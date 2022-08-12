Read full article on original website
Albert Pujols launches his second home run of the game to give Cardinals a 6-2 lead
Albert Pujols launched his second home run of the game to give the St. Louis Cardinals a 6-2 lead over the Milwaukee Brewers. The 689th home run of his career traveled 443 feet.
Fisher doesn't mask Tommi Hill's elite possibilities as part of motivating the cornerback
The word down Stadium Drive has been consistent. Tommi Hill not only has high-end possibilities, but also some bark to him. Back in April, Hill had not been long in Lincoln but was already getting called "a dog" by wide receiver Trey Palmer and had a challenge going with his head coach Scott Frost. "Tommi has been trying to get two interceptions in one practice since we started because I told him I'd give him the number he wanted if he could ever get two picks in a practice," Frost explained then. "He's been a bright spot."
Cubs bring 3-game win streak into matchup with the Reds
Chicago Cubs (47-65, third in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (44-68, fifth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Keegan Thompson (9-5, 3.36 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 86 strikeouts); Reds: Justin Dunn (0-1, 5.79 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, two strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -148, Reds +125; over/under is 9 runs.
Georgia recruit Buckeyes have offered has next Ohio State visit set
A very talented Georgia recruit leaves no doubt about his strong interest in Ohio State and has his next visit with the Buckeyes set.
numberfire.com
Tucker Barnhart catching for Detroit on Sunday
Detroit Tigers catcher Tucker Barnhart is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Barnhart will catch for left-hander Tyler Alexander on Sunday and bat eighth versus right-hander Lance Lynn and the White Sox. Eric Haase returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Barnhart for 6.8...
Lane Kiffin discusses motivational messages, off-field adjustments since taking the Ole Miss job
At 47 years of age, it's been an eventful football career for Lane Kiffin, one that's had highs and lows. It started young and it started big, but it hasn't always been sunshine and rainbows through the next two decades that followed. Kiffin was part of a tainted dynasty at...
Monday Fall Camp Report: Changes coming on the offensive line? Plus a standout emerging in the secondary.
Ole Miss hit the practice field Monday morning in helmets, shoulder pads and shorts after scrimmaging in full pads on Saturday. Head coach Lane Kiffin had watched the film on the scrimmage and offered his assessment. "This kind of sounds coach speak but there were good things, there were bad...
'Fundamentally, we're a lot farther along': Gators detail first scrimmage since spring
During his first scrimmage in fall camp with the program, Florida head coach Billy Napier witnessed evidence of much improvement within the building since the spring practice window, but the first-year UF coach reiterated his stance from a week prior: The Gators still have much work left to do relative to Napier’s expectations.
Everything Notre Dame’s Tommy Rees said on Saturday
Notre Dame returned to the practice field on Saturday. Following the workout, offensive coordinator Tommy Rees poke with the media about a variety of topics. Here is everything he had to say. On the timing of naming Tyler Buchner the starting QB. “This process goes a lot further than just...
Arkansas guard Beaux Limmer strongest man on team
For the past two years, Arkansas right guard Beaux Limmer has been lauded as the strongest player on the team. Twenty years ago, the University of Arkansas would freely distribute 40-yard dash times and weight room numbers, but that information is tougher to come across in 2022. So, what does it mean to be the strongest guy on an SEC football team?
MLB ‘Noles: Stats and notes as of mid-August
A look at recent Major League Baseball action for former Florida State Seminoles:. Raleigh, who has appeared in a career-high 84 games this season, has 261 at bats on the season. He has 54 hits, including 15 doubles, his first career triple, and 16 home runs (most recent one below). His batting average is .207 with a slugging percentage of .456. He has 39 RBI on the season and has scored 28 times. He has walked 24 times, while striking out 88 times. His on-base percentage is .273.
What We Learned: 5 things from Mississippi State training camp
Mississippi State has now been in training camp for more than a week and the Bulldogs just finished off their first training camp scrimmage on Saturday.
Mario Cristobal updates the status of OL Zion Nelson, RB TreVonte’ Citizen, and others
Offensive tackle Zion Nelson is close to getting back on the practice field, according to coach Mario Cristobal. Nelson (6-5, 316) had a scope done on his knee during the month of July. “Zion is close, he is really close,” Cristobal said. Nelson is expected to make a full...
UCLA Playbook: Ground Game Speed Round, Everything Else
With just a little bit of time left in the offseason, we review that grab bag of non-zone runs in the UCLA playbook.
Fantastic 47: No. 19, James Hadnot
In 2024, Texas Tech will commence its 100th season of college football. Many programs that started at the same level of Texas Tech, i.e. at the bottom, went extinct or remained on the lower rungs of college football’s ladder. What became of Howard Payne, St. Edwards, Haskell Institute and Wayland Baptist, all early opponents of the Red Raiders? None of those hazy names from bygone years are presently on the football landscape, and some simply no longer exist. For Texas Tech football to be where it is today, in one of the five premiere conferences in college football, is a tremendous accomplishment authored by several generations of administrators, coaches, players and fans over the course of nearly a century. It was not set in stone that Texas Tech football would flourish rather than vanish for approximately 70 years, as it did at Wayland Baptist.
The top ten returning players in the Big 12 Conference, according to pro scouts
The season is almost here! That's right, we're less than a month away from West Virginia Football taking the field for what is expected to be an exciting 2022 season. The Mountaineers will kick things off at Pittsburgh on September 1st. As we approach that date, EerSports will do what we always do - count down the days until kickoff, with each day covering a specific topic, stat, or prediction for the upcoming season. Today, we're taking a look at the top-graded returning opponents, per ProFootballFocus. Side note: this does NOT include transfers coming in and requires a minimum of 300 snaps.
Analyst: Matthews gives Tennessee 'plenty of long-term upside' at CB
247Sports recruiting analyst Gabe Brooks weighs in on Tennessee's newest commitment, four-star Class of 2023 cornerback Jordan Matthews of Baton Rouge, La.
Change in focus makes difference for Paris Shand
Paris Shand is in line for significant playing time this season and that is due in large part to a difference in attitude. "I think it’s been a tremendous difference,” Shand said. “Last camp I wasn’t fully honed into my craft, but I feel like this camp I am doing a lot better. Just overall pass moves, run stopping, understand what offense is coming.”
WATCH: DE and ST coach Taiwo Onatolu and defensive end Malcolm Lee give latest camp update
Taiwo Onatolu shifted roles within the KU football program over the offseason. When he first arrived in Lawrence last year, he came from Buffalo with the title of special teams analyst. His focus last season was on aiding Jake Schoonover, who was the special teams coordinator. Over the offseason, Onatolu was promoted to an on the field role as the defensive ends coach and special teams coordinator. During the final years of his time at Buffalo, Onatolu worked as the defensive ends coach and split the defensive line duties, just like he does now at KU with Jim Panagos.
numberfire.com
Christopher Morel batting ninth for Chicago Sunday
The Chicago Cubs listed Christopher Morel as their starting third baseman for Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Morel will bat ninth and cover the hot corner in Sunday's game while Zach McKinstry starts at second base and Nick Madrigal takes a seat. Morel has a $3,000 salary on FanDuel...
