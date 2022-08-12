Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Eater
NYC Restaurateurs Are Circling Around Central Park Boathouse Sale
The iconic Central Park Boathouse — which announced last month that it was shutting down in October to much dismay — may not stay rudderless for long. The New York Post reports that the city’s Parks Department, which owns the space, is gearing up for a “speedier process” to pass the existing contract on to another operator after restaurateur Dean Poll called it quits due to the rising cost of labor and goods. Sources tell the Post that “a number of unnamed restaurateurs have already come forward” to express interest in taking over the contract, which includes an annual $1.7 million license fee to the city or 7.2 percent of annual revenue (whichever is greater), and working with the labor union that represents 163 workers at the boathouse.
foodieflashpacker.com
5 Restaurants With The Best Pasta In NYC | NYC’s Best Pasta Restaurants
If there is one thing about me, it’s that I have eaten so much pasta while living in NYC. The variety of options that the amazing restaurants throughout the city offer make it difficult to grow tired of it. From Brooklyn to Manhattan, to Long Island, I have compiled...
Watch Out for Chicken Sandwich Scam Here in New York
It might not be as elaborate as a person pretending to play the violin but it is still a scam none the less. If you have been to a store int e Hudson Valley there is a good chance that you have seen the violin scammers in the parking lot. They first started to appear last winter and now they are seen almost everywhere. The scam has now been reported nationwide.
Dolphins Play With Paddlers on the Hudson River!
As sharks circle Rockaway Beach, a friendlier fin made an appearance on the Hudson this Sunday, as lucky kayakers caught footage of several dolphins swimming up the West Side on Sunday. New Yorker Habiba Hussain, a regular boater through the Manhattan Kayak Co (MKC) at Pier 84, was out for a paddle around 1pm when […] The post Dolphins Play With Paddlers on the Hudson River! appeared first on W42ST.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Brunch in Manhattan, NYC — 20 Top Places!
Apples aren’t just the only food you’d find in the Big Apple. In fact, there are countless cuisines to enjoy when you’re in New York City, especially in Manhattan. This vibrant NYC borough is most known for its exclusive shopping, rich culture, and luxury businesses, but it’s also a fantastic spot for food lovers to explore.
NBC New York
See a Spotted Lanternfly? Meet the NJ Teen Behind the Perfect Squish
One New Jersey teenager has taken the Spotted Lanternfly problem into her own hands, or feet rather. The 13-year-old burgeoning field scientist is fighting off the beautifully vibrant yet dangerous bug, currently raising alarms in New Jersey and New York, and she says to go directly for the head. Milan...
nypressnews.com
Following the collapse of NYC carriage horse, a witness, NYC Councilman, and animal rights activists call on DA to probe industry
Animal rights activists and City Councilman Bob Holden (D-Queens) are demanding that the Manhattan DA launch a criminal investigation into the carriage horse industry after a horse collapsed last week in Hell’s Kitchen. One activist said that the collapse of the horse, Ryder, wasn’t a “spontaneous tragedy with any...
NYC Again Resorts To Hotels For Housing Its Homeless
(Andrew Seng for The New York Times) It appears that New York City is in the midst of a plan to use hotels for homeless shelters. Details, however, are hard to come by thus far.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Staten Island mom: Swarming lanternflies ruined summer
STATEN ISLAND (PIX11) — A Staten Island mom hoping to enjoy the last few weeks of summer said the invasion of spotted, red lanternflies “is making me lose my mind.” Lauren Raffaele, who lives in the Aspen Knolls section of the island’s south shore, sent PIX11 News a video and photos of the lanternflies–and their […]
Woman in pool struck by tree, killed in Bronx
A woman in her 50s was struck by the tree and pronounced dead at the scene.
You’ve Never Seen a Pool this Cool In New York
The Hudson Valley is full of centuries-old homes but it isn't often that one of this magnitude becomes available for purchase. Known as Rondale this stunning country estate in Stone Ridge offers 67 acres, 5 bedrooms, a 2 bedroom guest house, and a 3-bay garage. It also has a unique...
Design Taxi
New York City’s Most Expensive Hotel Opens Its Doors—Take A Peek Inside
If you’re looking for an ultra-luxurious getaway in the Big Apple, look no further than Aman New York. The Swiss hospitality brand has finally made its highly-anticipating entrance into the Big Apple, opening its doors on the upper floors of the iconic Crown Building in Manhattan. Guests will get...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nynmedia.com
NYC’s public spaces are becoming increasingly hostile toward homeless people
Moynihan Train Hall – the soaring new extension of Penn Station officially opened in 2021 – houses more than two dozen food and retail outlets and services Amtrak and the Long Island Rail Road. Yet, most people in the hall’s glass ceiling atrium are huddled on the floor or leaning against walls and railings waiting for their trains. The problem is stark: Outside of booths in the food hall and a ticketed waiting room, seating in the $1.6 billion hall is highly limited.
The secret cave in the middle of New York City's Central Park
A 1905 picture of New York City's Central Park - the RambleCredit: PPOC, Library of Congress; Public Domain Image. There is a secret cave hidden in New York City's Central Park that not many people may know about.
buffalonynews.net
NYC could introduce daily congestion charge of $23
NEW YORK CITY, New York: After a study released on Wednesday projected a 15 to 20 percent reduction in the number of cars entering Manhattan, New York City said it could introduce a daily traffic congestion charge of up to $23 late in 2023. Under this plan, vehicles entering or...
statenislandnycliving.com
What to do on Staten Island NYC this Weekend August 13-14 2022
What to do on Staten Island NYC this Weekend August 13-14 2022. Staten Island NYC Living is a digital source of information for those looking for something to do on the weekend or for what’s going on in Staten Island. Staten Island Living discovers and reports on cultural events, fairs, community events, and just great things going on Staten Island. Staten Island NYC Living successfully leverages digital applications and the online community through social media to achieve their goals.
getitforless.info
Dolls Kill NYC Grand Opening
Your Invited to the #DollsKillNYC GRAND OPENING. Dolls Kill is a global online fashion brand. The company was named the “Fastest Growing Retailer” in 2014 by Inc. magazine, which also included Dolls Kill as one of the “top companies in San Francisco”. Limited Editions, Ur Fave Brands,...
SEE IT: New photos inside ‘Duck Sauce Killer’ Glenn Hirsch’s Queens apartment show hoarding squalor
New photos of “Duck Sauce Killer” Glenn Hirsch’s Queens apartment show foot-tall stacks of paper covering the kitchen table and floors strewn with garbage. The shocking photos all but prove his wife Dorothy Hirsch’s innocence, her lawyer argues in a letter filed in Queens Criminal Court Monday. “Fundamental fairness requires that you make the grand jury aware of evidence that Glenn stored his ...
viewing.nyc
[VIDEO] This Company Gives New York City Restaurants the Freshest Fish Possible
F Rozzo and Sons is a 4th generation mom-and-pop fish wholesaler in Chelsea dating back to 1900. In this video from Potluck Video, watch as we hear from the shop's owners about how they get the freshest fish possible to New York City restaurants and hotshot chefs. F Rozzo &...
Comments / 2