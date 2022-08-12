Read full article on original website
Bruno Fernandes has been called 'the worst possible teammate' who 'gets away with murder'
Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes has been called 'the worst possible teammate' who 'gets away with murder' in a damning rant. The Red Devils were thrashed 4-0 by Brentford on Saturday evening and they currently sit bottom of the Premier League table. Fernandes is one of United's most influential players...
The Glazers have already set an asking price for Man Utd sale
Manchester United fans might be desperate to see the Glazers sell their club but it's going to take a lot of money for the Americans to leave. Supporters at Old Trafford have not been happy with the Glazers ever since they took over at United back in May 2005, with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' owners using loans in order to buy the club.
Thomas Tuchel suggests Anthony Taylor should not referee Chelsea again
The Chelsea manager, Thomas Tuchel, played down his confrontation with Antonio Conte, who said: ‘Next time, we don’t shake hands’
Joel Glazer hands Erik ten Hag blow amid Cristiano Ronaldo saga
The gap between the Manchester United hierarchy and the manager has never been bigger. Seemingly, the gap has grown since the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson back in 2013. Managers David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer have been let down by the Glazer family, and it seems as though it’s now Erik ten Hag’s turn.
SkySports
David Prutton's Sky Bet Championship predictions
Who is David Prutton tipping for victory in the Sky Bet Championship in the midweek round of fixtures? Find out here... Stoke should have picked up at least a point at Huddersfield on Saturday. The fact they were beaten sort of sums up the way things have gone for them in the last couple of years under Michael O'Neill.
SkySports
Joachim Andersen: Crystal Palace involves police over online death threats after Darwin Nunez red card in Liverpool draw
Joachim Andersen has spoken to the police after he was bombarded by death threats and a torrent of abuse online following Crystal Palace's 1-1 draw at Liverpool. The Eagles defender was headbutted by Darwin Nunez, who was red-carded by referee Paul Tierney and now faces a three-match ban for violent conduct.
Chelsea’s Thomas Tuchel reveals handshake bust-up with Antonio Conte started as Spurs boss wouldn’t look into his eyes
THOMAS TUCHEL revealed he clashed with Antonio Conte because the Italian refused to look him in the eye during their full-time handshake. The pair came face to face after Tottenham's first goal and went at it again at the end of the match - with Tuchel refusing to let Conte's hand go.
SkySports
PL30 | Jurgen Klopp delivers Liverpool's first Premier League title | 2020
As we celebrate 30 years of the Premier League, take a look at some of the most iconic moments in PL history. Amidst the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, Jurgen Klopp led Liverpool to their first Premier League title.
SkySports
PL30: Wes Morgan recalls Leicester's fairy tale triumph in 2016
In 2016 Leicester City won the Premier League in one of the biggest shocks in sporting history. We invited some youngsters to ask Leicester's title-winning captain Wes Morgan about that incredible season.
SkySports
Dele Alli: Everton midfielder in talks with Besiktas after just seven months at Goodison Park
Everton midfielder Dele Alli is in talks with Besiktas with a view to moving to the Turkish club. The deal could be a loan or a permanent move depending on how talks progress. Meanwhile, Everton are close to completing the protracted transfer of Idrissa Gueye from Paris Saint-Germain. The Merseyside...
SkySports
Manchester United interested in signing Moises Caicdeo from Brighton but Adrien Rabiot deal increasingly unlikely
Manchester United are interested in signing Brighton defensive midfielder Moises Caicedo - but a deal for Juventus' Adrien Rabiot is now increasingly unlikely. The club have not been able to meet Rabiot's wage demands after a broad agreement had been reached with Juventus on a £15m fee. With a...
SkySports
Sergio Gomez: Man City complete £11m (€13m) signing of left-back from Anderlecht on four-year deal
Manchester City have completed the £11m (€13m) signing of Sergio Gomez from Anderlecht on a four-year deal. City agreed a deal for Gomez last week and the 21-year-old will wear the No 21 shirt for the Premier League champions. It was initially thought Gomez, who made 49 appearances...
SkySports
Newcastle transfer news: Watford reject £17.5m bid for Joao Pedro as Magpies target Chelsea's Conor Gallagher
Watford have rejected a £17.5m bid from Newcastle United for forward Joao Pedro. Sky Sports News understands Watford's stance is the 20-year-old is not for sale. Pedro has started all three of the club's Championship games this season and scored the winner in the opening match against Sheffield United.
SkySports
Birmingham 1-1 Watford: Ken Sema earns point for Hornets
Watford were made to pay for their wastefulness in front of goal as they drew 1-1 against Birmingham at St Andrew's. The Hornets, who were missing the injured Ismaila Sarr, failed to make the most of their chances and fell behind to George Hall's first senior goal. Ken Sema finally...
SkySports
Blackburn Rovers 2-1 West Bromwich Albion: Clinical hosts make Baggies pay for missed chances
Blackburn maintained their perfect start to the Championship season with a display of clinical finishing to edge out West Brom 2-1. Albion shaded the game and dominated in spells, but Rovers put them to the sword in ruthless fashion with their only shots on target. A moment of individual brilliance...
SkySports
Darwin Nunez 'moment of madness' on Liverpool home debut was red mist, says Gary Neville
Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez has expressed his remorse for his conduct in being sent off for headbutting an opponent on his Anfield debut. The Uruguayan was involved in an altercation with Crystal Palace defender Joachim Andersen during his side's 1-1 draw on Monday Night Football. It brought a premature end...
SkySports
Rangers 2-2 PSV Eindhoven: Champions League progress in the balance after Armando Obispo's late intervention
Armando Obispo's 78th-minute header ensured Rangers were forced to settle for a 2-2 draw in the first leg of their Champions League play-off with PSV Eindhoven. Gers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst was in the opposition dugout to former Netherlands team-mate Ruud van Nistelrooy and it was the visitors who took the lead in the 37th minute when Ibrahim Sangare drove in following a corner.
SkySports
Manchester United considering £50million move for Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's national newspapers... Newcastle United have asked to be kept informed about a quartet of Chelsea players who could be allowed to leave Stamford Bridge before the close of the transfer window. Cristiano Ronaldo will be allowed to leave Manchester United this...
SkySports
Preston 0-0 Rotherham: North End play out another goalless draw
Preston and Rotherham both maintained their unbeaten Championship records as they drew 0-0 in a hard-fought Roses battle. North End enjoyed by far the better of the match and defensively looked solid again, having not conceded now in their first four league matches. Rotherham, meanwhile, in somehow repelling all that...
SkySports
Bristol City 2-0 Luton Town: Robins earn routine win
Bristol City had Mark Sykes sent off but still claimed their first Sky Bet Championship win of the season with a deserved 2-0 success against Luton at Ashton Gate. The home side took a fifth-minute lead when Alex Scott's precise through ball allowed Nahki Wells to move into the box on the left and place a low right-footed shot just inside the far post.
