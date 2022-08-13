Read full article on original website
WIBW
Two arrested for meth after driver identified as warrant subject
JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were booked into jail after Jackson Co. officials found meth in their vehicle when they identified the driver as the subject of a warrant. The Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office says around 10:45 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 15, deputies stopped a Nissan that was...
WIBW
Topeka woman arrested after K9 alerts for meth on car with no taillights
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 32-year-old Topeka woman is now behind bars after a K9 with TPD alerted authorities to methamphetamine in her car. According to a report from the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office, a deputy conducted the traffic stop shortly before 11 p.m. on Monday, August 15, when they saw a car with no taillights near SW Topeka Blvd. and SW 7th St.
WIBW
Narcotics found during traffic stop sends Neosho County man to jail
OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Neosho County man was taken into custody Monday afternoon when an Osage County Sheriff’s K9 unit found narcotics in his vehicle during a traffic stop at a Casey’s General Store in Lyndon. Officials say Charles A. Ysusi, 50, of Chanute was taken...
Man arrested after multiple homes, vehicles burglarized in Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – One man was arrested in connection to multiple residential and vehicle burglaries in Topeka. According to the Topeka Police Department, at 7:10 a.m. on Aug. 16 they were called to the area of the 400 block of Northeast Arter on a report of a burglary to a residence. Officers were given a […]
WIBW
Man arrested on DUI after smashing into Topeka woman’s car with infant inside
DOUGLAS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence man is behind bars after it was found that he was intoxicated when he smashed into an SUV occupied by a Topeka woman and her infant on Highway 40. The Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office tells 13 NEWS that just before 7:30 p.m. on...
WIBW
Man arrested after search warrant reveals cultivation of controlled substance
EMMETT, Kan. (WIBW) - An Emmett man has been arrested after a search warrant revealed he had allegedly been cultivating a controlled substance. The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office says The Kansas Highway Patrol assisted with a search warrant on Wednesday, August 10, at 704 Walker St. in Emmett, after which Brien Montgomery, 56, was arrested.
WIBW
Charges filed against Topeka man accused of multiple felonies
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay announced he has filed criminal charges against London Pike, 20, of Topeka on Monday. Aggravated Kidnapping (Level 1) Aggravated Robbery; Dangerous Weapon (Level 3) Aggravated Battery (Level 7) Aggravated Intimidation of a Witness or Victim (Level 6) On July 16,...
WIBW
RCPD searches for person responsible for $500 broken window at auto store
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officers in Riley Co. are searching for the person responsible for breaking a $500 window at Steve’s Custom Auto Trim. The Riley Co. Police Department activity report indicates that around 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 15, officers were called to the 300 block of Bluemont Ave. with reports of criminal damage to property.
Riley County Arrest Report August 14
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. HUNTER ALEXANDER ARTER, 22, Junction City, Parole Violation; Bond $750. DAVID LEE LINGLE II, 38, Junction City, Driving while license cancelled/revoked/suspended; Distribute certain...
7-year-old Kansas boy has died from injuries in 3-vehicle crash
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY—A 7-year-old Kansas boy injured in a 3-vehicle crash August 10 in Pottawatomie County has died. On Saturday, 7-year-old Korbin Tinkel of Wamego died from injuries in the crash that also took the life of his father, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. Just after 5:30p.m. Wednesday, a...
RCPD: Suspects stole man's expensive golf clubs
RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a theft of golf clubs worth in Manhattan. Just after 9a.m. Friday, officers filed a report for theft in the 1000 block of Bluemont Avenue in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. A 24-year-old man reported 31- and 36-year-old...
7-year-old dies, days after crash killed his father
WAMEGO (KSNT) – The Kansas Highway Patrol confirmed that 7-year-old Korbin Tinkel died Saturday just days after the crash that killed his father Randy L. Tinkel, 37. Randy L. Tinkel was killed in a crash in Pottawatomie County when his vehicle became part of a three-vehicle collision. Tinkel, 37, of Wamego, died Wednesday, Aug. 10, […]
Crews work rollover crash, road closure in Manhattan
MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Emergency crews were on the scene of a rollover crash in Manhattan Tuesday afternoon. Southbound Scenic Drive just north of the Anderson Avenue roundabout was closed as first responders clear the area, according to officers. The Riley County Police Department advised people to avoid the area. According to authorities at the scene, […]
WIBW
7-year-old dies from injuries suffered in wreck that killed father
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A seven-year boy has passed away from injuries suffered in a multi-vehicle wreck that killed his father, and also injured his mother and younger brother. The Kansas Highway Patrol confirmed that Korbin Tinkel died Saturday. Korbin was in a Ford F250 pickup last Wednesday that his...
Crash slows traffic on Tuttle Creek Blvd. at Leavenworth St. on Monday evening
A crash involving a white Toyota SUV occurred just before 7:00pm at the intersection of Tuttle Creek Blvd and Leavenworth Street. According to the Riley County Police Department, the driver of the Toyota SUV was behind a vehicle which had slowed for the yellow light on southbound Tuttle Creek Blvd.
WIBW
RCPD closes busy Manhattan intersection following rollover accident
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials have closed a busy Manhattan intersection following a rollover accident. The Riley County Police Department says officials closed southbound Scenic Dr. just north of the roundabout at Anderson Ave. around 1:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16, to clear a rollover accident. RCPD said drivers should...
Crash south of Anderson, Scenic roundabout injures 1
One female was transported by Riley County EMS to Ascension Via Christi hospital for treatment of minor injuries following a rollover crash. Crews were called out just after 1:00pm to a rollover crash just south of Wildcat Creek near the roundabout at Scenic Drive and Anderson Avenue. The northbound vehicle...
b1047.com
Riley County planning controlled burn of brush pile at Transfer Station Wednesday
Smoke may be noticeable in Manhattan Wednesday as Riley County officials perform a controlled burn of the community brush pile at the Transfer Station. The controlled burn won’t have any impact on normal operations at the transfer station, but the county says conditions for dropping off brush and limbs will not be ideal during the burn time. Residents are being encouraged to hold off on dumping any limbs and brush until after the burn has finished.
WIBW
Fentanyl crisis in Kansas demands awareness and education
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Law enforcement among others met today at the Topeka Law Enforcement Center to discuss the impacts of fentanyl in Kansas. Already in the first 3 months of 2022 there have been over 2,500 drug overdoses in Kansas. That comes after seeing a 54% increase in drug overdoses in the first 6 months of 2021. Libby Davis lost her son Cooper to a fentanyl overdose last year.
1350kman.com
Fundraisers established for Wamego family involved in fatal crash
Local fundraisers have been established for a Wamego family of four involved in a fatal crash Wednesday on Highway 24. The Tinkel family were in a pickup that overturned after a semi rear ended their vehicle and an SUV just east of Wamego. The crash killed 37-year-old Randy Tinkel and seriously injured his wife, 36-year-old Jillian Tinkel, a Wamego Central Elementary School teacher. The couple’s 7 and 2-year-old boys were transported to Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City with serious injuries. A hospital official confirmed Friday afternoon to KMAN that both boys remain in critical condition. KMAN has not been able to confirm the mother’s condition.
