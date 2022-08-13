ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima County, WA

Yakima Herald Republic

I-82 detours between Selah and Yakima will start after Labor Day

A project to preserve 8 miles of Interstate 82 from the Fred G. Redmon Bridge to the North First Street interchange will begin next week, with a detour through Selah beginning after Labor Day. The Washington State Department of Transportation announced a revised timeline for the project on Tuesday due...
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Four members of Patriot Front, including Ellensburg man, plead not guilty

Four members of the white supremacist organization Patriot Front appeared before a Kootenai County judge on Monday on charges of criminal conspiracy to riot. James J. Johnson, 36, of Concrete, Washington; Spencer Thomas Simpson, 20, of Ellensburg; Devin Wayne Center, 22, of Fayeteville, Arkansas; and Lawrence A. Norman, 32, of Prospect, Oregon, all pleaded not guilty.
ELLENSBURG, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Yakima Valley Births: Aug. 14, 2022

Gonzalez — To Tahis Gonzalez Jarquin and David Largaespada Vargas of Yakima, a daughter, Hannah Valentina Largaespada Gonzalez, 7 pounds, 4 ounces, at 11:08 a.m. on July 27, 2022. De La Cruz — To LaCrissa Marie Lewis-Strong and Bernabe De La Cruz of Wapato, a daughter, Melody Star De...
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Yakima County certifies primary election results with 31.34% turnout rate

The 2022 primary election is officially in the books in Yakima County, with local turnout at 31.34%. Statewide, turnout was about 40.38%. While Yakima County voter turnout was the lowest in the state, more individual voters returned their ballot than in the last midterm primary election, which took place in 2018.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Developer discusses updated plans for Central Washington surf park

YAKIMA - An early rough ride for a proposed surf park north of Moxee has reached calmer waters since Yakima County officials green-lighted the project following a long and contentious approval process earlier this year. But that doesn’t mean Joey Lawrence and others developing Barreled on an 80-acre site near...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

These areas of WA are likely to get hotter — but people keep moving there

Many parts of Washington will see more severe heat waves in coming decades, but that isn't stopping an influx of new residents from moving to those communities. New projections from a New York-based research group predict Benton and Franklin counties — home to the Tri-Cities and among the fastest-growing Washington counties in the past decade — could see heat waves above 90 degrees last nearly twice as long as they currently do. The number of days above 100 in those areas is likely to double, according to the models.
WASHINGTON STATE
elkhornmediagroup.com

Former Toppenish teacher faces extradition

YAKIMA – A fired Toppenish High School teacher accused of sexual misconduct with a student and offering alcohol to two students was arrested Sunday in Southern California on a bench warrant out of Yakima County. Bertha Adriana Cerna, 40, is in custody in the Orange County Jail. Her bail...
TOPPENISH, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Free backpacks, school supplies, and haircuts offered at Yakima’s Beauchamp Center

YAKIMA, Wash. — We’re quickly approaching the end of summer break, meaning parents and children are starting to think about returning to school. However, things are a bit different this year as inflation drives up the prices of basic goods and services needed to prepare for the new school year. That’s why community organizations are coming together at the Henry Beauchamp Community Center to offer free assistance to families who need it.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

It Happened Here: Mabton High School built during city's prosperity

It’s obvious to anyone looking at Mabton’s old high school that it has seen better days. With boarded-up windows and graffiti-tagged walls, the building sits in a weed-choked lot surrounded by chain-link fencing meant to deter vandals and trespassers. It looks like the epitome of urban blight, despite attempts to try to repurpose the building.
MABTON, WA
News Talk KIT

The top 3 Thrift Shops in Yakima Washington

Whether you're an enthusiast of Maklamore, a hipster who loves good deals, or someone looking to redo their wardrobe on a budget, thrift shops have some pretty huge scores with clothing you won't easily find at other stores. Not many people go thrifting as much as they used to, but...
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Four suspects in Yakima drive-by shooting released as police gather more evidence

Four suspects in a drive-by shooting that wounded a teenage girl will not be charged — for now. Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Brusic said the four — an 18-year-old, two 17-year-olds and a 16-year-old — have been released from custody pending further investigation. Court records show prosecutors declined to file charges on Thursday.
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

Motorcycle Rider Dies After Yakima Crash

A 73-year-old man died in a motorcycle crash in Yakima Saturday. Yakima Police say the man was riding eastbound in the 1400 block of West Lincoln Avenue when a delivery vehicle stopped in front of him. Witnesses say the man crashed while trying to change lanes. Witnesses told police they...
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Pioneer power show Saturday and Sunday in Union Gap

The Central Washington Agricultural Museum’s annual Pioneer Power Show runs from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 20-21, 2022. The two-day event is at Fullbright Park, 4508 Main St. in Union Gap. It costs $5 per person, and kids younger than 12 are free. Exhibits on...
UNION GAP, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

THE CURRENT: Jean’s Cottage Inn reopens in Union Gap

UNION GAP — After being closed for most of July to install a new floor and do a bit of remodeling, longtime local restaurant Jean’s Cottage Inn has reopened to serve up its breakfast, lunch and dinner favorites. The eatery, at 3211 Main St. in Union Gap, resumed...
UNION GAP, WA

