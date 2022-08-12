Read full article on original website
University of La Verne Professor Inducted Into Royal Academy of Economics and Financial SciencesUniversity of La VerneLa Verne, CA
Strawberry Bell Truffle Newly Served By Taco Bell In These LocationsBryan DijkhuizenTustin, CA
University of La Verne President Devorah Lieberman to Attend Department of Education's Raise the B.A.R. SummitUniversity of La VerneLa Verne, CA
theregistrysocal.com
Office Center Totaling Nearly 332,100 SQFT Placed Up for Sale in Cerritos ￼
Additional office space is being added to the market in Southern California. Recently, an office campus totaling approximately 332,099 square feet has been placed on the market in the heart of Cerritos, a listing from CBRE shows. The property is located at 12900 Park Plaza Drive and consists of two...
Rent Prices: The 10 Most Unaffordable Cities in America
The cost of living in the average American city is $5,111.17 per month. That comes out to $61,334 per year. For many, that would stretch their budgets to the absolute limit, but to renters in...
Norco, CA real estate market update
In this California housing market update I will be covering the July 2022 and August 2022 real estate market for Norco, California, which is located in Riverside county. According to the California Regional Multiple Listing Service (CRMLS), as of August 8, 2022. Currently there are 51 single family residence homes for sale in Norco, CA. They are selling between $550,00- $2,299,000.
North Italia Coming to Del Amo Fashion Center in Torrance
The restaurant will open next to Frida's Mexican Cuisine
1 Dead In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Irvine (Irvine, CA)
According to Officer Anselmo Templado, a multi-vehicle crash was reported on the northbound 405 Freeway in Irvine on Saturday morning. A man in his 50s was found lying by the roadway in the [..]
southocbeaches.com
Orange County Great Park Farmers Market Sunday August 14 2022
Orange County Great Park Farmers Market in Irvine on Sunday August 14 2022. Orange County Great Park is Open 10:00am-2:00pm Every Sunday. South County Crafters are featured on the second Sunday of each month at the OC Great Park Farmers Market!. Orange County Great Park is located at 8000 Great...
4 million Southern Californians asked to stop watering outdoors for 15 days
The Metropolitan Water District is calling on Southern Californians to stop outdoor watering for a full 15 days so they can make emergency repairs on a critical imported water pipeline.The shutdown, which would start on Sept. 6, is projected to affect more than 4 million people, including water customers in Beverly Hills, Burbank, Glendale, Long Beach, Pasadena, San Fernando, Torrance, and those served by the Central Basin Municipal Water district, Foothill Municipal Water District, Three Valleys Municipal Water District, and the West Basin Municipal Water District. The area also covers 6 million people where households has been limited to one-day...
These are the Best Chicken Wings in California
What are the best chicken wings in California? You may be surprised. (Los Angeles, CA) - Chicken wings are a delicious, finger-licking treat that is enjoyed around the country. But how do you know which ones are the best in California?
Starbucks workers go on strike at Lakewood, Barstow stores
Starbucks customers in Lakewood and Barstow may have to find their morning fix at another coffee shop with workers at stores in those communities going on strike Monday.More Starbucks workers are joining the growing movement to protest the company's alleged unfair labor practices. Today, workers are striking at two local shops — the Starbucks on Candlewood Street in Lakewood, and on Lenwood Road in Barstow.Workers say the company has denied them improvements at stores that have not formed a union, and also changed employee hours."We are tired of the inconsistencies. We are tired of the gaslighting, the misrepresentation, the mistreatment," Tyler Keeling, a barista at the Lakewood store and a Starbucks Workers United Organizer, said in a statement. "Today we strike in solidarity with all unionized partners to say that we are SICK of being treated as lesser. We, the workers, the face of the company, will not be walked on."So far, Starbucks workers have held more than 55 different strikes in at least 17 states. At one store in Santa Cruz, workers have been on strike since Saturday.The National Labor Relations Board is processing more than 250 unfair labor practice accusations against Starbucks.
momcollective.com
Top 5 Reasons To Fall in Love With Orange County
It has been TWO years since I packed up the house we brought our babies home to in Richmond, Virginia. The home that we purchased and ultimately became a family in, with sleepless nights and lots of love. Two years since we officially said “yes” and we hopped on a plane with a one-way ticket to Orange County.
Orange County Business Journal
Vuori Opens at Irvine Spectrum
Activewear brand Vuori opened a location at the Irvine Spectrum on Friday, marking the brand’s second location in Orange County. Both local outposts for Vuori are situated within Irvine Company-owned shopping centers; the retailer opened its first local outpost last year at the Fashion Island shopping center in Newport Beach.
enjoyorangecounty.com
Marriott Newport Coast Villas Guide
An expert guide to visiting the Marriot Newport Villas (MNV) including detailed property descriptions with pictures, things to know and things to do. We are local to Orange County and have had many family staycations at this coastal resort over the years. Website: https://www.marriott.com/en-us/hotels/laxnc-marriotts-newport-coast-villas/overview/. Address: 23000 Newport Coast Drive, Newport...
Over 4 million L.A. County residents asked to suspend outdoor watering next month
More than 4 million residents in Los Angeles County will be asked to suspend outdoor watering for 15 days next month while the Metropolitan Water District repairs a leak in a water pipeline.
irvinecommunitynewsandviews.org
Three Irvine Students Compete in U.S. Women’s Amateur Golf Championship
Recently, three Irvine residents — Alice Ziyi Zhao, Angela (Yilin) Liu, and Leigh Chien — competed in the United States Golf Association’s (USGA) Women’s Championship tournament held at the Chambers Bay Golf Club in Washington state. The U.S. Women’s Amateur is the third oldest of the...
southocbeaches.com
San Clemente Cars & Coffee Saturday August 13 2022
San Clemente Cars & Coffee Saturday August 13 2022. San Clemente’s Cars & Coffee is Saturday mornings in 2022. IMPORTANT REMINDER: Please, leave quietly, following speed laws. Most importantly: on Av Vista Hermosa and on the 5 freeway. South OC Cars and Coffee is a weekly event from 9:00am...
UCLA removes indoor masking requirement ahead of Fall quarter
After requiring months of indoor masking, University of California Los Angeles officials have opted to drop their mandate as students get set to return ahead of the Fall quarter. Towards the end of the 2022 Spring quarter in May, the school announced that it would reinstate the mask mandate — which had previously been lifted previously during that term — meaning that students and families were required to mask up for graduation ceremonies, citing a spike in COVID-19 cases throughout Los Angeles County.Now, as cases continue to decline and hospitalizations stabilize, school officials have once again aligned with health officials in...
fullertonobserver.com
Senior Residents Face 30% Rent Increase
Ventana, a 95-unit low-income seniors’ community located at 345 Commonwealth Ave. in Fullerton may no longer be affordable to many current residents. Richman Property Services, which manages the complex for the Richman Group developers of the property, sent notice to tenants of a 30% rent increase beginning November. At the same time utility costs paid separately by the tenants are also going up.
irvinecommunitynewsandviews.org
Mayor Khan & Her Appointed Vice Mayor Kuo: Broken Promises
In 2018, Irvine voters overwhelmingly defeated a developer-backed scheme to abandon plans for a Veterans Memorial Park & Cemetery on the former El Toro Marine Corps Air Station in the Great Park. A whopping 63% of Irvine voters said NO to the developers!. When the City Council refused to move...
theregistrysocal.com
Eberhard Equipment Pays $8.6MM for 9.780 SQFT Industrial Property in Santa Ana
Santa Ana, CA – August 11, 2022 – NAI Capital Commercial is pleased to announce that Executive Vice President David Knowlton and Senior Vice President Steve Ehrich with the Orange County office completed the sale of an industrial facility totaling 9,780 square feet in Santa Ana, California. David and Steve represented the seller, a trust, in the transaction. The buyer, Eberhard Equipment, was represented by Greg Diab and Jack Haley of Lee & Associates. The sale price totaled $8,600,000 or $879 per square foot.
southocbeaches.com
Laguna Beach Festival of Arts Guide Sunday August 14 2022
Laguna Beach Festival of Arts Sunday August 14 2022. Laguna Beach Festival of Arts features Art/Live Music/Art Demos/Special Events. The Laguna Beach Festival of Arts Summer 2022 Guide. The Festival of the Arts (FOA) is celebrating 90 years as one of the most highly acclaimed juried fine art shows. The...
