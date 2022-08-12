A 23-year-old man has been charged with raping an American tourist in a public toilet in the centre of Paris last weekend.The incident took place on the busy and well-lit right bank of the River Seine, close to Notre Dame Cathedral, in the early hours of Sunday morning, French prosecutors said.The woman, 27, was using facilities near the Louis-Philippe bridge when the suspect reportedly attacked her.Her partner had been waiting nearby but headed towards the toilet when she did not reappear.He heard crying from the cubicle and discovered his partner was being assaulted, according to the Le Parisien paper.The police arrested the attacker, who bystanders had managed to trap in the toilet after the woman escaped.The 27-year-old American received treatment in a hospital in east Paris, before giving evidence to French police. She then flew back to the US with her partner.The 23-year-old suspect, who denies any wrongdoing, remains in custody. Read More Minister in new French government denies rape claims

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 5 DAYS AGO