What Is An Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm And Who Should Get Tested For It?
Some people may be at greater risk of developing an abdominal aortic aneurysm, and it's recommended that some of these groups undergo screening. Here's who.
What Really Causes Kidney Stones?
Kidney stones can form when your urine doesn't have enough fluid to dilute the crystal-forming substances. There are several treatment options available.
BBC
Some antidepressants may make heatwave challenging
People taking some mental health medication need to be extra cautious during the heatwave, the ex-head of the Royal College of Psychiatrists says. Some antipsychotic medications and antidepressants may hinder the body from regulating temperature properly. Certain drugs can also cause people to sweat excessively, not register thirst or make...
scitechdaily.com
Johns Hopkins Researchers Have Developed a Method That Predicts Sudden Cardiac Death
Unusual heart metabolism could be a predictor of potential sudden cardiac death. According to a small but thorough study led by Johns Hopkins Medicine researchers, adults with abnormal heart metabolism are up to three times more likely to experience life-threatening arrhythmias (an irregular heart rhythm), and MRI techniques could be used to detect the condition and predict future sudden cardiac death (SCD).
Vitamin D supplements may do more harm than good, studies suggest
CBS medical contributor Dr. David Agus explains that most Vitamin D supplements aren’t as beneficial as people think they are – and can actually be harmful. He suggests getting your vitamins from real food.
Breakthrough COVID-19 Risk
People living with HIV appear more likely to get breakthrough COVID-19 and severe illness after vaccination, suggesting they might benefit from extra vaccine doses— even if they’re not considered to be moderately or severely immunocompromised. While most people with well-controlled HIV have a good response to COVID vaccines,...
docwirenews.com
Neoadjuvant Atezolizumab Associated With High DFS in Muscle-Invasive Bladder Cancer
The multicenter, single-arm, phase II trial was conducted by Bernadett Szabados, MD, of the Queen Mary University of London and University College London Hospitals National Health Center Foundation Trust, and colleagues. The results were published in European Urology. The trial assessed the use of atezolizumab, a monoclonal antibody directed at...
thecheyennepost.com
Three At-Home COVID Tests Needed to Confirm Negative Result, FDA Says
FRIDAY, Aug. 12, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- People who test at home after being exposed to COVID-19 should take the test three, not two, times to make sure they’re not infected, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said Thursday. In issuing its new safety communication, the agency said the...
MedicalXpress
Breakthrough in search for tinnitus cure
After 20 years searching for a cure for tinnitus, researchers at the University of Auckland are excited by 'encouraging results' from a clinical trial of a mobile-phone-based therapy. The study randomized 61 patients to one of two treatments, the prototype of the new 'digital polytherapeutic' or a popular self-help app...
Good News Network
‘Life-Changing’ New Treatment to Stop Tinnitus Developed After 20 Years Searching for a Cure
A new “life-changing” mobile phone therapy to stop tinnitus has been developed by researchers who spent 20 years searching for a cure. There is no pill that can cure the phantom ringing inside the ear, and the disorder has so far defied treatments. The team at the University...
Medical News Today
Asthma: Scientists investigate new long-term treatment for relief beyond inhalers
Asthma is a long-term (chronic) lung condition that causes inflammation of the airways, resulting in wheezing, breathlessness, coughing, and a tight chest. A new research study in mice has identified one of the underlying causes of asthma. By blocking a protein involved in making airways less flexible, the researchers almost...
The Hidden Dangers of Naps, According to Medical Experts
Medical experts largely believe naps can be healthy. However, naps of certain lengths and on the parts of those who suffer from pre-existing conditions are also believed to exacerbate issues, including those related to cardiovascular health.
Futurity
Lab-made knee cartilage beats the real thing
A new gel-based knee cartilage substitute is stronger and more durable than the real thing, according to a new study. Over-the-counter pain relievers, physical therapy, steroid injections—some people have tried it all and are still dealing with knee pain. Often knee pain comes from the progressive wear and tear...
docwirenews.com
Treating Obesity As A Cardiovascular Risk Factor!!
The following article was written by Dr. Devesh Rai as a CardioNerds Conference Scholar for The American Society for Preventive Cardiology (ASPC) 2022 Congress on Cardiovascular Disease Prevention. “We need to identify obesity as a cardiovascular risk factor and treat it promptly,” said Professor of Endocrinology at Northwestern Medicine, Feinberg...
physiciansweekly.com
ERCP in Patients With Liver Cirrhosis
For a study, researchers sought to determine whether or not patients with liver cirrhosis who underwent therapeutic or diagnostic endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP) had outcomes that were distinct from those of patients who did not have cirrhosis. Investigators identified adult patients who had undergone ERCP between 2009 and 2014 using the International Classification of Disease, Ninth Revision coding. They then stratified the data into 2 groups: patients who had liver cirrhosis and those who did not have liver cirrhosis. Patient records were obtained from the National Inpatient Sample (NIS) database. They compared the outcomes of diagnostic ERCP to those of therapeutic ERCP. A total of 1,038,258 hospitalizations of patients who had undergone ERCP between 2009 and 2014 were detected, of which 31,294 had cirrhosis and 994,681 did not have cirrhosis. The study period was from 2009 to 2014. There were 21,835 patients with cirrhosis treated with therapeutic ERCP (which accounts for 69.8%), and there were 9,459 patients treated with diagnostic ERCP (which accounts for 30.2%). Patients with cirrhosis exhibited a higher frequency of ERCP-associated hemorrhages (2.5% vs. 1.2%; P<0.0001), although they had a lower incidence of perforations (0.1% vs. 0.2%; P<0.0001) and post-ERCP pancreatitis (8.6% vs. 7%; P<0.0001) than patients without cirrhosis. Cholecystitis occurred in the same proportion of patients in both groups (2.3% vs. 2.3%; P<0.0001). Patients diagnosed with cirrhosis who underwent therapeutic ERCP had a higher incidence of post-ERCP pancreatitis (7.9% vs. 5.1%; P<0.0001) and ERCP-associated bleeding (2.7% vs. 2.1%; P<0.0001), but a lower incidence of perforation and cholecystitis (0.1% vs. 0.3%; P<0.0001) and cholecystitis (1.9 vs. 3.1%; P<0.0001) compared with those who received diagnostic ERCP. Using therapeutic ERCP in patients with liver cirrhosis might lead to a higher risk of complications such as pancreatitis and post-procedure bleeding. On the other hand, the use of diagnostic ERCP in patients with cirrhosis may raise the risk of pancreatitis and cholecystitis. Comorbidities in patients with cirrhosis might increase the risk of post-ERCP complications and mortality; as a result, the use of ERCP in patients with cirrhosis was carefully addressed, and additional research on this patient population was required.
MedicalXpress
Researchers discover new approach to healing skin infections and wounds
University of Calgary researchers have identified a promising new approach to treating bacterial skin infections. In a study recently published in Nature, first author Dr. Rachel Kratofil, Ph.D., and co-senior authors Drs. Paul Kubes, Ph.D., Justin Deniset, Ph.D., and their research team show new insight which could lead to advancements in treating bacterial infections and wounds.
Research Is Mixed on the Benefits of Vitamin D Supplements. Should You Still Take Them?
Vitamin D supplements did not significantly reduce fracture risk for healthy older adults, a new study found. Researchers from the study said health providers should stop recommending vitamin D supplements as other trials have shown that they don’t prevent major diseases or extend life. Some experts say they’d continue...
Evidence is here, Gut Health is tied to Alzheimer's disease
It’s in the news: A fascinating new study (Primary Source) is showing something that the medical community has been suspecting for some time. The study shows that people who have certain GI disorders may be at a higher risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease.
IFLScience
New Tinnitus Smartphone Treatment Boasts "Encouraging Results"
“Encouraging results” have come out of a new trial that used a smartphone-based “digital polytherapeutic” approach to treat tinnitus. The findings were reported in the journal Frontiers in Neurology earlier this month. The therapy uses an app that can be downloaded onto any iPhone or Android smartphone....
