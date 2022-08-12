ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS News

3-year-old Missouri girl dies after being found in hot SUV

A 3-year-old Missouri girl has died after being found unresponsive in a hot vehicle that was parked outside her home, authorities said. Temperatures were in the 90s on Friday when the girl was discovered in the SUV, Carthage police Lt. Eric Miller said. She was rushed to a hospital in nearby Joplin and then flown to a hospital in Springfield, where she died Saturday.
CARTHAGE, MO
CBS News

Stunning video shows massive tornado-like waterspout off Florida coast

Impressive video footage captured one of several dramatic waterspouts that loomed over coastal waters in northwest Florida on Tuesday morning, as thunder and lightning storms briefly rocked the area. One particular clip that caught the attention of social media users first surfaced on Instagram around 7 a.m. local time, and...
DESTIN, FL
