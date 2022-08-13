A Florida court has ruled that a pregnant 16-year-old girl is not "sufficiently mature" to decide for herself if she wants to terminate her pregnancy. The decision occurred in a Florida appeals court after a circuit court judge previously denied the girl's request to waive a state law that requires minors to seek parental consent for abortions. The unnamed teen lives with a relative and a guardian and is reportedly parentless, making it impossible for her to meet the state's rigid requirement. The girl told the courts that she is "still in school" and "is not ready to have...

FLORIDA STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO