ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deland, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
stetson.edu

Stetson’s “Very Accomplished” Class of 2026 Arrives on Move-in Day

Stetson University’s incoming class this fall includes a student who has an alpaca farm, a nationally accomplished gymnast, a published author and a reptile breeder. The Class of 2026 comes from many different backgrounds with many achievements. They are valedictorians, salutatorians, and accomplished musicians and athletes. The new students...
DELAND, FL
stetson.edu

Fall Library Hours

Hours for the duPont-Ball Library for Fall Semester are:. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Regular fall hours started Sunday, Aug. 14. See Calendar & Hours for special openings and closings. Students, staff and faculty must present a valid Stetson ID to borrow library materials.
DELAND, FL
stetson.edu

Stetson University in the News, Aug. 1-11, 2022

• Clemson News profiled alumna Kristen Marshall Mattson, new director of Stetson University’s Gillespie Museum, in the Aug. 4 post, “Clemson Extension honors naturalists with statewide recognition.”. • Florida Trend cited the late Antoinette “Toni” LaValle and the Antoinette LaValle Endowed Creative Arts Fund in the July 27...
DELAND, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy