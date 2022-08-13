Read full article on original website
Our Top Brunch Picks for DC Summer Restaurant Week
Brunch is arguably the best deal of the Summer Restaurant Week promotion. It’s priced at $25 for three courses (or two and a drink), and there’s no rush to get back to work like a weekday lunch. As always, add-ons like alcoholic drinks can make it less of a steal—but in the age of $18 cocktails, those $20 all-you-can-drink mimosas feels indulgent in the right way. Here, a few standouts.
