Read full article on original website
Related
Appeals court reinstates Kentucky’s near-total abortion ban
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky appeals court has reinstated a near-total abortion ban that took effect when the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. The ruling means most abortions are illegal in the state, for now. Attorney General Daniel Cameron asked the court for an emergency stay,...
Wyoming abortion ban blocked
Wyoming’s Ninth District judge in Teton County has temporarily blocked the state’s abortion ban on the day it took effect. Judge Melissa Owens heard the issue from six plaintiffs who argued the ban would harm health care workers and their patients and violate the state constitution. Attorneys arguing...
Florida court rules pregnant 16-year-old is not ‘mature’ enough for abortion - forcing her to have baby
A Florida court has ruled that a pregnant 16-year-old girl is not "sufficiently mature" to decide for herself if she wants to terminate her pregnancy. The decision occurred in a Florida appeals court after a circuit court judge previously denied the girl's request to waive a state law that requires minors to seek parental consent for abortions. The unnamed teen lives with a relative and a guardian and is reportedly parentless, making it impossible for her to meet the state's rigid requirement. The girl told the courts that she is "still in school" and "is not ready to have...
Indiana becomes first state in nation to approve near-total abortion ban post Roe
Indiana Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb signed a bill Friday evening prohibiting most abortions. The new law bans the procedure except in cases of rape, incest and to protect the life and physical health of the mother. The rape and incest exceptions only apply in the first 10 weeks post-fertilization. Victims would not be required to sign a notarized affidavit attesting to an attack, which had previously been proposed.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisiana woman whose water broke at 16 weeks was forced into 'painful, hours-long labor' because of abortion ban, lawsuit says
Doctors in Louisiana say patients have already suffered under the state's abortion ban. One described her patient enduring a painful, bloody labor while having a miscarriage at 16 weeks. Abortion access in Louisiana has fluctuated for weeks, but the procedure is currently legal.
50 Cent Reacts To Proposed Abortion Bill Requiring Men To Pay For Unborn Children
A new bill requiring the fathers of unborn children to pay child support from the moment of conception has a large segment of the nation up in arms. Various public figures have weighed in on the legislation proposed by America’s Republican Party. One entertainer who has appeared to take issue with the bill, dubbed the Unborn Child Support Act, is 50 Cent.
An anti-abortion pastor railed against rape and incest exceptions in Indiana's proposed abortion ban, warning lawmakers that the GOP would lose 'God-fearing' voters if the bill isn't more strict
An Indiana pastor warned state lawmakers that a Republican-led abortion ban isn't strict enough, the Indianapolis Star reported. The near-total ban outlaws abortions at zero weeks with the only exceptions being rape, incest, and to protect the life of the mother. The pastor told lawmakers that an exception for rape...
The Supreme Court ‘practically dared’ Americans to show up for abortion rights. Kansas voters overwhelmingly did
It was not what anti-abortion lobbyists, Republican legislators and a multi-million dollar effort to end legal abortion care expected.A confusingly worded ballot question in Kansas, tucked into a midterm primary without any statewide Democratic elections, was supposed to cruise to victory in a “red state” that went for Donald Trump in 2020, joining the nationwide campaign to end legal abortion after the decades-long movement to gut Roe v Wade got what it wanted.Instead, a record number of Kansas voters turned out for an election to reject a Republican-drafted amendment that would strip abortion rights from the state’s constitution, which...
RELATED PEOPLE
GOP Candidate: Hypothetical 14-Year-Old Incest Victim Is 'Perfect Example' For Abortion Ban
Tudor Dixon, a leading Republican candidate for governor of Michigan, confirmed in a recent interview that her opposition to abortion rights extends even to a minor who is raped by a family member. On an episode of Charlie LeDuff’s talk show, “The No BS Newshour,” that aired Friday, LeDuff pressed...
"Barbaric" Texas abortion ban turned one woman's wanted pregnancy into a "dystopian nightmare"
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Reproductive healthcare advocates on Tuesday recoiled at a harrowing report describing how one Texas woman's wanted pregnancy became a "dystopian nightmare" after she suffered potentially deadly complications but was still initially denied lifesaving care under the state's extreme abortion ban.
NBC News
GOP Congresswoman: States that ban abortion ‘have to make sure women have access to contraceptives’
Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) claims that banning abortion exceptions for rape or incest is “unacceptable to the vast majority of Americans.” She adds, that providing birth control over-the-counter is “the very minimum we should be doing” if states plan to ban abortion.July 28, 2022.
Montana Supreme Court says abortion laws will remain blocked while case proceeds
In a five-justice panel’s unanimous decision, the Montana Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld a district court decision to block three abortion restriction laws from taking effect while the case proceeds. The high court said the case between Planned Parenthood of Montana and the state of Montana, defended by Attorney General Austin Knudsen, can continue in the Yellowstone County district court where it began.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Idaho Republicans Reject Amendment Allowing Abortion to Save Woman's Life
Idaho Republicans rejected an amendment to their party platform that would have allowed abortion to save a mother's life. A 2020 law banning abortions except in cases of reported rape or incest or to protect the mother's life is set to take effect in the deeply conservative state 30 days after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned its landmark Roe v. Wade ruling on June 24.
Title X advocates worry that birth control may go the same way as abortion
A Supreme Court ruling overturned Roe v. Wade. Now there's a big push to increase funding for Title X, a federal program that offers birth control and other reproductive care to low-income patients.
Matt Gaetz ridiculed an abortion-rights activist online. He inadvertently helped her raise over $115k to help women get abortions.
Olivia Julianna, an activist for Gen-Z for Change, spoke out after Gaetz posted a photo of her after a body-shaming rant during a rally in Florida.
Biden signs abortion order, says Republicans clueless about women's power
WASHINGTON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden said on Wednesday the Supreme Court and Republicans are clueless about the power of American women as he signed a second executive order aimed at protecting abortion rights.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Iowa governor asks court to allow blocked 2018 abortion ban
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds asked the state courts on Thursday to allow her to implement a law banning most abortions that a judge permanently blocked in 2019. Reynolds previously said she would turn to the courts instead of calling a special session to hold...
Kari Lake, Election Denier And Arizona GOP Candidate, Says Trump, DeSantis Have 'BDE'
Lake, the Republican nominee for governor, has Trump's support and has amplified his baseless claims that the 2020 election was marked by fraud.
Post-‘Roe,’ people are seeking permanent sterilizations, and some are being turned away
A handful of people recently gathered in the shade of a large pine tree for a going-away party of sorts. Their friend, Dani Marietti, was going to have her fallopian tubes removed, a decision she made after a leaked draft of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the constitutional right to abortion was published […] The post Post-‘Roe,’ people are seeking permanent sterilizations, and some are being turned away appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Comments / 0