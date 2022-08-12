Read full article on original website
Running and walking on the Delaware River Trail may be putting yourself at risk
Has anyone not experienced a pedestrian crossing in front of your green light, eyes glued to their phone and oblivious to the world around them? Or the runner who darts from out of nowhere to cross mid-block? Many more drivers are inattentive and occasionally dangerous, but somehow pedestrians oblivious to the rules seem to stand out.
Roosevelt Boulevard Subway, With Stop in Bucks County, Might Become Reality After Century of Hope, Speculation
The subway would have a stop in the Bensalem area. According to transit advocates, the Roosevelt Boulevard subway that would run from a northern Broad Street Line stop to Bucks County may become a reality after a century of speculation and false starts. Michaela Winberg wrote about the travel news for Billy Penn.
Gas card giveaway: Cars line up for free gas at Northeast Philadelphia station
PHILADELPHIA - Free gas on a Monday - what a way to start the week!. A large line of cars has already started formed for a gas card giveaway that was held in Northeast Philadelphia Monday morning. The giveaway was hosted by Pennsylvania State Rep. Jared Solomon and Gary Barbera...
Detour Ahead: CSX Railroad Closing Route 413 in Middletown Township
MIDDLETOWN TWP, PA — CSX Railroad is planning to close Route 413 (Bellevue Avenue) between Comly Avenue and Park Avenue in Middletown Township, Bucks County, from 7:00 AM Sunday, August 28, to 12:00 PM Saturday, September 3, for railroad crossing replacement, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced. During...
Detour: Galloway Road to Close Between Neshaminy Creek and the Pennsylvania Turnpike
BENSALEM TWP, PA — Galloway Road will be closed and detoured over Branch of Neshaminy Creek between Grace Avenue and the Pennsylvania Turnpike (I-276) in Bensalem Township, Bucks County, beginning after 9:00 AM Monday, August 15, through sometime on Friday, August 19, for arch pipe replacement, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced.
2 filmmakers die in interstate crash while returning from Philadelphia
BALTIMORE (AP) — Two Maryland filmmakers known for helping expand commercial advertising and the film and television industry in the Baltimore-Washington area have died in a car accident in Delaware, according to authorities and an associate. Martin Whittier, 37, and Nate Brubaker, 27, died Thursday night after a box...
North Philadelphia neighbors upset after city denies block party permit
The city denied the permit, calling the 2900 block of Camac Street a "problem block."
Golf cart driver killed in collision with car at Chester County course
A golfer at Loch Nairn Golf Club was killed Saturday night in a collision with a car on Church Road in West Marlborough Township, authorities said. The man was driving across Church Road, near McCue Road, when the collision occurred around 8 p.m. He suffered fatal injuries after he was ejected from the cart. He died at the scene.
The Amazing 116-year-old South Jersey Bridge No One Can Drive On
Out in rural Salem County, ironically on New Bridge Road, sits a 116-year-old bridge that I think is the coolest in our area -- and you have probably never driven on it. Not too long ago, I found myself driving around Salem County. My travels took me between Elsinboro (where the heck is that?) and Quinton (that's next to 'where the heck is that?'), near the unincorporated village of Hancocks Bridge (population 254, in case you were wondering -- and I know you were). I saw a sign that said 'BRIDGE CLOSED' and off in the distance was an old bridge, so naturally I had to check it out.
14th anniversary of Millennium fire on Conshohocken’s riverfront
On August 13, 2008, a construction torch sparked a fire that destroyed an under-construction apartment building and damaged a neighboring occupied apartment building on Conshohocken’s riverfront. MoreThanTheCurve.com, through the Freedom Valley Chronicles series, published 21 articles on the 10th anniversary in 2018 about the fire and its aftermath. Below...
The Crossings At Ambler Station: Now Leasing
The Crossings At Ambler Station, Ambler’s first apartment community in 50 years, is now leasing. Located at 250 S. Maple Avenue in Ambler, The Crossings is adjacent from the Ambler Boiler House. It is ideally located near major roadways, including Route 309 and the Fort Washington entrance of the PA Turnpike.
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Route 462 in Lancaster County
EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in East Lampeter Township, Lancaster County, on Sunday night. The crash, which involved the motorcycle and a pickup truck, happened around 10:10 p.m. on Route 462 between the exits for Route 30 and the Strasburg Pike. The...
Lehigh Valley, other Pa. towns need best practices for addressing warehouse boom | Opinion
With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, e-commerce took on a newly important role in delivering necessary items, and truckers, warehouse workers, and distribution-center workers have been recognized as essential. An issue often overlooked, however, is the growing impact of warehousing and distribution centers within the communities in which they are located. In Pennsylvania, counties throughout the state have been affected by the growth of such centers.
Suspected Main Line shoplifter gets stuck in drain pipe during chase: Police
"Sometimes people do things that are not very smart, and they jeopardize other people's lives and their own," said Chris Flanagan, superintendent of Radnor Township Police.
1 dead after chain-reaction tractor-trailer crash on I-476 in Radnor, Delaware County
Police say it all began when the driver of a tractor-trailer did not stop in time to avoid slow traffic in the southbound lanes.
Ticket for largest-ever Cash 5 prize of more than $3 million sold in Montgomery County
A Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket worth $3,076,096.50 was sold in Montgomery County. It's the largest Cash 5 with Quick Cash jackpot in Pennsylvania Lottery history. The ticket was sold at Souderton Food Mart at 672 East Broad St. in Souderton. The ticket matched all five balls...
Residential fire in Perkasie
PERKASIE, Pa. -- A fire caused heavy damage to a home in upper Bucks County, near the Perkasie- Hilltown Township border. It broke out early this morning on Connor Lane. Flames left one side of the home charred. There were no reports of injuries. There is no word yet on...
Man electrocuted after falling onto SEPTA train tracks in West Philadelphia
A man suffered electric shock and severe burns after falling onto SEPTA train tracks and hitting the third rail.
Southwestern corner of N.J. has a rich history and no shortage of things to see and do
Quaint downtowns, wineries and breweries, historic treasures and acres of parks can all be found in New Jersey’s often overlook southwestern corner, spanning Cumberland, Gloucester and Salem counties. ‘‘South Jersey has a rich history and many destinations that most of the state is unaware of,’’ said Christine M. Renna,...
Demolition of iconic Philly church could start this week: report
This week, the tall spires of an iconic Philadelphia church that has been constantly recognized in the community for over a century might come tumbling down. According to CBS News, there’s a good chance demolition could begin today at the historic St. Laurentius Church in Fishtown, which sits at the intersection of Memphis and Berk streets. Fenced off for some time, the church closed its doors eight years ago due to safety concerns and has been unoccupied since 2014 due to aging.
