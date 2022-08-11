Read full article on original website
▶️ COVID-19: Central Oregon looks much different than 1 year ago
Compared to the past two years, this summer has looked pretty normal. Mask mandates and vaccine requirements are scarce and Central Oregon is about to begin the first full school year without masks since the pandemic began. But the region still faces lingering effects. This week last year, Central Oregon...
▶️ Central Oregon wildfire defensible space town halls this week
The Oregon State Fire Marshal’s office is holding five town halls in Central Oregon this week to discuss the Oregon Defensible Space Code. The town halls will address the code’s development, timelines, and upcoming opportunities for community input, the fire marshal’s office said. Here are the dates...
Bend Park and Rec website crashes as fall registration opens
People struggled to log on to the Bend Park and Recreation website Tuesday as registration opened for fall activities. Some noted that it was a repeat of their experience from previous years. Registration opened at 6:00 a.m. for many activities that both children and adults look forward to. Registering for...
▶️ Bend firefighter dies in small plane crash
Bend Fire and Rescue announced Monday that one of its firefighters was killed in the crash of a small plane in Idaho. Engineer Daniel Harro, 38, died in the crash Monday morning near Yellow Pine, Idaho, Bend Fire said. Harro was piloting the plane and was traveling with his twin brother, Mark, from a back-country camping trip near McCall, Idaho.
▶️ Electrical fire at IHOP blamed for Bend power outage that affected thousands
An electrical fire left thousands without power in northeast Bend Sunday. The incident happened at the IHOP Sunday morning. Thats’ where Pacific Power says a blown fuse caused the outage. More than 3,700 customers in the area were affected. Sores went dark and traffic lights in the north end...
▶️ China Hat Road paving work this week; expect delays
Road work will be happening all week on Forest Service Road 18 in southeast Bend, also known as China Hat Road. Crews with the Deschutes National Forest are working on patching potholes and repairing the edge of the roadway. Work starts from Highway 97 to Milepost 9 on the paved...
▶️ Overnight paving work in Sisters begins Monday
The Oregon Department of Transportation begins road construction in downtown sisters Monday. Crews are planning to work on pavement preservation down Highway 20 — also known as West Cascade Avenue — between Locust and Pine Streets. Work will be done overnight Monday through Thursday from 10:00 p.m. –...
▶️ Will some Bend vacation rentals convert to worker housing if fewer allowed?
A proposal to reduce the density of short-term vacation rental units inside Bend City limits is raising eyebrows of supporters and opponents. The Bend Planning Commission is considering changes to the Bend Development Code that regulates how and where short-term rentals can be permitted within city limits. The proposed changes...
▶️ ‘Slept with my cell phone’: Bend North coach says World Series spot denied
Bend North Little League Coach Brett Hartlaub was holding onto a smidgen of hope that his team will be added to the Little League World Series following last week’s controversial end to their season. “I slept last night with my cell phone on my nightstand, knowing that East Coast...
▶️ 2nd Redmond Music & Arts Festival welcomes 20 local artists
At the High Desert Music Hall in Redmond, voices and instruments filled the air over the weekend. The 2nd annual Redmond Music and Arts festival ran Friday through Sunday. More than 20 local bands and artists were featured, along with up to 10 food and art vendors for visitors to enjoy.
▶️ Severe volleyball referee shortage a big issue with season almost here
High school volleyball on the High Desert is in trouble. “There is a huge shortage of officials,” said Ridgeview High School Athletic Director Randi Viggiano. “Whether that’s people leaving the profession, whether that is people leaving the area, but I believe we have 10 in all of Central Oregon.”
