The transformation of Highway 92 is complete and you're invited to a ribbon cutting ceremony to officially open this long anticipated project. Join us August 16, 2022 at 11:30 AM, 7775 Malone St, Douglasville, GA 30134 as Mayor Rochelle Robinson, the Douglasville City Council, and the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) cut the ribbon to officially open Highway 92.

