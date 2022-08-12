Read full article on original website
Russia 'abandons 20,000 troops' near Kherson: 'Stupid orcs' cut off as commanders flee across river in the face of Ukrainian counter-attack, governor says
Russia has abandoned 20,000 troops near Kherson in the face of a Ukrainian counter-attack, the regional governor has claimed. Vitaly Kim said Russia is relocating command posts on the west bank of the Dnipro River to the east, leaving 'stupid orcs' - his term for Kremlin soldiers - behind. Ukraine...
americanmilitarynews.com
Putin slams US, makes ‘doomed’ world prediction
Russian President Vladimir Putin faulted the U.S. for prolonging the fighting in Ukraine on Tuesday and predicted the world as the U.S. currently sees it is “doomed.”. In a Kremlin address, Putin said the U.S. and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies are “destroying the European security system.” He cited NATO expanding, moving weapons and forces eastward and ignoring Russian security concerns.
Saudi Prince Made $500 Million Russia Bet at Start of Ukraine War
(Reuters) -Saudi Arabia's Kingdom Holding Co, the investment firm controlled by billionaire Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal, quietly invested more than $500 million in three major Russian energy companies between February and March, regulatory filings showed. By investing in Gazprom, Rosneft and Lukoil, Kingdom was likely seeking undervalued assets, but its...
S.Korea president says any talks with N.Korea should be more than show
SEOUL, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Talks with North Korea should not be for political show but contribute to establishing peace, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said on Wednesday, speaking at a wide-ranging press conference to mark his first 100 days in office.
Kenya's Odinga Says Presidential Election Result a 'Travesty'
NAIROBI/KISUMU (Reuters) -Kenyan politician Raila Odinga rejected as a "travesty" the result of the Aug. 9 presidential election he was declared to have lost to Deputy President William Ruto and warned on Tuesday of a long legal crisis facing Kenya's democracy. His first comments on the result came after four...
Russia Says Britain Requested Permission for Spy Plane to Fly Over Russia
MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia's Defence Ministry said on Tuesday that Britain has requested permission for its RC-135 spy plane to fly over Russia, a move it termed "a deliberate provocation". A U.K. Ministry of Defence source denied that Britain had asked permission to fly a spy plane over Russia. The Russian...
Vietnam Rejects Activist's Appeal Against Jailing for 'Anti-State' Videos
HANOI (Reuters) - A Vietnamese court on Tuesday upheld a five-year prison term for a prominent social commentator convicted of making propaganda videos against the tightly-controlled state, his lawyer said. The Hanoi People's High Court rejected the appeals by Le Van Dung, 52, to a March ruling centred on online...
Turkish Official Casts Doubt on Report of New Russian Air Defence Sale
LONDON (Reuters) - A Russian state news agency said on Tuesday that Russia and Turkey had signed a contract to ship Ankara a second batch of S-400 air defence systems, but a Turkish defence official immediately cast doubt on the report. TASS news agency cited the head of Russia's military...
Liberia Suspends Three Officials Accused by U.S. of Corruption
MONROVIA (Reuters) - Liberia President George Weah on Tuesday suspended three government officials who were sanctioned by the United States for what it said was their ongoing involvement in public corruption. The sanctions target Weah's Chief of Staff Nathaniel McGill, Liberia's Chief Prosecutor Sayma Syrenius Cephus and Bill Twehway, the...
Estonia to Remove Soviet Memorials in Russian-Speaking City
VILNIUS (Reuters) - Estonia will remove all public Soviet memorials in its majority Russian-speaking city of Narva, the government said on Tuesday, citing rising tensions in the city and accusing Russia of trying to exploit the past to divide Estonian society. Once part of the Soviet Union, Estonia is a...
French President Macron Says He Discussed Ukraine Crisis With Indian PM Modi
PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron discussed via telephone on Tuesday the crisis in Ukraine with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the two agreed to work together to try to end the conflict, said the French presidency. Macron also held a call earlier on Tuesday with Ukrainian President...
U.S. Studying Iran's Response to EU Proposal to Save Nuclear Deal -State Dept
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States is studying Iran's response to the European Union's proposal to save a nuclear deal and is sharing its views with the bloc, a U.S. State Department spokesperson said on Tuesday, after receiving Iran's comments from the EU. Iran responded to the European Union's "final"...
Russia Says Ukrainian 'Sabotage' Behind Pylon Blasts in Southern Kursk Region
LONDON (Reuters) - Russia's FSB security service on Tuesday accused Ukrainian "saboteurs" of repeatedly blowing up electricity pylons running from a nuclear reactor complex in the southern Russian region of Kursk, disrupting the plant's operations. In a statement, the FSB said saboteur groups had targeted six high-voltage power pylons connected...
No New Deals Between Turkey and Russia for S-400 System - Turkish Official
ANKARA (Reuters) - The original contract Turkey signed with Russia for the purchase of S-400 systems included two regiments, a Turkish official said, adding that there were no new agreements, following reports of a deal for the sale of a second batch. "The purchase of a second batch was included...
German Troops Spot Russian Forces in Mali as French Pull Out - Document
BERLIN (Reuters) - German troops spotted several dozen presumably Russian security forces at Gao airport in northern Mali on Monday, the day the last French soldiers wrapped up their operations and left the town, according to a German military document dated Tuesday. Berlin's participation in the U.N. peacekeeping mission in...
U.S. Seeks Resolution for Naval Officer Jailed in Japan -State Dept
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. officials have been in touch with their Japanese counterparts to seek a resolution in the case of U.S. naval officer Ridge Alkonis, who is serving a three-year prison term in Japan over a deadly car crash, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Tuesday. Alkonis, 34,...
Kenya's Ruto: From Village Chicken Seller to President
SAMBUT, Kenya (Reuters) - In the rolling red hills outside the western Kenyan town of Eldoret, residents remember William Ruto as a barefoot schoolboy who used to sell chickens at a roadside stall. Even then he possessed a fierce intelligence, they recalled, as they welcomed his ascent on Monday to...
Donbas Separatist Leader Urges Cooperation With North Korea - KCNA
SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea and the Russian-backed separatist Donetsk region of Ukraine will develop "equally beneficial bilateral cooperation", Donetsk leader Denis Pushilin said in a letter to Kim Jong Un, North Korean state media reported on Wednesday. In July, North Korea recognised the Donetsk (DPR) and Luhansk People's Republics...
China Announces New Drills as US Delegation Visits Taiwan
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — China announced more military drills around Taiwan as the self-governing island’s president met with members of a new U.S. congressional delegation on Monday, threatening to renew tensions between Beijing and Washington after a similar recent visit by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi angered China.
Ukraine Targets Russian Soldiers Accused of Threatening Nuclear Plant
KYIV (Reuters) -Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has warned Russian soldiers who shoot at Europe's largest nuclear power station or use it as a base to shoot from that they will become a "special target" for Ukrainian forces. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for the establishment of a demilitarised zone...
