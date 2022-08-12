ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

MyChesCo

Detour Ahead: CSX Railroad Closing Route 413 in Middletown Township

MIDDLETOWN TWP, PA — CSX Railroad is planning to close Route 413 (Bellevue Avenue) between Comly Avenue and Park Avenue in Middletown Township, Bucks County, from 7:00 AM Sunday, August 28, to 12:00 PM Saturday, September 3, for railroad crossing replacement, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced. During...
MIDDLETOWN, PA
phillyvoice.com

Golf cart driver killed in collision with car at Chester County course

A golfer at Loch Nairn Golf Club was killed Saturday night in a collision with a car on Church Road in West Marlborough Township, authorities said. The man was driving across Church Road, near McCue Road, when the collision occurred around 8 p.m. He suffered fatal injuries after he was ejected from the cart. He died at the scene.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Beach Radio

The Amazing 116-year-old South Jersey Bridge No One Can Drive On

Out in rural Salem County, ironically on New Bridge Road, sits a 116-year-old bridge that I think is the coolest in our area -- and you have probably never driven on it. Not too long ago, I found myself driving around Salem County. My travels took me between Elsinboro (where the heck is that?) and Quinton (that's next to 'where the heck is that?'), near the unincorporated village of Hancocks Bridge (population 254, in case you were wondering -- and I know you were). I saw a sign that said 'BRIDGE CLOSED' and off in the distance was an old bridge, so naturally I had to check it out.
SALEM COUNTY, NJ
morethanthecurve.com

14th anniversary of Millennium fire on Conshohocken’s riverfront

On August 13, 2008, a construction torch sparked a fire that destroyed an under-construction apartment building and damaged a neighboring occupied apartment building on Conshohocken’s riverfront. MoreThanTheCurve.com, through the Freedom Valley Chronicles series, published 21 articles on the 10th anniversary in 2018 about the fire and its aftermath. Below...
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
aroundambler.com

The Crossings At Ambler Station: Now Leasing

The Crossings At Ambler Station, Ambler’s first apartment community in 50 years, is now leasing. Located at 250 S. Maple Avenue in Ambler, The Crossings is adjacent from the Ambler Boiler House. It is ideally located near major roadways, including Route 309 and the Fort Washington entrance of the PA Turnpike.
AMBLER, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Lehigh Valley, other Pa. towns need best practices for addressing warehouse boom | Opinion

With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, e-commerce took on a newly important role in delivering necessary items, and truckers, warehouse workers, and distribution-center workers have been recognized as essential. An issue often overlooked, however, is the growing impact of warehousing and distribution centers within the communities in which they are located. In Pennsylvania, counties throughout the state have been affected by the growth of such centers.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Residential fire in Perkasie

PERKASIE, Pa. -- A fire caused heavy damage to a home in upper Bucks County, near the Perkasie- Hilltown Township border. It broke out early this morning on Connor Lane. Flames left one side of the home charred. There were no reports of injuries. There is no word yet on...
PERKASIE, PA
PennLive.com

Demolition of iconic Philly church could start this week: report

This week, the tall spires of an iconic Philadelphia church that has been constantly recognized in the community for over a century might come tumbling down. According to CBS News, there’s a good chance demolition could begin today at the historic St. Laurentius Church in Fishtown, which sits at the intersection of Memphis and Berk streets. Fenced off for some time, the church closed its doors eight years ago due to safety concerns and has been unoccupied since 2014 due to aging.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

