Smoke may be noticeable in Manhattan Wednesday as Riley County officials perform a controlled burn of the community brush pile at the Transfer Station. The controlled burn won’t have any impact on normal operations at the transfer station, but the county says conditions for dropping off brush and limbs will not be ideal during the burn time. Residents are being encouraged to hold off on dumping any limbs and brush until after the burn has finished.

RILEY COUNTY, KS ・ 10 HOURS AGO