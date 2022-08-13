The Kansas Highway Patrol has reported on two recent accidents. On Sunday, an accident was reported at the juncture of U.S. 36 and Natchez Street in Hiawatha at approximately 2:45 p.m.. According to the report, a 2019 Chrysler Pacifica, driven by Norma Jean Brownlee, 74, of Sabetha was westbound on US 36 when it struck a 2007 Ford Fusion, driven by Jose Pinto, 44, of Fairview - that was turning eastbound onto Natchez from US 36 and failed to yield to Brownlee's vehicle.

