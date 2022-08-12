ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heart Failure and Hyperkalemia- A Thing of the Past?

Renin-angiotensin-aldosterone inhibitors (RAASi) are fundamental to the treatment of heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF). However, RAASi comes with a risk of hyperkalemia, particularly in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). Hyperkalemia, while often asymptomatic, can result in muscle weakness, nausea, arrhythmias, chest pain, and even severe cardiovascular collapse. The fear of causing hyperkalemia can lead practitioners to under-dose or discontinue RAASi, especially mineralocorticoid receptor antagonists (MRAs), which have critical symptom and mortality benefit in HFrEF.
Treating Obesity As A Cardiovascular Risk Factor!!

The following article was written by Dr. Devesh Rai as a CardioNerds Conference Scholar for The American Society for Preventive Cardiology (ASPC) 2022 Congress on Cardiovascular Disease Prevention. “We need to identify obesity as a cardiovascular risk factor and treat it promptly,” said Professor of Endocrinology at Northwestern Medicine, Feinberg...
