I’m hoping to get some opinions on my current situation. I have been a nurse for 18 years (LPN- 14 years, RN 4 years). On March 27th of this year glass severed the nerves and tendons in my right wrist. Ulnar and radial nerves were both severed. I had two surgeries to repair tendon and nerves. The surgeon told me recovery from my type of injury could take up to a year before I have full use of my hand. Since my accident, I’ve come a long way for sure. But I still can’t use my dominant hand in many ways. I am really wanting to get back into work. I applied for a position at an ambulatory oncology clinic and tomorrow is my phone interview. I know that I will have some limitations at first. I have poor fine motor skills in that hand. I can write fairly well now but it takes longer. I don’t think I’ll have a problem with administrative, triage and patient education portions of the job. However, there’s no way I can start IV or venipuncture yet.

