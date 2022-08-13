SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Nicole Schmidt vividly remembers the pain she felt watching body camera footage of her daughter Gabby Petito sobbing while Utah police officers questioned her about a fight with her boyfriend. The video was released last summer after Petito had gone missing during a cross-country van trip with her boyfriend. Schmidt was desperately looking for her daughter and on the video she saw a young woman crying for help. Instead of answering those cries, police in the tourist town of Moab, Utah, allowed the couple to leave after requiring them to spend one night apart. Petito’s strangled body was discovered the next month on the edge of Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming. Her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, admitted killing her in a notebook discovered near his body in a Florida swamp, where he took his own life, authorities have said.

MOAB, UT ・ 8 DAYS AGO