August 16, from 8 a.m....
marinlocalnews.com
Kit Cole, prominent Marin banker, dies at 81
Longtime Marin financial services executive and founder of Tamalpais Bank in San Rafael, Kit Cole, died last month at the age of 81. She was hailed by friends as the ultimate “glass-ceiling” breaker, founding Cole Financial Group in 1977. It was later renamed Kit Cole Investment Advisory Service.
Antioch water desalination project provides backdrop as Newsom touts climate strategy
California Gov. Gavin Newsom visited the Antioch Water Treatment Plant to announce new measures to store and save water in his parched state. But first he stopped at a table set up for him to taste the water treated at the plant. He held up his glass and asked a...
Sierra Sun
Coast Guard operation stops 4 illegal voyages at Lake Tahoe
TAHOE CITY, Calif. — The Coast Guard stopped four illegal voyages this month at Lake Tahoe during a multi-day operation where investigators boarded more than 60 boats. The operation ran from Thursday through Sunday, Aug. 4-7. The Coast Guard in a news release said investigators boarded boats to verify...
marinlocalnews.com
Properly Subversive: We’re living in the age of the $20 burger; support your local restaurant
A guy I know who owns a sports bar told me that the price he pays for a box of frozen fries just doubled. The cost of beef also hit new highs. In my anecdotal experience, this has made the over-and-under price for the American staple of a burger and fries rise to a whopping $20 on menus in Marin.
Home sales down, price reductions up as Bay Area housing market cools
Are we headed for a market correction?
Northern California wildfire expected to push smoke into SF Bay Area
Smoke models Monday showed sooty air from a wildfire in Northern California pushing into the Bay Area.
Disastrous megaflood could sink much of Bay Area underwater in 30 to 40 years, experts say
Residents in low-lying cities along the bayshore, San Francisco and Oakland airports, and freeways would be flooded as mega storms dump rain for three to four weeks, not days, as a result of climate change.
Historic warehouse will sell, upending its artist community
For decades, the Heinzer Warehouse was one of the best-kept secrets among Mission artists. Since at least the early 2000s, dozens of creatives and entrepreneurs had found refuge and cheap, rundown studio space there to execute their craft. But then came the missive that upended the almost covert operation: The building was going up for sale.
This Bay Area city is one of the 3 best BBQ towns in US
New research ranked the barbecue experience at the 50 largest metro areas in the U.S. across a variety of metrics with different weighted values.
Rent Prices: The 10 Most Unaffordable Cities in America
The cost of living in the average American city is $5,111.17 per month. That comes out to $61,334 per year. For many, that would stretch their budgets to the absolute limit, but to renters in...
'Dangerous heat' coming to parts of San Francisco Bay Area
The weather service issued an excessive heat watch for inland areas.
HipHopDX.com
Zion I Fans Gather At Berkeley Hospital Where Zumbi Was Allegedly Murdered, Investigation Ongoing
Berkeley, CA – Fans of Zumbi gathered near Alta Bates Hospital in Berkeley on Sunday (August 14) for the first public candlelight vigil since his death. The late Zion I MC died on August 13, 2021 under suspicious circumstances that were soon being investigated by the homicide division of the Berkeley Police Department. However, in the year since, there’s been no significant update.
