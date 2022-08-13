Read full article on original website
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Clam Chowder in MassachusettsTravel MavenMassachusetts State
58-Year-Old Dad Sleeping in His Basement in Attempt to Pay Off Kids $273,000 Student Loan DebtSharee B.Boston, MA
Businessman Accused of Intimidating Employees Faces Tax Fraud ChargesTaxBuzzMedford, MA
Boston apartments available starting at $736 a month at new affordable complexBeth TorresBoston, MA
Cute Critters & Safety Tips at 2-Day "Back to School Fun" Family EventDianna CarneySaugus, MA
Eater
Where to Eat Shabu-Shabu in Greater Boston
Shabu-shabu, a Japanese onomatopoeic term for “swish swish,” is a style of hot pot where diners cook thinly sliced meat and raw vegetables by dipping them into a simmering broth for a few seconds. It gained popularity among busy office workers in bustling mega cities in Japan, as its format offers a quick comfort meal in a convenient manner. People often get a smaller, individual pot of broth, which differs from the Chinese style, in which a group of people typically gathers around a communal pot. However, shareable shabu-shabu is also an option.
Guy Fieri’s Favorite Place to Eat Is At This Rhode Island Staple
Guy Fieri is one of the world’s most recognizable and influential culinary experts. The guy with the crazy hair has built a career around food and seeking out the best spots in the country. Getting a stamp of approval from Fieri is like a golden ticket for restaurant owners.
WCVB
Behind the scenes at Encore Boston Harbor
Running a 5-star casino and resort is no easy task. Erika Tarantal joins the staff of more than 3,000 employees to keep Encore Boston Harbor in tip-top shape.
WCVB
Learn how to make fresh fruit jams and jellies on Cape Cod
NEEDHAM, Mass. — In Massachusetts, people are clamoring for the freshness of local fruit. See how family-owned farms cultivate crops throughout the summer for their farm stands.Parlee Farms has been around for 35 years and grows everything from strawberries and blueberries to cherries and peaches. Nourse Farm in Westborough...
Skip’s Famous Burger and Suzie Q Joint in Massachusetts to Close After 75 Years
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. I am at a loss for words, as are many reading the headline of this article. The FAMOUS, and I mean famous, Skip's in Merrimac, MA...
5 More Dead Giveaways You Grew Up In The Boston Area
Ben Affleck turned 50 on Monday and we here at "Slater and Marjo In The Morning" were over the moon to talk about it. We love Ben. We love "The Town" and Bennifer 2.0 and so much more. I also grew up in the Boston area and things from my...
WCVB
Window washers dressed as superheroes descend outside windows of Shriners Children’s Hospital in Boston
BOSTON — There was a super sighting in Boston on Tuesday as Superman, Batman and Ironman descended outside Shriners Children’s Hospital, bringing joy to young patients inside the building. “We’re just cleaning windows — but some fun for the kids,” window washer Juan Batz said. “Sometimes you got...
WCVB
Water main break in Boston's South End creates sink hole, floods buildings
BOSTON — A water main break in Boston's South End early Monday sent water rushing into buildings and created a sink hole in a busy area of the city. A 20-inch water main that dates back to 1872 broke in the area of 875 Tremont St. and quickly flooded area roads.
tigerdroppings.com
Boston eats and ratings w/pics
Went up to Boston this past week. Was extremely impressed with everything. Lobster rolls were the main attraction but had some fantastic food outside of that as well. Paulies. Hot 9.7. Cold 9.6. Loaded with lobster. $24 a piece. Best bang for the buck lobster roll wise. Chowdah was absolutely stuffed with clams too. Think it was $7 for the cup. Extremely well priced all around. Was supposed to have 7oz on each roll but I think the cold had close to 9-10oz.
universalhub.com
Beer truck tips over on turnpike in Allston; spills bottles, cans everywhere, but too late, it's been cleaned up
State Police report an 18-wheeler hauling beer overturned on the inbound turnpike in Allston early this morning, sending bottles and cans of beer across both sides of the road. The driver and a passenger were taken to a local hospital. A MassDOT crew was summoned to sweep up the suds.
Boston Magazine
On the Market: A Coastal New Hampshire Home with a Salt Water Pool
If sharing the beach for a salty swim isn't your vibe, enjoy the saltwater pool of this private seaside escape. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Price: $5,400,ooo. Size: 4,224 square feet. Bedrooms: 4. Bathrooms: 2 full, 3 partial.
WCVB
Cleanup continues in Boston's South End after massive water main break
BOSTON — A mess created by a massive water main break in Boston's South End Monday is still being cleaned up. On Monday, a 20-inch water main broke at Tremont and Northampton streets, flooding the area and creating a massive sinkhole that swallowed a car. Homes were flooded and...
WCVB
Elected officials in Boston voice equity concerns ahead of Orange Line shutdown
BOSTON — Boston City Council President Ed Flynn is among a group of elected officials who say the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority is not considering the needs of people who live in communities of color or immigrant communities during the upcoming monthlong shutdown of the Orange Line. Flynn, Boston...
WCVB
Here's breakdown of Orange Line alternatives during shutdown
The MBTA Orange Line shutdowns, the alternatives, and the signage can be overwhelming. So, what should commuters do?. The MBTA strongly encourages Orange Line riders traveling downtown to take the commuter rail, if possible. That includes stops like Forest Hills, Ruggles, Back Bay, North Station, Malden Center and Oak Grove.
Family Owned Zoo Announces Fairy-Tale Themed Lantern Festival
You're invited to the Festival of Illumination atSouthwick's Zoo. (MENDON, MA) Southwick's Zoo has announced they will be hosting the 2nd Annual Festival of Illumination beginning in early September 2022 the family-friendly event is expected to be open until January 1, 2023. "The four month long premier Chinese Lantern Festival is presented in partnership with the award-winning Zigong Lantern Group and is the largest of its kind hosted in New England." states a blog post on the festival's website.
westernmassnews.com
Colonial Theatre to close amidst search for new ownership
Hampden D.A. holds event to raise awareness of counterfeit drugs and pills. The educational event provided information to both kids and parents on the availability and dangers of counterfeit pills and drugs online. Updated: 11 hours ago. One student is speaking out about a charge she’s facing for not needing...
PhillyBite
The Best Crab Cakes in New England
- Crab cakes are the perfect way to enjoy the flavors of the sea. For the best crab cakes in New England, try the dishes at The Porthole Restaurant & Pub in Portland, Maine, Atlantic Fish Company in Boston, Massachusetts, or the Lookout Tavern in Oak Bluffs, Massachusetts. There are many other great places to try in New England, too. We have included a couple of them below for you to check out.
Ready for gridlock? New map shows roads that will see severe congestion during Orange Line shutdown
BOSTON — If you live in or around Boston, be prepared to contend with gridlock traffic throughout the duration of the Orange Line shutdown, transportation officials have warned. State officials shared a simple message with the public on Monday: don’t hop in your car to avoid shuttle buses and...
WCVB
Taking care of furry friends at Boston's Franklin Park Zoo; the broad responsibilities of a zookeeper
Zookeepers live very busy lives, just having to feed the animals alone. Giraffes eat about 13 pounds of grain a day and up to three bags of tree branches. On this visit, Erika Tarantal is in charge of feeding time at the Franklin Park Zoo.
