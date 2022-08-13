ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Jackson Hole Radio

Wyoming abortion ban blocked

Wyoming’s Ninth District judge in Teton County has temporarily blocked the state’s abortion ban on the day it took effect. Judge Melissa Owens heard the issue from six plaintiffs who argued the ban would harm health care workers and their patients and violate the state constitution. Attorneys arguing...
TETON COUNTY, WY
The Independent

Florida court rules pregnant 16-year-old is not ‘mature’ enough for abortion - forcing her to have baby

A Florida court has ruled that a pregnant 16-year-old girl is not "sufficiently mature" to decide for herself if she wants to terminate her pregnancy. The decision occurred in a Florida appeals court after a circuit court judge previously denied the girl's request to waive a state law that requires minors to seek parental consent for abortions. The unnamed teen lives with a relative and a guardian and is reportedly parentless, making it impossible for her to meet the state's rigid requirement. The girl told the courts that she is "still in school" and "is not ready to have...
FLORIDA STATE
Fox News

Indiana becomes first state in nation to approve near-total abortion ban post Roe

Indiana Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb signed a bill Friday evening prohibiting most abortions. The new law bans the procedure except in cases of rape, incest and to protect the life and physical health of the mother. The rape and incest exceptions only apply in the first 10 weeks post-fertilization. Victims would not be required to sign a notarized affidavit attesting to an attack, which had previously been proposed.
INDIANA STATE
Vibe

50 Cent Reacts To Proposed Abortion Bill Requiring Men To Pay For Unborn Children

A new bill requiring the fathers of unborn children to pay child support from the moment of conception has a large segment of the nation up in arms. Various public figures have weighed in on the legislation proposed by America’s Republican Party. One entertainer who has appeared to take issue with the bill, dubbed the Unborn Child Support Act, is 50 Cent.
ELECTIONS
Business Insider

An anti-abortion pastor railed against rape and incest exceptions in Indiana's proposed abortion ban, warning lawmakers that the GOP would lose 'God-fearing' voters if the bill isn't more strict

An Indiana pastor warned state lawmakers that a Republican-led abortion ban isn't strict enough, the Indianapolis Star reported. The near-total ban outlaws abortions at zero weeks with the only exceptions being rape, incest, and to protect the life of the mother. The pastor told lawmakers that an exception for rape...
INDIANA STATE
The Independent

The Supreme Court ‘practically dared’ Americans to show up for abortion rights. Kansas voters overwhelmingly did

It was not what anti-abortion lobbyists, Republican legislators and a multi-million dollar effort to end legal abortion care expected.A confusingly worded ballot question in Kansas, tucked into a midterm primary without any statewide Democratic elections, was supposed to cruise to victory in a “red state” that went for Donald Trump in 2020, joining the nationwide campaign to end legal abortion after the decades-long movement to gut Roe v Wade got what it wanted.Instead, a record number of Kansas voters turned out for an election to reject a Republican-drafted amendment that would strip abortion rights from the state’s constitution, which...
KANSAS STATE
Salon

"Barbaric" Texas abortion ban turned one woman's wanted pregnancy into a "dystopian nightmare"

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Reproductive healthcare advocates on Tuesday recoiled at a harrowing report describing how one Texas woman's wanted pregnancy became a "dystopian nightmare" after she suffered potentially deadly complications but was still initially denied lifesaving care under the state's extreme abortion ban.
TEXAS STATE
Montana Free Press

Montana Supreme Court says abortion laws will remain blocked while case proceeds

In a five-justice panel’s unanimous decision, the Montana Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld a district court decision to block three abortion restriction laws from taking effect while the case proceeds. The high court said the case between Planned Parenthood of Montana and the state of Montana, defended by Attorney General Austin Knudsen, can continue in the Yellowstone County district court where it began.
MONTANA STATE
Newsweek

Idaho Republicans Reject Amendment Allowing Abortion to Save Woman's Life

Idaho Republicans rejected an amendment to their party platform that would have allowed abortion to save a mother's life. A 2020 law banning abortions except in cases of reported rape or incest or to protect the mother's life is set to take effect in the deeply conservative state 30 days after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned its landmark Roe v. Wade ruling on June 24.
IDAHO STATE
Daily Montanan

Post-‘Roe,’ people are seeking permanent sterilizations, and some are being turned away

A handful of people recently gathered in the shade of a large pine tree for a going-away party of sorts. Their friend, Dani Marietti, was going to have her fallopian tubes removed, a decision she made after a leaked draft of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the constitutional right to abortion was published […] The post Post-‘Roe,’ people are seeking permanent sterilizations, and some are being turned away appeared first on Daily Montanan.
HELENA, MT

