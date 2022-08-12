Renin-angiotensin-aldosterone inhibitors (RAASi) are fundamental to the treatment of heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF). However, RAASi comes with a risk of hyperkalemia, particularly in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). Hyperkalemia, while often asymptomatic, can result in muscle weakness, nausea, arrhythmias, chest pain, and even severe cardiovascular collapse. The fear of causing hyperkalemia can lead practitioners to under-dose or discontinue RAASi, especially mineralocorticoid receptor antagonists (MRAs), which have critical symptom and mortality benefit in HFrEF.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 1 DAY AGO