Read full article on original website
Related
CBS News
Southern California woman dies while swimming in Lake Tahoe
The 46-year-old woman from San Diego County was swimming in Emerald Bay Sunday (8/14/) when she started struggling in the water. The woman was pulled onto a boat, and bystanders did CPR, but she didn't make it. It's unclear if she had a medical issue, cold shock, or another emergency.
A disastrous megaflood could bring more than 8 feet of water to parts of California, scientists say
Devastating wildfires and droughts are not the only natural catastrophes that California will continue to face. According to new research published on Friday, a disastrous megaflood could bring so much water to some areas of the state that it could completely drown entire stop signs on a neighborhood street. Scientists...
Woman killed in apparent South Carolina alligator attack
Police were notified Monday morning that a woman's body was found at the edge of a pond in Sun City, South Carolina. An alligator was spotted nearby.
CBS News
Some districts using emergency substitutes who don't need teacher certifications
UNIONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) - Schools across the commonwealth are not only experiencing a teacher shortage but also a need for substitute teachers. While many are working to recruit substitutes, some are turning to bringing in emergency certified substitute teachers. According to the state Department of Education, if a person does...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
3-year-old Missouri girl dies after being found in hot SUV
A 3-year-old Missouri girl has died after being found unresponsive in a hot vehicle that was parked outside her home, authorities said. Temperatures were in the 90s on Friday when the girl was discovered in the SUV, Carthage police Lt. Eric Miller said. She was rushed to a hospital in nearby Joplin and then flown to a hospital in Springfield, where she died Saturday.
Stunning video shows massive tornado-like waterspout off Florida coast
Impressive video footage captured one of several dramatic waterspouts that loomed over coastal waters in northwest Florida on Tuesday morning, as thunder and lightning storms briefly rocked the area. One particular clip that caught the attention of social media users first surfaced on Instagram around 7 a.m. local time, and...
Feds charge ex-congressman TJ Cox with 28 counts for alleged fraud schemes
Washington — Former Rep. TJ Cox, a Democrat from California, is facing more than two dozen federal charges stemming from what federal prosecutors said were multiple fraud schemes and campaign contribution fraud, the Justice Department announced Tuesday. A 28-count indictment against Cox, who served one term, was unsealed in...
CBS News
New details emerge about suspect accused of shooting Miami-Dade police officer
MIAMI – New details have emerged about Jeremy Willie Horton, the man accused of shooting a Miami-Dade police officer working a Robbery Intervention Detail in Liberty City Monday night. Horton reportedly came to Florida from Georgia, where according to court records he was facing kidnapping, battery and cruelty to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS News
Uber passenger dies in car crash, suspect in custody for driving while intoxicated
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Police suspect the driver of a car that struck an Uber, killing the passenger, was intoxicated. St. Paul police were dispatched to a crash around Lexington Avenue and Marshall Street around 12:40 a.m. Sunday. The Uber, a Honda, was traveling southbound on Lexington Avenue at Snelling...
Comments / 0