Salt Lake City, UT

Gephardt Daily

Man who threatened Weber Co. deputy with 3-foot wooden stake in custody

WEST HAVEN, Utah, Aug. 16, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Court documents detail a 40-year-old transient’s threatening of a Weber County Sheriff’s Deputy with a three-foot stake and subsequent threats against almost everyone he encountered that night. According to charging documents filed Monday in Ogden’s 2nd District Court,...
ABC4

WANTED: Burglar causes over $10k in damage to Plain City office building

WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Deputies are searching for a burglary suspect caught breaking into a Weber County office building and causing thousands of dollars in damages. The Weber County Sheriff’s Office says the burglary targeted a Plain City office building on Aug. 8 around 4 a.m. Authorities say the suspect caused over $10,000 worth […]
ABC4

Men arrested for staging YouTube kidnapping in West Jordan

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – Three men have been arrested after allegedly staging a kidnapping video for YouTube in West Jordan on Saturday. West Jordan Police say three men are facing charges of disorderly conduct for the staged incident. Police first received calls from an eyewitness expressing concern for the victim’s well-being after observing what […]
ksl.com

Man injured in West Valley City drive-by shooting

WEST VALLEY CITY — A man was injured in a drive-by shooting in West Valley City on Sunday, and police are still looking for the shooter, police said. The shooting occurred around 12:30 p.m. near 3100 South and 4400 West, according to West Valley Police Lt. Jason Vincent. The man was shot in his back and is expected to survive.
ABC4

Suspect dies in hospital following arrest by SLCPD

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – An investigation is underway after a man died in the hospital after being arrested by Salt Lake City police Sunday afternoon. Officials say around 3:15 p.m., a business near 300 West 800 South reported an attempted theft and disturbance. The suspect left the business and was later taken into custody. […]
ABC4

HATE CRIME: Man involved in assault of gay Utah teen faces felony charge

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – A young man was charged Monday with hate crimes for allegedly intimidating the family of a gay teen who was previously assaulted in front of his home in Sandy. Hayden Perry Stowell, 18, was charged with one count of Retaliation Against a Witness, Victim, or Informant (Hate Crime), a Third Degree […]
kjzz.com

Multiple power outages leave thousands of Utahns in the dark

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A series of power outages were affecting thousands of customers Tuesday morning in the Salt Lake Valley, and just as crews had resolved one issue, another popped up in a separate county. At approximately 5 a.m., the lights went out for about 2,600 customers...
ABC4

Missing Utahn found dead, family speaks out

MOUNT OLYMPUS TRAILHEAD, Utah (ABC4) – A Utahn was pronounced dead yesterday morning after having been missing in the Mount Olympus Trailhead area since August 11. The Unified Police Department Millcreek Precinct (UPDMP) initially requested community assistance in locating Stanton Porter, 43, on August 12, roughly 24 hours after he was last seen. On August […]

