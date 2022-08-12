Read full article on original website
A Bellator MMA fighter let his opponent hit him over and over so he could time the ultimate counter punch KO
Goiti Yamauchi beat Neiman Gracie by second-round knockout with an uppercut at Bellator 284 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
MMA Fighting
Derek Brunson vs. Jack Hermansson set to clash at UFC event on Dec. 3
Middleweights Derek Brunson and Jack Hermansson are set to clash at the upcoming UFC Fight Night event scheduled on Dec. 3 with a location for the card still to be determined. Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed the news to MMA Fighting on Saturday. Ariel Helwani initially reported the matchup.
UFC 278 card: Usman vs Edwards and all fights this weekend
Leon Edwards will seek to avenge a loss to Kamaru Usman when the pair clash in the main event of UFC 278 this weekend, as the Briton also attempts to become Britain’s second ever UFC champion.Usman (20-1) earned a decision victory over Edwards (19-3, 1 No Contest) in 2015 as part of an ongoing 19-fight win streak, which led the Nigerian-American to the welterweight title in 2019.Usman, 35, has since retained the title in five straight bouts, with two wins against Colby Covington, two against Jorge Masvidal, and one against Gilbert Burns. As such, the “Nigerian Nightmare” has declared...
Dana White shares his list of the five best UFC athletes of all time
UFC President, Dana White, has shared his list of the five best UFC athletes of all time. During a recent interview on the ‘GQ Sports’ YouTube channel, White was asked to name the five best UFC athletes of all time. Dana White’s response was as follows (h/t MMANews):...
UFC 278 live stream: How to watch Usman vs Edwards online and on TV this weekend
Kamaru Usman will defend his welterweight title in a rematch with Leon Edwards this weekend, as the pair headline at UFC 278 in Utah.Usman (20-1) is on a 19-fight win streak, with Edwards (19-3, 1 No Contest) having already fallen to the Nigerian-American on that run. In 2015, four years before becoming champion, Usman outpointed the Briton, who has impressively responded with a nine-fight winning streak of his own to earn a title shot at long last.Usman, 35, last competed in November, achieving a second victory over Colby Covington to retain the belt for a fifth straight successful title...
Bellator 284 winner Pat Downey vows to not let 'cancel culture' get to him, has unfinished business with Bo Nickal
Pat Downey is officially carving a new career path as a professional mixed martial artist. He left wrestling behind, and with it, he hopes the negativity, too. At Bellator 284, Downey (1-0 MMA, 1-0 BMMA) defeated Keyes Nelson (0-4 MMA, 0-1 BMMA) by submission 36 seconds into the first round of their middleweight bout. The maneuver capped off a long-awaited MMA debut after much athletic controversy and adversity.
Bellator 284 Results: Goiti Yamauchi KO’s Neiman Gracie with a nasty uppercut (Video)
Tonight’s Bellator 284 event was headlined by a key welterweight contest featuring Goiti Yamauchi taking on Neiman Gracie. Yamauchi (28-5 MMA) had entered the contest sporting a two-fight winning streak, this after earning back-to-back finishes over opponents Chris Gonzalez (TKO) and Levan Chokheli (submission) in his most recent Bellator appearances. The Japanese-born Brazilian MMA fighter has been competing for Scott Coker and company since 2013.
mmanews.com
Bellator 284 Results & Highlights: Yamauchi Stops Gracie
Bellator 284: Gracie vs. Yamauchi took place live tonight from the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and MMA News is here to bring you all the results and highlights!. Tonight’s main event featured welterweights Neiman Gracie and Goiti Yamauchi battling it out. Gracie is currently ranked #5 in...
MMA Fighting
The MMA Hour with Marlon Vera, Demetrious Johnson and Shane Burgos in studio, Leon Edwards, Bo Nickal, and Nate Landwehr
The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time. 1 p.m. ET: We recap the busy weekend in combat sports with Bellator 284, PFL Playoffs, and UFC San Diego.
MMA Fighting
Ilima-Lei Macfarlane wants fight with friend and Bellator champ Liz Carmouche for retirement bout
Former Bellator flyweight champ Ilima-Lei Macfarlane would like to go out on top with a title fight against her longtime friend and training partner, current Bellator flyweight champ Liz Carmouche. “Of course I want to retire as champ,” Macfarlane said after her unanimous decision win over Bruna Ellen at Bellator...
VIDEO: Instant reaction following fall practice No. 9
CORAL GABLES, Fla. -- Watch an instant reaction immediately following the ninth fall practice on Monday. The viewing period consisted of about 20 minutes featuring position drills with interviews from Mario Cristobal, Xavier Restrepo, Caleb Johnson and Kamren Kinchens after practice. The Hurricanes return to practice on Tuesday. Christopher Stock...
MMA Fighting
UFC San Diego Results: Vera vs. Cruz
MMA Fighting has UFC San Diego results for the Vera vs. Cruz fight card, a live blog of the main event, and live UFC San Diego Twitter updates. In the main event, top bantamweights Marlon Vera and Dominick Cruz face off in a pivotal marquee battle. A surging title contender, “Chito” Vera has won three consecutive fights to rise into MMA Fighting’s No. 7 ranking at 135 pounds. Across the cage is Cruz, a two-time UFC bantamweight champion who’s rebounded from the first losing streak of his career to nab back-to-back decision wins over Casey Kenney and Pedro Munhoz. He currently sits at the No. 11 spot in MMA Fighting’s bantamweight rankings.
ESPN
Dilano Taylor advances to PFL welterweight finals with stunning TKO over Rory MacDonald
One week ago, Dilano Taylor's 2022 PFL season was officially over. Now, the 25-year-old is headed to the welterweight finals. Taylor (10-2) advanced to the 170-pound championship with a stunning TKO over Rory MacDonald (23-9-1) at 3:59 of the first round of their semifinal matchup Saturday. Taylor initially missed the 2022 playoffs after going 1-1 in the regular season, but was called upon as a late replacement against MacDonald after No. 4-seed Magomed Umalatov was forced to withdraw due to visa issues.
MMAmania.com
U-F-Comedy? Watch Frankie Edgar, Andre Fili, Sara McMann and more try their hand at stand up comedy
MMA doesn’t last forever, but it does give its athletes a unique set of skills. For example: performing under pressure! Getting in front of a crowd and talking doesn’t seem so scary after stripping down to one’s underwear, stepping under the bright lights, and literally fighting another person. Perhaps that’s why a trio of active UFC fighters, as well as UFC veteran Gerald Harris, were able to take the stage without issue on the latest episode of “UFC Comedy Jam,” which is currently available on UFC Fight Pass.
247Sports
