France's 'Little Nicolas' illustrator Jean-Jacques Sempe dies aged 89
Jean-Jacques Sempe, who illustrated the beloved "Little Nicolas" series of French children's books, has died aged 89, his wife Martine Gossieaux Sempe told AFP on Thursday. "The cartoonist Jean-Jacques Sempe died peacefully (Thursday) evening... at his holiday residence, surrounded by his wife and his close friends," Marc Lecarpentier, his biographer and friend, told AFP. Sempe, who originally wanted to be a jazz pianist and had a difficult childhood, dropped out of school aged 14 before lying about his age to join the army.
Worried American tourist finds partner being raped in public toilets, French cops say
The public toilets were in central Paris, near Notre Dame Cathedral and the Seine River.
allthatsinteresting.com
A French Soldier Looted Hitler’s Gold Watch — Now It Could Fetch Up To $4 Million At Auction
The watch was given to Hitler as a gift from Nazi officials and features engravings of key dates and Nazi iconography. On May 4, 1945, a French unit, the Régiment de Marche du Tchad, stormed Adolf Hitler’s Bavarian mountain hideout, the Berghof, just ahead of American troops. They found the home abandoned, but many personal belongings remained inside — including a wristwatch.
U.K.・
Man charged with raping US tourist in public toilet in central Paris
A 23-year-old man has been charged with raping an American tourist in a public toilet in the centre of Paris last weekend.The incident took place on the busy and well-lit right bank of the River Seine, close to Notre Dame Cathedral, in the early hours of Sunday morning, French prosecutors said.The woman, 27, was using facilities near the Louis-Philippe bridge when the suspect reportedly attacked her.Her partner had been waiting nearby but headed towards the toilet when she did not reappear.He heard crying from the cubicle and discovered his partner was being assaulted, according to the Le Parisien paper.The police arrested the attacker, who bystanders had managed to trap in the toilet after the woman escaped.The 27-year-old American received treatment in a hospital in east Paris, before giving evidence to French police. She then flew back to the US with her partner.The 23-year-old suspect, who denies any wrongdoing, remains in custody. Read More Minister in new French government denies rape claims
Alleged Trafficker's Picasso 'Copy' Was Real Drawing Worth $465K: Police
Customs officials said they seized an original Picasso drawing worth nearly $465,000 after a traveler tried to smuggle it into Spain as a fake.
Scholars confirm what itsy bitsy babies around the world already know
Studies have long shown that Western parents speak a singsongy high-pitched language to babies. Now researchers have gone to the Amazon, to the Hadza people and more to see if it's a global thing.
Americans are looking to Italy, France, Greece, and Portugal for more affordable homes and better lives
Americans — especially remote workers — are lured by cheaper cost of living and beautiful vistas. A strong dollar helps, too.
Voices: French women are certainly stylish – but the British and Irish have a special something
Whenever I visit Paris I feel inadequate and want to rush out and change my wardrobe. Yet, while my recent trip had this effect, it was the first time I noticed that perhaps Irish and British women have something the sleek Parisians lack.Paris, with over two million inhabitants, has many worlds within it. It’s impossible to generalise how people dress, but I was staying in the Marais district where a ridiculous number of beautiful bohemians roam, so, basing my observations on this tranche of the city, it’s safe to say the women do look more put together.I was there...
Italian Police Seize Modigliani and Picasso Works Belonging to Architect of ‘Putin’s Palace’
Click here to read the full article. Italian authorities seized artworks and other valuable properties from Lanfranco Cirillo, the architect who designed what is dubbed “Putin’s Palace.” The enormous luxury property on the Black Sea allegedly belongs to Putin, though he and Cirillo have both denied that. The Art Newspaper reported that authorities confiscated $144 million worth of valuable assets such as jewelry and cash, as well as 150 pieces of art, including works by Modigliani and Picasso. Cirillo has been accused of various offenses, owing some 50 million euros ($51 million) in taxes. He is also being investigated for money laundering....
French monarchy overthrown: king and family imprisoned – archive, 1792
By an express received in town yesterday evening from Paris, we learn that on Thursday the motion for the suspension of the King was discussed, and there appeared against the unhappy Louis a great majority. It was then proposed that he should be prosecuted as a traitor to the state. A long and warm debate, or rather contention, ensued; after which, it was determined that this proposition, with the motion for his suspension, should be reserved until the following day, for final decision; when it was expected he would be formally suspended, and the exercise of the Executive Power invested in the hands of the Commissioners.
lonelyplanet.com
15 best things to do in France: the most unmissable experiences from Paris to Provence and beyond
Glittering monuments, medieval villages, rolling vineyards, soaring peaks, pounding surf... France has it all and so much more © LeoPatrizi / iStock / Getty Images. Named for the French mainland’s hexagonal shape, l’Hexagone contains an astonishing diversity of natural and urban landscapes packed with exhilarating activities. Glittering...
Phys.org
Health fears over Beluga whale spotted in France's Seine river
A beluga whale that swam up France's Seine river appears to be underweight and officials are worried about its health, regional authorities said Thursday. The protected species, usually found in cold Arctic waters, had made its way up the waterway and reached a lock some 70 kilometres (44 miles) from Paris.
Vatican cardinal honors Jewish convert, tells his own story
A Vatican cardinal marked the 80th anniversary Tuesday of the gas chamber killing of the Jewish-born Catholic convert Edith Stein by celebrating a Mass near the former Auschwitz death camp and telling the story of his own family’s Jewish origins and their fate under the Nazis.Michael Czerny is one of cardinals most closely associated with Pope Francis’ pontificate. A Jesuit who ministered in El Salvador, Czerny heads the Vatican office responsible for Francis' priority portfolios of migration, the environment, development and social justice. A Czech-born Canadian, Czerny recently joined Francis on his landmark visit to Canada to apologize to...
Who were the ancient Goths, Visigoths and Ostrogoths?
The Goths were a people who flourished in Europe throughout ancient times and into the Middle Ages. Sometimes called "barbarians," they are famous for sacking the city of Rome in A.D. 410. After the Western Roman Empire diminished, two Gothic kingdoms rose: the short-lived Visigoths and the longer-lasting Ostrogoths. The...
Jozef Tomko, oldest member of Vatican's College of Cardinals, dies at 98
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Catholic Cardinal Jozef Tomko, the Slovakian clergy member who was the oldest member of the Vatican's College of Cardinals, died on Monday, the church said. He was 98. Tomko, who was named a cardinal by Pope John Paul II in 1985, was the prefect emeritus of...
Food & Wine
One of France's Oldest Cheeses Is Halting Production Due to Drought
Some of the impacts of climate change are very straightforward, for instance, temperature changes having a detrimental effect on wine grapes or coffee beans. But the extended ripple effects of global warming can be equally problematic, if not as plainly obvious. One such example: This summer, a French drought has damaged typically green pastures which are used for grazing by a specific type of cow — and as a result France has been forced to halt the production of Salers cheese.
BBC
Salman Rushdie: Author believed fatwa was old and life relatively normal
Salman Rushdie said he felt his life was "relatively normal" in an interview conducted just two weeks before he was stabbed on stage in the US. The award-winning writer is in a critical condition after being attacked at an event on Friday. He has faced years of death threats for...
Getty Museum to return illegally excavated items to Italy
The Getty Museum is set to be returning several items that were illegally excavated from Italy.The museum said it is returning five items, including "Orpheus and the Sirens," a group of life-size terracotta figures.Museum officials said they are planning on returning the other four items at a future date.According to the Manhattan District Attorney's Office, "Orpheus and the Sirens" was illegally excavated. "We value our strong and fruitful relationship with the Italian Ministry of Culture and with our many archaeological, conservation, curatorial, and other scholarly colleagues throughout Italy, with whom we share a mission to advance the preservation of ancient cultural heritage," said Timothy Potts, director of the Getty Museum.The "Orpheus and the Sirens" items have been removed from public view and are set to head back to Rome in September.
How a Spanish tourist spot became a global hub for live animal export
Millions of sheep and cattle are being shipped from Cartagena to the Middle East in a trade branded cruel and unnecessary
Stranded beluga whale removed from Seine river in France as part of rescue attempt
The beluga whale stranded in the River Seine in northern France has reportedly been removed from the water early on Wednesday in the first stage of an ambitious rescue operation. After nearly six hours of work, the 800-kilogram (1,800-pound) cetacean was lifted from the river by a net and crane...
Comments / 1