ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Comments / 0

Related
SPORTbible

The Glazers have already set an asking price for Man Utd sale

Manchester United fans might be desperate to see the Glazers sell their club but it's going to take a lot of money for the Americans to leave. Supporters at Old Trafford have not been happy with the Glazers ever since they took over at United back in May 2005, with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' owners using loans in order to buy the club.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SPORTbible

Joel Glazer hands Erik ten Hag blow amid Cristiano Ronaldo saga

The gap between the Manchester United hierarchy and the manager has never been bigger. Seemingly, the gap has grown since the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson back in 2013. Managers David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer have been let down by the Glazer family, and it seems as though it’s now Erik ten Hag’s turn.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Remo Freuler
Person
Gareth Southgate
Person
Memphis Depay
Person
Hakim Ziyech
Person
Ange Postecoglou
Person
Bruno Lage
Person
Sandro Tonali
Person
Jesse Lingard
SkySports

David Prutton's Sky Bet Championship predictions

Who is David Prutton tipping for victory in the Sky Bet Championship in the midweek round of fixtures? Find out here... Stoke should have picked up at least a point at Huddersfield on Saturday. The fact they were beaten sort of sums up the way things have gone for them in the last couple of years under Michael O'Neill.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Nottingham Forest#Uk#West Ham#Paris Saint Germain#Ac Milan#Daily Telegraph Tottenham
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
SkySports

Birmingham 1-1 Watford: Ken Sema earns point for Hornets

Watford were made to pay for their wastefulness in front of goal as they drew 1-1 against Birmingham at St Andrew's. The Hornets, who were missing the injured Ismaila Sarr, failed to make the most of their chances and fell behind to George Hall's first senior goal. Ken Sema finally...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Rangers 2-2 PSV Eindhoven: Champions League progress in the balance after Armando Obispo's late intervention

Armando Obispo's 78th-minute header ensured Rangers were forced to settle for a 2-2 draw in the first leg of their Champions League play-off with PSV Eindhoven. Gers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst was in the opposition dugout to former Netherlands team-mate Ruud van Nistelrooy and it was the visitors who took the lead in the 37th minute when Ibrahim Sangare drove in following a corner.
SOCCER
SkySports

Preston 0-0 Rotherham: North End play out another goalless draw

Preston and Rotherham both maintained their unbeaten Championship records as they drew 0-0 in a hard-fought Roses battle. North End enjoyed by far the better of the match and defensively looked solid again, having not conceded now in their first four league matches. Rotherham, meanwhile, in somehow repelling all that...
SOCCER
SkySports

Bristol City 2-0 Luton Town: Robins earn routine win

Bristol City had Mark Sykes sent off but still claimed their first Sky Bet Championship win of the season with a deserved 2-0 success against Luton at Ashton Gate. The home side took a fifth-minute lead when Alex Scott's precise through ball allowed Nahki Wells to move into the box on the left and place a low right-footed shot just inside the far post.
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy