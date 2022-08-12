Read full article on original website
Heber City suspect accused of murdering girlfriend found dead in Oregon
A man who was named a suspect in a Heber City murder case was found dead in Oregon Monday afternoon, just over a month after his girlfriend was found dead in her home.
KUTV
Sister of South Salt Lake homicide suspect arrested accused of giving police false info
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — An additional family member of three fugitive homicide suspects was arrested after police say she purposefully made false statements to obstruct the investigation. Alexus Lillie Nicole Coleman, 20, was booked in the Salt Lake County Jail and charged with obstruction of justice on Aug....
Burglar in Park City steals handgun and hunting gear
PARK CITY, Utah — Summit County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to a home on Saturday on Canyon Gate Road where multiple items were stolen in a vehicle burglary. The vehicle, […]
WOLF
2-year-old walks out of daycare, crosses busy street in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A 2-year-old in Salt Lake City left her daycare alone and crossed a busy street over the weekend. The toddler's mother claims she was unaware of the incident for more than an hour after it happened on Saturday. Olivia, 2, was left outside the Rahman Daycare for an unknown amount of time.
Gephardt Daily
Man who threatened Weber Co. deputy with 3-foot wooden stake in custody
WEST HAVEN, Utah, Aug. 16, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Court documents detail a 40-year-old transient’s threatening of a Weber County Sheriff’s Deputy with a three-foot stake and subsequent threats against almost everyone he encountered that night. According to charging documents filed Monday in Ogden’s 2nd District Court,...
WANTED: Burglar causes over $10k in damage to Plain City office building
WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Deputies are searching for a burglary suspect caught breaking into a Weber County office building and causing thousands of dollars in damages. The Weber County Sheriff’s Office says the burglary targeted a Plain City office building on Aug. 8 around 4 a.m. Authorities say the suspect caused over $10,000 worth […]
Men arrested for staging YouTube kidnapping in West Jordan
WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – Three men have been arrested after allegedly staging a kidnapping video for YouTube in West Jordan on Saturday. West Jordan Police say three men are facing charges of disorderly conduct for the staged incident. Police first received calls from an eyewitness expressing concern for the victim’s well-being after observing what […]
Gephardt Daily
Utah County Sheriff seeks help finding Herriman woman wanted on felony charges
UTAH COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 15, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a woman who allegedly committed multiple felonies and put her 13-month-old child at risk. Madeline Bernadette Lopez, 21, of Herriman, is accused of vandalizing a...
kjzz.com
Police seeking suspect in aggravated armed robbery at Subway in Millcreek
MILLCREEK, Utah (KUTV) — Police in Millcreek are asking for the public's assistance to help identify a suspect who was involved in an armed robbery at a sandwich shop. Officials with UPD said the incident took place on Aug. 2 at the Subway in Millcreek located at 871 East 4500 South.
ksl.com
Man injured in West Valley City drive-by shooting
WEST VALLEY CITY — A man was injured in a drive-by shooting in West Valley City on Sunday, and police are still looking for the shooter, police said. The shooting occurred around 12:30 p.m. near 3100 South and 4400 West, according to West Valley Police Lt. Jason Vincent. The man was shot in his back and is expected to survive.
KSLTV
Police: Suspect calls police but refused to answer door, floods hotel room
MIDVALE, Utah — A man flooded his hotel room after calling 9-1-1 and refusing to answer his door Saturday morning. In the arresting documents, 54-year-old Donald James Lake Pelton called 9-1-1 twice and requested help at the Days Inn at 7251 S., Cottonwood Street at 10:52 a.m. When police...
Herriman woman wanted after threatening child, ex-boyfriend
The Utah County Sheriff's Department is looking for a woman who allegedly threatened her own child and ex-boyfriend.
ksl.com
Lehi neighborhood wants to find out what's interfering with garage door openers
LEHI — It's a mystery that a Lehi neighborhood wants to solve: What's causing their garage door openers to not function?. Residents in the Sunset Hollow neighborhood just south of Thanksgiving Point said the problems with remote openers started about three weeks ago. "I was trying to go to...
Suspect dies in hospital following arrest by SLCPD
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – An investigation is underway after a man died in the hospital after being arrested by Salt Lake City police Sunday afternoon. Officials say around 3:15 p.m., a business near 300 West 800 South reported an attempted theft and disturbance. The suspect left the business and was later taken into custody. […]
Gephardt Daily
SLCPD: Man arrested after allegedly threatening couple with fake gun at Liberty Park
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 33-year-old man was arrested Saturday after Salt Lake City police were dispatch to Liberty Park on a call of a man with a weapon. “Information in the dispatch notes indicated that AP (arrested person) brandished a gun at...
HATE CRIME: Man involved in assault of gay Utah teen faces felony charge
SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – A young man was charged Monday with hate crimes for allegedly intimidating the family of a gay teen who was previously assaulted in front of his home in Sandy. Hayden Perry Stowell, 18, was charged with one count of Retaliation Against a Witness, Victim, or Informant (Hate Crime), a Third Degree […]
19-year-old charged with retaliating against victim of Sandy hate crime
A man who police say was involved in a homophobic attack on a Sandy teenager just two weeks earlier was arrested for returning to the victim's home and stealing LGBTQIA+ Pride flags.
Salt Lake City breaks record for most 100+ degree days ever
Any thoughts of the summer heat coming to an end were given a wake up call Tuesday when the temperature in Salt Lake City hit 100 degrees late in the afternoon, setting a new all-time record.
kjzz.com
Multiple power outages leave thousands of Utahns in the dark
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A series of power outages were affecting thousands of customers Tuesday morning in the Salt Lake Valley, and just as crews had resolved one issue, another popped up in a separate county. At approximately 5 a.m., the lights went out for about 2,600 customers...
Missing Utahn found dead, family speaks out
MOUNT OLYMPUS TRAILHEAD, Utah (ABC4) – A Utahn was pronounced dead yesterday morning after having been missing in the Mount Olympus Trailhead area since August 11. The Unified Police Department Millcreek Precinct (UPDMP) initially requested community assistance in locating Stanton Porter, 43, on August 12, roughly 24 hours after he was last seen. On August […]
