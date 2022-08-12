Read full article on original website
Nina Nunes def. Cynthia Calvillo at UFC on ESPN 41: Best photos
Check out these photos from Nina Nunes’ split decision victory over Cynthia Calvillo at UFC on ESPN 41 in San Diego. (Photos by Joe Camporeale, USA TODAY Sports)
Twitter reacts to Marlon Vera's head kick KO of Dominick Cruz at UFC on ESPN 41
Marlon Vera earned his biggest victory to date on Saturday when he defeated Dominick Cruzin the UFC on ESPN 41 main event. Vera (20-7-1 MMA, 14-6 UFC) continued to add to his case for a bantamweight title shot with a fourth-round knockout win over former UFC/WEC champ Cruz (24-4 MMA, 7-3 UFC) in their headlining bout at Pechanga Arena in San Diego.
PFL Playoffs 2 results: Short-notice replacement Dilano Taylor upsets Rory MacDonald for trip to final
Another set of playoff finals are set after the PFL’s first overseas trip. The 2022 PFL Playoffs 2 event took place Saturday at Cardiff Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff, Wales, with semifinal fights at heavyweight and welterweight. Check out the results from those playoff fights below. Taylor upsets top seed...
After fighting out UFC contract, Shane Burgos says he's signing with PFL
Shane Burgos is no longer a UFC fighter. Burgos, a fan favorite featherweight, said Monday that he is signing with the PFL after fighting out his contract with the UFC last month. “I went out there, I tested the free agency market, and I’m excited to announce that I’m signing...
Bellator 284 winner Pat Downey vows to not let 'cancel culture' get to him, has unfinished business with Bo Nickal
Pat Downey is officially carving a new career path as a professional mixed martial artist. He left wrestling behind, and with it, he hopes the negativity, too. At Bellator 284, Downey (1-0 MMA, 1-0 BMMA) defeated Keyes Nelson (0-4 MMA, 0-1 BMMA) by submission 36 seconds into the first round of their middleweight bout. The maneuver capped off a long-awaited MMA debut after much athletic controversy and adversity.
Ilima-Lei Macfarlane wants fight with friend and Bellator champ Liz Carmouche for retirement bout
Former Bellator flyweight champ Ilima-Lei Macfarlane would like to go out on top with a title fight against her longtime friend and training partner, current Bellator flyweight champ Liz Carmouche. “Of course I want to retire as champ,” Macfarlane said after her unanimous decision win over Bruna Ellen at Bellator...
Shane Burgos Signs With PFL
The PFL has signed one of the most exciting featherweights on the planet. On Monday, Shane Burgos announced on The MMA Hour that he has signed with the PFL after fighting out his UFC contract. “ I wanted to test free agency, test the waters. I know what I am...
Dana White shares his list of the five best UFC athletes of all time
UFC President, Dana White, has shared his list of the five best UFC athletes of all time. During a recent interview on the ‘GQ Sports’ YouTube channel, White was asked to name the five best UFC athletes of all time. Dana White’s response was as follows (h/t MMANews):...
Everything you need to know about UFC 278: Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards 2
Kamaru Usman is firmly entrenched at the top of the mountain in MMA, not just in terms of welterweight supremacy but also as his accomplishments compare to those of the fighters in all weight classes. Leon Edwards hopes to knock the 170-pound champion down a few pegs. Usman (20-1) defends...
Dominick Reyes returns against Ryan Spann at UFC 281 in New York
Former title challenger Dominick Reyes will return to the octagon at UFC 281 in New York for a showdown with Ryan Spann. Reyes (12-3 MMA, 6-3 UFC), who hasn’t competed since a knockout loss to Jiri Prochazka in a Fight of the Year candidate in May 2021, makes his comeback against Spann (20-7 MMA, 6-2 UFC) on the Nov. 12 fight card, which takes place at Madison Square Garden.
Bellator 284 Results: Goiti Yamauchi KO’s Neiman Gracie with a nasty uppercut (Video)
Tonight’s Bellator 284 event was headlined by a key welterweight contest featuring Goiti Yamauchi taking on Neiman Gracie. Yamauchi (28-5 MMA) had entered the contest sporting a two-fight winning streak, this after earning back-to-back finishes over opponents Chris Gonzalez (TKO) and Levan Chokheli (submission) in his most recent Bellator appearances. The Japanese-born Brazilian MMA fighter has been competing for Scott Coker and company since 2013.
UFC lightweight rankings: Michael Chandler rumored for Nov. return at MSG
The UFC lightweight rankings are a showcase of some of the very best talents in MMA. The division has long
UFC San Diego Results: Vera vs. Cruz
MMA Fighting has UFC San Diego results for the Vera vs. Cruz fight card, a live blog of the main event, and live UFC San Diego Twitter updates. In the main event, top bantamweights Marlon Vera and Dominick Cruz face off in a pivotal marquee battle. A surging title contender, “Chito” Vera has won three consecutive fights to rise into MMA Fighting’s No. 7 ranking at 135 pounds. Across the cage is Cruz, a two-time UFC bantamweight champion who’s rebounded from the first losing streak of his career to nab back-to-back decision wins over Casey Kenney and Pedro Munhoz. He currently sits at the No. 11 spot in MMA Fighting’s bantamweight rankings.
UFC on ESPN 41 results: Nina Nunes wins split decision against Cynthia Calvillo, announces retirement from MMA
SAN DIEGO – Was it the most exciting fight of Nina Nunes’ career? No. But the end result was just what she needed to cap off her career. Nunes (11-7 MMA, 5-4 UFC) snapped a two-fight skid Saturday when she eked out a split decision against Cynthia Calvillo (9-5-1 MMA, 6-5-1 UFC) on Saturday. The women’s flyweight bout was part of the UFC on ESPN 41 preliminary card at Pechanga Arena.
Dilano Taylor advances to PFL welterweight finals with stunning TKO over Rory MacDonald
One week ago, Dilano Taylor's 2022 PFL season was officially over. Now, the 25-year-old is headed to the welterweight finals. Taylor (10-2) advanced to the 170-pound championship with a stunning TKO over Rory MacDonald (23-9-1) at 3:59 of the first round of their semifinal matchup Saturday. Taylor initially missed the 2022 playoffs after going 1-1 in the regular season, but was called upon as a late replacement against MacDonald after No. 4-seed Magomed Umalatov was forced to withdraw due to visa issues.
U-F-Comedy? Watch Frankie Edgar, Andre Fili, Sara McMann and more try their hand at stand up comedy
MMA doesn’t last forever, but it does give its athletes a unique set of skills. For example: performing under pressure! Getting in front of a crowd and talking doesn’t seem so scary after stripping down to one’s underwear, stepping under the bright lights, and literally fighting another person. Perhaps that’s why a trio of active UFC fighters, as well as UFC veteran Gerald Harris, were able to take the stage without issue on the latest episode of “UFC Comedy Jam,” which is currently available on UFC Fight Pass.
