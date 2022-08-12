SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A 2-year-old in Salt Lake City left her daycare alone and crossed a busy street over the weekend. The toddler's mother claims she was unaware of the incident for more than an hour after it happened on Saturday. Olivia, 2, was left outside the Rahman Daycare for an unknown amount of time.

