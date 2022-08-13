Read full article on original website
Title X advocates worry that birth control may go the same way as abortion
A Supreme Court ruling overturned Roe v. Wade. Now there's a big push to increase funding for Title X, a federal program that offers birth control and other reproductive care to low-income patients.
Lisa Murkowski's Chances of Beating Trump-Backed Challenger Day Before Vote
A new ranked-choice voting system in Alaska is predicted to help the incumbent Republican senator in Tuesday's primary.
Florida court rules that pregnant and orphaned 16-year-old girl is 'not mature enough' to decide on whether to have an abortion
A court in Florida has ruled that a 16-year-old orphaned girl cannot have an abortion because she is 'not mature enough' to make the decision, it was revealed today. The teenage girl, who does not have any parents, is now appealing the decision after she was barred from terminating her pregnancy following Circuit Judge Jennifer Frydrychowicz's ruling.
Trump critic Liz Cheney falls in U.S. primary, Murkowski survives
JACKSON, Wyo., Aug 17 (Reuters) - U.S. Representative Liz Cheney, a fierce Republican critic of Donald Trump who has played a prominent role in the congressional probe of the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol, lost to a Trump-backed primary challenger in Wyoming on Tuesday.
Editorial Roundup: Missouri
Kansas City Star. August 15, 2022. Editorial: Missourians will vote on recreational marijuana soon. Will politicians overrule them?. Last week, Missourians learned a constitutional amendment that would legalize the use of recreational marijuana for anyone over 21 will appear on a statewide ballot later this fall. Almost immediately, and on cue, opponents of the proposed referendum went on the offensive, including at least one GOP lawmaker.
Judge rules to unseal videos in 2018 Tennessee slaughterhouse raid
A federal magistrate judge says the public has a right to see a video that purportedly shows an agent of the U.S. government engaged in excessive force in a raid at a Grainger County slaughterhouse. U.S. Magistrate Judge Christopher Steger has shot down a bid by the Department of Justice and attorneys for a slew […] The post Judge rules to unseal videos in 2018 Tennessee slaughterhouse raid appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
NC Appeals Court: Pot Search Lawful Despite Hemp Similarity
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Although illegal marijuana and lawful hemp look and smell the same, criminal prosecution for pot in North Carolina can still be legitimate when sight or odor contributes to a warrantless search and seizure, the state Court of Appeals ruled on Tuesday. A three-judge panel found...
Democrat Les Gara Advances to November General Election for Governor in Alaska.
Democrat Les Gara advances to November general election for governor in Alaska. Aug. 17, 2022, at 2:04 a.m.
Feds: Man Defrauded Pandemic Programs of More Than $300K
BANGOR, Maine (AP) — A man pleaded guilty Tuesday to defrauding federal pandemic assistance programs of more than $300,000, which investigators say was spent on trucks, exercise equipment, a big-screen TV and laptop computers. Craig Franck, 40, of Levant, also used some of the relief money to post bail...
Gabby Petito's family files claim alleging police failed her
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Nicole Schmidt vividly remembers the pain she felt watching body camera footage of her daughter Gabby Petito sobbing while Utah police officers questioned her about a fight with her boyfriend. The video was released last summer after Petito had gone missing during a cross-country van trip with her boyfriend. Schmidt was desperately looking for her daughter and on the video she saw a young woman crying for help. Instead of answering those cries, police in the tourist town of Moab, Utah, allowed the couple to leave after requiring them to spend one night apart. Petito’s strangled body was discovered the next month on the edge of Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming. Her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, admitted killing her in a notebook discovered near his body in a Florida swamp, where he took his own life, authorities have said.
