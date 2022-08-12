ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marin County, CA

KRON4

Report identifies Bay Area’s most segregated neighborhoods of white wealth

(BCN) — A new report by the Bay Area Equity Atlas says 10 percent of the region’s census tracts are segregated “areas of white wealth.”. The report, posted online July 27, analyzes all of the region’s 1,572 U.S. Census tracts by race and income in order to quantify areas of high segregation. It identifies 164 census tracts, primarily in the urban core, that are characterized by concentrations of white wealth.
sanjoseinside.com

From San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo: The Facts About Police Staffing

“......while wage negotiations and political campaigns subject the truth to their own unique variety of butt-kicking.”. The last time that police staffing aroused controversy in San Jose, I refused the demands of some protesters to “defund the police” in 2020. Anti-police protesters responded by painting expletives on my wife’s and my home after one demonstration. I defied the demands of the protesters for a simple reason: our community wants– and our public safety demands–more police officers. I worked over multiple budgets to save and identify the dollars to expand officer staffing at SJPD by more than 220 officers in the last half-decade, and to increase the police budget by 50% since I became mayor in 2015.
marinlocalnews.com

Pages From The Past: Novato acquires Hamilton AFB for $1

– A.H. Anderson, the real estate and insurance agent, has rented an office in the Novato Utilities Company building. He proposes to use most of the space to the exhibit of all products grown in this section. – It is claimed that the Black Point cutoff road will be completed...
48hills.org

Stopping evictions in the Western Addition

When community advocates are organized, and a district supervisor works with them, the result can be good news, even in difficult circumstances. Take the MLK-Marcus Garvey Apartments in the Western Addition. The complex is an affordable housing co-op with 211 units. People who live there pay 30 percent of their...
marinlocalnews.com

Celebrating Marin City at 80

Marin City 80 is a year-long celebration of Black history in Marin City since its founding in 1942 as a diverse community of shipyard workers. So far this year, there have been art installations, an album of songs about Marin City and the Marinship shipyard, and a new cookbook with recipes by Marin City grandmothers, Grandmothers Feed Us Love.
CBS San Francisco

Cooling centers open in parts of the Bay Area Tuesday

High heat advisories and excessive heat warnings will be in effect for inland parts of the Bay Area Tuesday, prompting some local agencies to set up cooling centers to help residents beat the heat.The extreme heat conditions led KPIX's meteorologists to declare Tuesday a First Alert Weather day and the National Weather Service to issue widespread heat advisory and extreme heat watch.Cities included in the watch were Concord, Antioch, Livermore, Walnut Creek, Pleasanton, Pittsburg, San Ramon and Blackhawk.The Contra Costa County Employment and Human Services Department (EHSD) is opening the following cooling centers on Tuesday, August 16, from 8 a.m....
marinlocalnews.com

Kit Cole, prominent Marin banker, dies at 81

Longtime Marin financial services executive and founder of Tamalpais Bank in San Rafael, Kit Cole, died last month at the age of 81. She was hailed by friends as the ultimate “glass-ceiling” breaker, founding Cole Financial Group in 1977. It was later renamed Kit Cole Investment Advisory Service.
Sierra Sun

Coast Guard operation stops 4 illegal voyages at Lake Tahoe

TAHOE CITY, Calif. — The Coast Guard stopped four illegal voyages this month at Lake Tahoe during a multi-day operation where investigators boarded more than 60 boats. The operation ran from Thursday through Sunday, Aug. 4-7. The Coast Guard in a news release said investigators boarded boats to verify...
Mission Local

Historic warehouse will sell, upending its artist community

For decades, the Heinzer Warehouse was one of the best-kept secrets among Mission artists. Since at least the early 2000s, dozens of creatives and entrepreneurs had found refuge and cheap, rundown studio space there to execute their craft. But then came the missive that upended the almost covert operation: The building was going up for sale.
HipHopDX.com

Zion I Fans Gather At Berkeley Hospital Where Zumbi Was Allegedly Murdered, Investigation Ongoing

Berkeley, CA – Fans of Zumbi gathered near Alta Bates Hospital in Berkeley on Sunday (August 14) for the first public candlelight vigil since his death. The late Zion I MC died on August 13, 2021 under suspicious circumstances that were soon being investigated by the homicide division of the Berkeley Police Department. However, in the year since, there’s been no significant update.
