Anthony Smith says Luke Rockhold can make it look easy at UFC 278: 'I don't see where Paulo Costa wins this fight'

Contrary to what the odds suggest, Anthony Smith thinks Luke Rockhold will beat Paulo Costa. Rockhold (16-5 MMA, 6-4 UFC) is a sizable underdog in Saturday’s UFC 278 co-main event against Costa (13-2 MMA, 5-2 UFC) at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ABC/ESPN and early prelims on ESPN+.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bellator 284 winner Pat Downey vows to not let 'cancel culture' get to him, has unfinished business with Bo Nickal

Pat Downey is officially carving a new career path as a professional mixed martial artist. He left wrestling behind, and with it, he hopes the negativity, too. At Bellator 284, Downey (1-0 MMA, 1-0 BMMA) defeated Keyes Nelson (0-4 MMA, 0-1 BMMA) by submission 36 seconds into the first round of their middleweight bout. The maneuver capped off a long-awaited MMA debut after much athletic controversy and adversity.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Rory MacDonald retires from MMA after 2022 PFL season exit

Rory MacDonald has made the decision to retire from MMA competition after being finished in the opening round for the first time in his career at 2022 PFL Playoffs 2. MacDonald (23-10-1), a former Bellator welterweight champion and UFC title challenger, suffered his fourth loss in his past five fights on Saturday when he was knocked out by Dilano Taylor less than four minutes into their semifinal playoff bout at Cardiff Motorpoint Arena in Wales.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dominick Reyes returns against Ryan Spann at UFC 281 in New York

Former title challenger Dominick Reyes will return to the octagon at UFC 281 in New York for a showdown with Ryan Spann. Reyes (12-3 MMA, 6-3 UFC), who hasn’t competed since a knockout loss to Jiri Prochazka in a Fight of the Year candidate in May 2021, makes his comeback against Spann (20-7 MMA, 6-2 UFC) on the Nov. 12 fight card, which takes place at Madison Square Garden.
bjpenndotcom

Bellator 284 Results: Goiti Yamauchi KO’s Neiman Gracie with a nasty uppercut (Video)

Tonight’s Bellator 284 event was headlined by a key welterweight contest featuring Goiti Yamauchi taking on Neiman Gracie. Yamauchi (28-5 MMA) had entered the contest sporting a two-fight winning streak, this after earning back-to-back finishes over opponents Chris Gonzalez (TKO) and Levan Chokheli (submission) in his most recent Bellator appearances. The Japanese-born Brazilian MMA fighter has been competing for Scott Coker and company since 2013.
MMA Fighting

UFC San Diego Results: Vera vs. Cruz

MMA Fighting has UFC San Diego results for the Vera vs. Cruz fight card, a live blog of the main event, and live UFC San Diego Twitter updates. In the main event, top bantamweights Marlon Vera and Dominick Cruz face off in a pivotal marquee battle. A surging title contender, “Chito” Vera has won three consecutive fights to rise into MMA Fighting’s No. 7 ranking at 135 pounds. Across the cage is Cruz, a two-time UFC bantamweight champion who’s rebounded from the first losing streak of his career to nab back-to-back decision wins over Casey Kenney and Pedro Munhoz. He currently sits at the No. 11 spot in MMA Fighting’s bantamweight rankings.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UFC on ESPN 41 results: Nina Nunes wins split decision against Cynthia Calvillo, announces retirement from MMA

SAN DIEGO – Was it the most exciting fight of Nina Nunes’ career? No. But the end result was just what she needed to cap off her career. Nunes (11-7 MMA, 5-4 UFC) snapped a two-fight skid Saturday when she eked out a split decision against Cynthia Calvillo (9-5-1 MMA, 6-5-1 UFC) on Saturday. The women’s flyweight bout was part of the UFC on ESPN 41 preliminary card at Pechanga Arena.
SAN DIEGO, CA
ESPN

Dilano Taylor advances to PFL welterweight finals with stunning TKO over Rory MacDonald

One week ago, Dilano Taylor's 2022 PFL season was officially over. Now, the 25-year-old is headed to the welterweight finals. Taylor (10-2) advanced to the 170-pound championship with a stunning TKO over Rory MacDonald (23-9-1) at 3:59 of the first round of their semifinal matchup Saturday. Taylor initially missed the 2022 playoffs after going 1-1 in the regular season, but was called upon as a late replacement against MacDonald after No. 4-seed Magomed Umalatov was forced to withdraw due to visa issues.
MMAmania.com

U-F-Comedy? Watch Frankie Edgar, Andre Fili, Sara McMann and more try their hand at stand up comedy

MMA doesn’t last forever, but it does give its athletes a unique set of skills. For example: performing under pressure! Getting in front of a crowd and talking doesn’t seem so scary after stripping down to one’s underwear, stepping under the bright lights, and literally fighting another person. Perhaps that’s why a trio of active UFC fighters, as well as UFC veteran Gerald Harris, were able to take the stage without issue on the latest episode of “UFC Comedy Jam,” which is currently available on UFC Fight Pass.
