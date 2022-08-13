Read full article on original website
Related
ambcrypto.com
Are Bitcoin miner reserve outflows enough to yield strong sell pressure
One of the best ways to succeed as a Bitcoin trader is to see potential trends before they happen, or in their early stages. Such an advantage can be quite handy now that Bitcoin and the rest of the cryptocurrency market are in a bullish recovery phase. In Bitcoin’s case,...
ambcrypto.com
Caught between Bitcoin put/call options? Let this be your guide
Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency has been in recovery mode for quite some time now. On CoinMarketCap, BTC jumped briefly above the $25k on 14 August before settling onto the $24.9k mark at press time. Evidently, the spot market showcased a relief sign. However, activity on BTC options suggested otherwise. Are...
ambcrypto.com
NEAR’s price performance as a case study of the ‘Coinbase Effect’
On 10 August, Coinbase, one of the world’s leading exchanges, announced the inclusion of NEAR on its listing roadmap. This suggested that the altcoin is now among the assets that the exchange plans to make available on its platform. Following the said announcement, NEAR quickly rallied on the charts,...
ambcrypto.com
Pre-Merge: Here’s the full scope of the ETH 2.0 Deposit contract
Ethereum, the world’s largest altcoin, continues to create headlines ahead of the upcoming Merge. As expected, it has been seeing significant demand and adoption from institutions and retail investors/traders. Hence, there is a sense of belongingness around. Many Highs. The reason behind the much-anticipated upgrade is an obvious one....
IN THIS ARTICLE
ambcrypto.com
Binance Coin [BNB]: Will these signals lead the light to $400
In July, the exchange token of the largest crypto exchange, Binance Coin [BNB], struggled. Despite reviving from its low levels in June, when it went as low as $192, BNB could not revert to its price in May. However, investors would have given BNB its accolades for its July performance...
ambcrypto.com
Bonjour Shiba Inu [SHIB] holders, you should be on cloud nine because…
With no known catalyst, the price of the popular meme coin, Shiba Inu [SHIB], went up by over 30% during the trading session of 14 August. SHIB went as high as $0.00017, the highest price level since 10 May. In addition, the trading volume during yesterday’s (14 August) session went up by over 700%, the most SHIB has logged since 12 April.
ambcrypto.com
Cardano [ADA]: A breach and something more in the works perhaps?
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Over the past six weeks, the ascending channel (white) setup has accelerated Cardano [ADA]’s efforts to break the $0.55-resistance. Also, the consistent sway above the basis line (green) of the Bollinger bands (BB) reflected a near-term buying advantage.
ambcrypto.com
How long until TRX investors notice what the altcoin is missing out on
As the market’s crypto-assets get on board with Ethereum’s pump, Tron’s TRX continues to falter. In fact, according to CoinMarketCap, TRX is among the leading tokens to register losses over the week. While the altcoin has dropped by a mere 0.25% over the past week, other assets have surged to prominence.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ambcrypto.com
Is $0.1 on the cards for Dogecoin holders? Answer might surprise you
If there is one thing Dogecoin [DOGE] investors may have agreed upon lately, it might be to push the meme token to $0.1. This is because the Elon Musk-backed cryptocurrency has defied all odds despite the momentum of the entire crypto market. With Bitcoin [BTC], Ethereum [ETH], and other top...
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum HODLers bullish ahead of Merge might be mistaken as per…
The largest altcoin has continued to take important steps concerning preparation ahead of the Merge. But Ethereum’s on-chain activity has barely seen any growth. And, you might ask is it calm before the storm, or just an overall crisis in the industry caused by the lack of inflows?. Emptiness...
ambcrypto.com
1,053% Bitcoin Cash rally could be a testament to your risk tolerance
Bitcoin Cash was one of the most successful forks at one point in time. Not to forget, the altcoin was hitting the highs of $1,550 as of last May. The market crash dragged BCH from its all-time high to the current lows. Now, despite the improving market conditions, the altcoin does not seem to have the capacity to reach those highs again.
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum’s Merge will mean a lot of things, but for Loopring, it will…
The Merge has been anticipated for so long and so highly that at this point, it seems to be the turning point for both Ethereum and Decentralized Finance. In fact, perhaps, contrary to popular perception, Layer 2 solutions that have already been doing the same thing The Merge would do are also set to benefit from it.
ambcrypto.com
A take on Bitcoin’s less volatile cycle ft. a potential price uptick
Bitcoin and volatility are two words that often go hand in hand. Volatility means that the price of an asset might change rapidly and unpredictably, especially, for the worse. For Bitcoin, after the highs of the past two years, the past few months have been rough. But to a trader, on-chain metrics can help navigate through the crypto winter.
ambcrypto.com
DAI stablecoin holders need to be cautious now- Here’s why
The U.S. Treasury Department imposed sanctions on virtual currency mixer Tornado Cash. Subsequently, Circle, the issuer of the USD Coin (USDC), froze over 75,000 USDC linked to the sanctioned Tornado Cash addresses. Indeed, a move that stirred up fears of stablecoin censorship in the crypto community. Well, undoubtedly, this might...
ambcrypto.com
USDT takes this long stride to win the stablecoin battle with USDC
The battle between the top two stablecoins continues to see new feuds over land on a monthly basis, each taking turns to strategize their winning plays. So here’s the latest fact check on the current state of this ever-lasting competition. Placing my bets on…. The total market capitalization of...
ambcrypto.com
Solana (SOL) Price Prediction 2025-30: >$1200 in the offing by 2030?
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Introduced over 2 years ago in 2020, Solana has emerged as a leading cryptocurrency that uses the “proof of stake” mechanism. This, besides being one of the first to use the innovative “proof of history” mechanism. In recent years, it is giving a tough run to Ethereum in the global cryptocurrency market.
ambcrypto.com
FTX’s Reddit approach could be the key to taking down Coinbase
Over the last few days, the crypto-market has notably improved. As expected, the same has had a positive effect on investors’ presence and participation too. While volumes have recovered, so has the value of cryptocurrencies. Consequently, crypto-exchanges such as FTX are finding more use cases as the space develops.
ambcrypto.com
SOL’s NFT dominance sees new $1B highs- thanks to YOU
The market’s 9th largest cryptocurrency (SOL) has seen it all here. From heading north and hitting new ATHs to diving south by succumbing to network outages. However, one aspect of SOL’s dominance continues to see bullish strides within different playgrounds/battlegrounds. A beautiful skyline. Many investors/traders have something to...
ambcrypto.com
The real reasons behind Polkadot’s [DOT] 11% week are…
Polkadot has been on the up this week on the back of the crypto-market’s changing bullish tides. In fact, the same was underlined by the double-digit gains recorded by DOT. Many considered this market sentiment a result of “biting the Merge news,” but Polkadot has its own reasons.
Exclusive-China's EVE to supply BMW with large Tesla-like cylindrical batteries in Europe -sources
SHANGHAI, Aug 17 (Reuters) - China's EVE Energy Co Ltd (300014.SZ) will supply BMW (BMWG.DE) with large cylindrical batteries for its electric cars in Europe, two people with knowledge of the matter said, as the German automaker follows Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) in adopting the new technology.
Comments / 0