ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

The Complicated Story Of Marcus Junius Brutus — And How He Became Known As History’s Most Infamous Traitor

By Bernadette Giacomazzo
allthatsinteresting.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 47

Related
LiveScience

14 biggest historical mysteries that will probably never be solved

There are some historical mysteries that may never be solved, from the date that Jesus was born to the identity of Jack the Ripper to the location of Cleopatra's tomb. Sometimes, that's because the relevant excavated material has been lost or an archaeological site has been destroyed. Other times, it's because new evidence is unlikely to come forward or the surviving evidence is too vague to lead scholars to a consensus.
SCIENCE
LADbible

Nazi condoms discovered amongst artefacts on sunken U-boat

A hoard of Nazi artefacts, including cigarettes, condoms, encoded messages and even the only known copy of a memo announcing the death of Adolph Hitler, has been uncovered on a U-boat almost 80-years after it was sunk. U-boat 534 was sunk by the RAF off coast of a Danish island...
JAPAN
Ricky

The man who died without knowing what a woman looks like

Mihailo Tolotos was born in 1856 in the country of Greece. His mother died 4 hours after giving birth to him. No relatives came forward to raise him, and he was abandoned as an orphan. A group of men took him to a monastery on Mount Athos and left him near the steps to be adopted and raised as a monk.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gaius Julius Caesar
Person
Pompey
Person
Brutus
Person
Shakespeare
Person
Caligula
Person
Julius Caesar
ARTnews

Archaelogists Discovered 800-Year-Old Ancient Palace That May Have Belonged To Genghis Khan’s Grandson

Click here to read the full article. Archaelogists discovered the remains of an ancient palace that may have belonged to Genghis Khan’s grandson Hulagu Khan in the Çaldıran district of eastern Turkey’s Van province. Excavations at the site are currently ongoing. While the palace in question has not been definitively identified as a lost Khan residence, the excavation team, led by Ersel Çağlıtütuncigil of the Izmir Katip Çelebi University Turkish-Islamic Archeology Department, unearthed shards of tricolor-glazed ceramics and pottery, porcelain, bricks, and glazed roof tiles. Munkhtulga Rinchinkhorol, a Mongolian Academy of Sciences archaeologist working on the dig, told Live Science the “‘s’-like...
SCIENCE
Jax Hudur

History's Most Expensive Painting is a Mysterious Portrait of Jesus Christ

The Salvator Mundi, history's most expensive paintingWIKI/Public Domain. In 2017, the art world was captivated by a mystery. The Salvator Mundi (meaning Saviour of the World in English) was bought by a mystery buyer for over $450 million. The painting, which measures 26 inches, is a half-figure portrait of Jesus Christ attributed to the Italian renaissance artist Leonardo da Vinci. What was so shocking to the art world was that the painting had broken all previous records of any painting sold as it became the most expensive piece of art in history.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Junius#Roman Empire#Assassination#Roman Republicans#B C E
Daily Mail

'I'm stupidly optimistic. Even through those bad years I always believed there would be a happy ending': The courageous but haunting words of brilliant author Salman Rushdie on his life in hiding from fatwa

One of the most celebrated writers of our time, Sir Salman Rushdie spoke of his 'great surprise and delight' when he was named in this year's Queen's Birthday honours list for services to literature. The 75-year-old award-winning novelist described his elevation to the Order of the Companions of Honour in...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
allthatsinteresting.com

Archaeologists Find Evidence That The Maya Turned Their Rulers’ Remains Into Rubber Balls For The Game Of Pelota

The ancient game of pelota was a deeply meaningful tradition to Mesoamerican cultures and was intimately linked to life, death, and the gods. Archaeologists studying the ruins of a Maya Sun Temple at the Toniná archaeological site in southern Mexico recently discovered 400 urns filled with a combination of human ashes, coal, rubber, and plant roots in an underground crypt beneath the temple.
SCIENCE
TODAY.com

Pierce Brosnan is unrecognizable as a World War II vet for new film

Pierce Brosnan is disappearing into his upcoming role. The “Misfits” star, 69, was spotted in costume on the set of “The Last Rifleman,” wearing heavy aging makeup that made him almost unrecognizable. In the film, Brosnan will play Artie Crawford, a World War II veteran who...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy