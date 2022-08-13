Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Residents of Rushdie Suspect's Lebanese Village Say Incident Has Little to Do With Them
YAROUN, Lebanon (Reuters) -Street-side signs in the southern Lebanese village of Yaroun, the ancestral home of the suspect in the stabbing of Salman Rushdie, bear posters of Iran's former supreme leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini who in 1989 issued a fatwa calling for the author's death. The logo of Lebanon's powerful,...
Iran-backed newspaper threatens Trump, Pompeo assassinations after Salman Rushdie stabbing
JERUSALEM, Israel – The propaganda newspaper Kayhan, the mouthpiece for Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, announced in a blaring editorial on its front page that the assassination of President Donald Trump and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is in the cards. In an editorial on Saturday, the...
Biden condemns attack on Rushdie, pledges 'solidarity' with author's ideals
“Salman Rushdie—with his insight into humanity, with his unmatched sense for story, with his refusal to be intimidated or silenced—stands for essential, universal ideals,” Biden said in the statement.
Incredible pics reveal massive US show of force over Pacific with nuclear B2 stealth bombers in warning to China
STEALTH bombers swoop over the Pacific Ocean in a spectacular show of American air power amid fears of all-out war with China. A warship sails below as two B-2 Spirit nuclear strike planes fly in formation with four F/A-18 Hornet fighters and a high-tech E-7A Wedgetail "eye-in-the-sky" spy plane from Australia.
EXCLUSIVE: Rudy Giuliani, 78, steps out in New York with his rumored girlfriend after being told he is target of Georgia CRIMINAL probe into efforts to overturn the election
Rudy Giuliani has now been told he is the target of a criminal probe in Georgia surrounding his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election on behalf of former President Donald Trump. The New York Times first reported the development Monday, citing lawyers for Giuliani. The 78-year-old ex-New York City...
americanmilitarynews.com
Putin slams US, makes ‘doomed’ world prediction
Russian President Vladimir Putin faulted the U.S. for prolonging the fighting in Ukraine on Tuesday and predicted the world as the U.S. currently sees it is “doomed.”. In a Kremlin address, Putin said the U.S. and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies are “destroying the European security system.” He cited NATO expanding, moving weapons and forces eastward and ignoring Russian security concerns.
Pro-Trump FBI protest cancelled after not one demonstrator showed up
A pro-Trump protest that was scheduled to be held outside the FBI headquarters in Washington DC over the weekend was cancelled after it was promoted on far-right blogs as a suspected “trap”, The Daily Beast reported.Following the FBI raid at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, supporters of the former president began reupping a call to arms across social media platforms and alt-right blogs to coordinate protests outside the offices of the federal agency responsible for domestic intelligence and security service.A Sunday demonstration outside the headquarters in the nation’s capital was first promoted by the far-right Falun...
Trump warns ‘terrible things are going to happen’ as he’s blamed for anti-FBI violence
Donald Trump has warned that “terrible things are going to happen” as he faces the blame for violence and threats directed at FBI agents. “The country is in a very dangerous position. There is tremendous anger, like I’ve never seen before, over all of the scams, and this new one, years of scams and witch hunts, and now this,” Mr Trump told Fox News Digital. The former president told the outlet that he “will do whatever” he can “to help the country,” adding that “temperature has to be brought down”. Trump supporters and his GOP allies reacted with outrage...
Florida court rules that pregnant and orphaned 16-year-old girl is 'not mature enough' to decide on whether to have an abortion
A court in Florida has ruled that a 16-year-old orphaned girl cannot have an abortion because she is 'not mature enough' to make the decision, it was revealed today. The teenage girl, who does not have any parents, is now appealing the decision after she was barred from terminating her pregnancy following Circuit Judge Jennifer Frydrychowicz's ruling.
‘Left to rot’: The lonely plight of long Covid sufferers
Some studies suggest long Covid could affect as much as 30 percent of people who are infected.
US News and World Report
U.S. Sen. Murkowski, Trump-Backed Opponent Secure Enough Votes to Face off in November
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Incumbent Republican U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski and challenger Kelly Tshibaka, a state government commissioner endorsed by Donald Trump, will face off in November, Edison Research said on Wednesday, after coming in the top four candidates in Alaska's open primary. Murkowski, who has held the seat since 2003...
US News and World Report
Body of Missing Mexican Journalist Found as Death Toll Rises
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - The body of a Mexican journalist was found on Tuesday a week after going missing in the northern border state of Sonora, local authorities said, as the death toll for media workers in the country continues to rise. Juan Arjon Lopez, who ran the Facebook webpage...
Mexico president to bypass congress to keep army in streets
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s president has begun exploring plans to sidestep congress to hand formal control of the National Guard to the army, a move that could extend the military’s control over policing in a country with high levels of violence. That has raised concerns because...
Polio Is Making a Comeback. Thanks, Anti-Vaxxers!
Earlier this month, poliovirus was discovered in wastewater in counties outside New York City late last month, signaling the first domestic outbreak since the 1970s of that potentially deadly and crippling virus. Covid. Monkey Pox. Now polio. If it seems like infectious diseases are coming at us faster, spreading more...
US News and World Report
Liz Cheney Accuses Trump of 'Insidious Lie' About FBI Search of His Home
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican Liz Cheney broadened her attack on Donald Trump after losing her Tuesday night primary, saying the former president was spreading an "insidious lie" in alleging that the FBI agents who searched his Florida home were politically motivated. Federal agents seized boxes of documents, some top secret,...
US News and World Report
Pakistani Doctor Pleads Guilty to Terror Charge in Minnesota
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A Pakistani doctor and former Mayo Clinic research coordinator pleaded guilty Tuesday to a terrorism charge, more than two years after he was arrested for telling paid FBI informants that he pledged his allegiance to the Islamic State group and that he wanted to carry out lone wolf attacks in the U.S.
Little talk of rainforest protection in the Brazilian Amazon
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — In the Brazilian Amazon these days, it’s nearly impossible to run for office talking up the environment. More common is a scene like this: A candidate for Congress parades a helicopter — the symbol of illegal gold mining — painted with the Brazilian flag, through the streets of the Amazon city of Boa Vista. He defends a gold rush that has devastated Indigenous territories and contaminated rivers. In a neighboring state an Indigenous candidate stops wearing green clothing in public out of fear of violence.
Caste in California: Tech giants confront ancient Indian hierarchy
OAKLAND, Calif, Aug 15 (Reuters) - (This August 14 story refiles to fix typo in para 17) America's tech giants are taking a modern-day crash course in India's ancient caste system, with Apple (AAPL.O) emerging as an early leader in policies to rid Silicon Valley of a rigid hierarchy that's segregated Indians for generations.
US News and World Report
Explainer - Why Has Polio Been Found in London, New York and Jerusalem, and How Dangerous Is It?
LONDON (Reuters) - Polio, a deadly disease that used to paralyze tens of thousands of children every year, is spreading in London, New York and Jerusalem for the first time in decades, spurring catch-up vaccination campaigns. DREADED DISEASE. Polio terrified parents around the world for the first half of the...
How Bolivia’s ruthless tin baron saved thousands of Jewish refugees
The long read: He has been described as ‘the worst kind of businessman’, but we now know that industrialist Moritz Hochschild also rescued as many as 20,000 Jews from the Nazis
