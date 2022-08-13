The Complicated Story Of Marcus Junius Brutus — And How He Became Known As History’s Most Infamous Traitor

Read full article on original website
Related
14 biggest historical mysteries that will probably never be solved
There are some historical mysteries that may never be solved, from the date that Jesus was born to the identity of Jack the Ripper to the location of Cleopatra's tomb. Sometimes, that's because the relevant excavated material has been lost or an archaeological site has been destroyed. Other times, it's because new evidence is unlikely to come forward or the surviving evidence is too vague to lead scholars to a consensus.
DNA analysis of the relic of the body of St. Luke revealed that he was of Syrian descent
Saint Luke the EvangelistCredit: Unknown Russian Orthodox painter; Public Domain Image. Luke the Evangelist was one of Jesus Christ's disciples and is also reported to be the author of the Gospel of Luke in the Bible. He is regarded to be a saint and a martyr by Christians.
Nazi condoms discovered amongst artefacts on sunken U-boat
A hoard of Nazi artefacts, including cigarettes, condoms, encoded messages and even the only known copy of a memo announcing the death of Adolph Hitler, has been uncovered on a U-boat almost 80-years after it was sunk. U-boat 534 was sunk by the RAF off coast of a Danish island...
The man who died without knowing what a woman looks like
Mihailo Tolotos was born in 1856 in the country of Greece. His mother died 4 hours after giving birth to him. No relatives came forward to raise him, and he was abandoned as an orphan. A group of men took him to a monastery on Mount Athos and left him near the steps to be adopted and raised as a monk.
RELATED PEOPLE
The Solomonic Dynasty claims that Ethiopian kings are descendants of the biblical King Solomon
Emperor Haile Selassie of Ethiopia, a member of the Solomonid DynastyCredit: unknown; an official portrait of which b/w copies were distributed ; Public Domain Image. The Solomonic Dynasty (or Solomonid Dynasty) is a dynasty of Ethiopian emperors who claimed that they were descended from the biblical King Solomon and the Queen of Sheba.
Why Princess Diana ‘Destroyed’ All Prince Charles’ Watercolor Paintings on Their Honeymoon
This is the reason Prince Charles and Princess Diana's honeymoon wasn't drama free and resulted in the princess ruining her husband's watercolor paintings.
Archaelogists Discovered 800-Year-Old Ancient Palace That May Have Belonged To Genghis Khan’s Grandson
Click here to read the full article. Archaelogists discovered the remains of an ancient palace that may have belonged to Genghis Khan’s grandson Hulagu Khan in the Çaldıran district of eastern Turkey’s Van province. Excavations at the site are currently ongoing. While the palace in question has not been definitively identified as a lost Khan residence, the excavation team, led by Ersel Çağlıtütuncigil of the Izmir Katip Çelebi University Turkish-Islamic Archeology Department, unearthed shards of tricolor-glazed ceramics and pottery, porcelain, bricks, and glazed roof tiles. Munkhtulga Rinchinkhorol, a Mongolian Academy of Sciences archaeologist working on the dig, told Live Science the “‘s’-like...
History's Most Expensive Painting is a Mysterious Portrait of Jesus Christ
The Salvator Mundi, history's most expensive paintingWIKI/Public Domain. In 2017, the art world was captivated by a mystery. The Salvator Mundi (meaning Saviour of the World in English) was bought by a mystery buyer for over $450 million. The painting, which measures 26 inches, is a half-figure portrait of Jesus Christ attributed to the Italian renaissance artist Leonardo da Vinci. What was so shocking to the art world was that the painting had broken all previous records of any painting sold as it became the most expensive piece of art in history.
IN THIS ARTICLE
'I'm stupidly optimistic. Even through those bad years I always believed there would be a happy ending': The courageous but haunting words of brilliant author Salman Rushdie on his life in hiding from fatwa
One of the most celebrated writers of our time, Sir Salman Rushdie spoke of his 'great surprise and delight' when he was named in this year's Queen's Birthday honours list for services to literature. The 75-year-old award-winning novelist described his elevation to the Order of the Companions of Honour in...
How old was Jesus when he died? Why scholars are not in agreement on it.
Jesus Christ's birth and death are central facets of Christianity. But scholars can't agree on Jesus' age when he died.
Scientists Think They've Found a Huge Goddess-Worshiping Lost City In Iraq
The Parthian Empire was a power in ancient Iran for hundreds of years, but not much is known about it due to a lack of primary historical sources. Now, researchers believe they may have identified the lost Parthian city of Natounia in the Zagros Mountains of Iraqi Kurdistan. Natounia is...
A Ukrainian couple married on top of an NYC skyscraper, then 3 hours later flew to Italy for a wedding with their families who fled the war
Daria Sokol and Anton Topikha got married at one of New York City's most iconic landmarks with just one witness and an officiant.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ohmymag.co.uk
Ancient long lost temple dedicated to the sun god Ra has been discovered
In the necropolis of Abousir, in the north of Egypt, archaeologists who were excavating found the entrance to ruins of a mythical nature. It could be one of the four lost temples dedicated to Ra, the sun god. A temple under a temple. A team of archaeologists in the north,...
'My God what have we done': Original logbook revealing 'Enola Gay' co-pilot's tragic words after nuclear bomb was dropped on Hiroshima in 1945 sells for £450,000
A logbook featuring a first-hand account of the nuclear attack on the Japanese city of Hiroshima at the end of the Second World War has sold for more than £450,000. The devastating attack on the city in August 1945 caused the deaths of up to 130,000 Japanese men, women and children.
allthatsinteresting.com
Archaeologists Find Evidence That The Maya Turned Their Rulers’ Remains Into Rubber Balls For The Game Of Pelota
The ancient game of pelota was a deeply meaningful tradition to Mesoamerican cultures and was intimately linked to life, death, and the gods. Archaeologists studying the ruins of a Maya Sun Temple at the Toniná archaeological site in southern Mexico recently discovered 400 urns filled with a combination of human ashes, coal, rubber, and plant roots in an underground crypt beneath the temple.
lonelyplanet.com
The tomb of Rome's first emperor is set to open after nearly 15 years of restorations
The Mausoleum of Augustus has been mostly closed to visitors, unlike so many other antiquities throughout the city of Rome © Arnaldo Vescovo / Electa / Mondadori Portfolio / Getty Images. Twenty centuries after its construction, the tomb of Ancient Rome’s first emperor will finally open to the public...
According to a few scientists, Jesus was not born on December 25th
For the past two thousand years, people all around the world have celebrated the birth of Jesus Christ on December 25. Many academics still maintain that Jesus was not born on December 25, even in A.D. 1.
This limestone coffin is believed to hold the remains of the biblical King Herod
Limestone coffin of Herod the GreatCredit: Gary Todd from Xinzheng, China; Public Domain Image. Herod the Great was the king of Judea from 37 - 4 BCE. He is most famously known in the Bible as the ruler who ordered the execution of all male children under two years of age around the time Jesus Christ was born.
TODAY.com
Pierce Brosnan is unrecognizable as a World War II vet for new film
Pierce Brosnan is disappearing into his upcoming role. The “Misfits” star, 69, was spotted in costume on the set of “The Last Rifleman,” wearing heavy aging makeup that made him almost unrecognizable. In the film, Brosnan will play Artie Crawford, a World War II veteran who...
Ruins decorated with swastikas could be clue to the palace of Genghis Khan's bloodthirsty grandson, say archaeologists
A Turkish and Mongolian excavation team says swastika patterns on 13th-century ruins are a possible link to Genghis Khan's grandson, reports Live Science.
Comments / 47