Read full article on original website
Related
Man crossing Long Island parkway fatally struck by vehicle: officials
Suffolk County detectives are investigating a motor vehicle crash that killed a pedestrian attempting to cross a parkway on Long Island Monday night.
27east.com
State Department Of Agriculture And Markets Sounds Alarm Over Spotted Lanternfly
The spotted lanternfly, an invasive species that made its way to North America from China in 2014, is now firmly established in the five boroughs of New York City, as well as Nassau County, and continues to expand its range. It’s inching eastward in Suffolk County and one day is...
6 more Suffolk County beaches close to bathing due to high bacteria levels
The Suffolk County Department of Health says six more beaches closed to bathing Sunday due to excess levels of bacteria.
6 more Long Island beaches closed, 17 now restricting swimming due to excessive bacteria levels
Six more beaches on Long Island were closed Sunday a day after swimming was restricted at 11 other beaches after excessive bacteria levels were found.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jalopnik
Nearly a Dozen Buses Catch Fire on Long Island
For many people in the New York City area, summer weekends are for heading to the beach to cool off and building bonfires for late sunsets. Though, bonfires don’t typically include a billowing plume of black smoke. News 12 Long Island reported that a blaze nearby residents saw last weekend was not a bonfire, but several buses burning.
longisland.com
Peconic Bay Medical Center Earns Four-Star Rating by Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services
For the second year in a row, Peconic Bay Medical Center (PBMC) has received a four-star rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) as part of the 2022 Five-Star Quality Rating System. CMS, part of the Department of Health and Human Services, created the five-star rating system to assist consumers in identifying healthcare facilities by quality metrics. These metrics include patient outcomes such as mortality, the safety of care and readmissions, patient experience and process.
Northport’s Crab Meadow Beach closed to bathing
Suffolk County Department of Health Services announced Aug. 14 that Crab Meadow Beach in Northport is closed to bathing due to the finding of bacteria at levels in excess of acceptable criteria. The following beaches remain closed: Tanner Park Beach in Copiague; Venetian Shores Beach in Lindenhurst; Knollwood Beach, Huntington...
Several Beaches Closed Because of Bacteria
Suffolk County closed 11 North Shore beaches to bathing Saturday morning following the finding of bacteria at levels in excess of acceptable criteria. The affected beaches are:Knollwood and Fleets Cove Beach, and Huntington Beach Community Association Beach in Huntington; Steers Beach and Asharoken Beach in Northport; Hobart Beach, Prices Bend Beach and Valley Grove Beach in Eatons Neck, and Terraces on the Sound and Beech Road Beach in Rocky Point; Sound Beach Property Owners’ Association Beach.
IN THIS ARTICLE
First responders rescue girl in unicorn raft who was swept out in Long Island Sound
A girl was rescued after her inflatable unicorn raft was swept out into the Long Island Sound in Fairfield, police say.
Child on bike hit by truck on Long Island
ROOSEVELT, N.Y. - Police say a child on a bike was struck in Roosevelt Monday morning. It happened East Fulton Avenue and Babylon Turnpike around 8:45 a.m. From the ground, the child's bike can be seen under the truck. Police say a 14-year-old was struck by a box truck. The teen was airlifted to the hospital by Nassau County Police and is expected to survive. The driver of the truck, 54, remained at the scene. There's no word of any charges.
greaterlongisland.com
East Beach in Port Jefferson closes for nine-month revitalization project
GreaterPortJeff coverage is funded in part by Toast Coffee + Kitchen, which has just moved to Port Jeff Station. Click here to learn more. East Beach in Port Jefferson Village closed this week for a nine-month long project to stop further erosion at the foot of the bluff. The beloved...
Man Crossing Roadway Struck, Killed By Car In Shirley
Police on Long Island are investigating a crash that killed a man overnight. It took place in Shirley around 9:30 p.m., Monday, Aug. 15. According to Suffolk County detectives, Frank Brandimarte was crossing William Floyd Park Parkway from west to east when he was struck by a southbound 2016 Honda Civic driven by Aristides Baires,
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Historic Nunley's carousel reopens after being closed since 2020
Nunley's Carousel reopened Tuesday morning after it was forced to close in 2020 due to the pandemic.
Missing Great Neck Man Found Safe
Police on Long Island announced a missing man who hadn't been seen in a day has been found safe. Louis Alibutod, age 75, of Great Neck was reported missing in Great Neck on Sunday, Aug. 14. According to Nassau County detectives, Alibutod was last seen leaving Leonard’s of Great Neck...
Man airlifted after being struck by boat propeller on LI: police
A 53-year-old man was seriously injured after being struck by a boat propeller in the waters off Meadow Island on Sunday afternoon, Nassau County police said.
CFO of Long Island School Stole $8m, Bought Houses On Fire Island, DA Alleges
Schechter School(LongIsland.com) The Chief Financial Officer of a private school on Long Island is under some hot water. He is alleged to have stolen more than $8 million from the private school and used it for his own personal expenditures. Those expenditures include buying five different houses on Fire Island as well as a whole fleet of cars for himself and his family. The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office revealed this information in a statement on Monday.
eastendbeacon.com
This Morning’s Bulletin — 8.15.22
• It will be mostly sunny today, with a high temperature near 81 degrees and a calm wind becoming east 5 to 8 miles per hour in the morning. It will be mostly cloudy overnight, with a low around 60. Tuesday will be partly sunny, with a high near 79 and Wednesday will be partly sunny, with a high near 78 and a 30 percent chance of showers after 2 p.m.
longisland.com
Suffolk Executive Bellone, SCPD Commissioner Harrison Announce $250,000 State Grant Funding for Mobile License Plate Readers
Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone joined with Assemblyman Steve Stern and Police Commissioner Rodney K. Harrison to announce that the Suffolk County Police Department (SCPD) will receive a $250,000 grant for additional mobile license plate readers in the SCPD’s Second Precinct, which patrols the Town of Huntington. The license...
longisland.com
Nathan Hale Beach Club Closed to Bathing
Nathan Hale Beach Club in Huntington Bay is closed to bathing due to the finding of bacteria at levels in excess of acceptable criteria. The following beaches remain closed: Beech Road Beach in Rocky Point; Sound Beach Property Owners’ Association Beach in Sound Beach, Knollwood Beach in Huntington Bay, Huntington Beach Community Association Beach in Huntington Bay, Valley Grove Beach in Eatons Neck and Crab Meadow Beach in Northport.
CDC changes COVID-19 guidance, lifts quarantine recommendation for people exposed to virus
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has changed its public health guidance for COVID-19, recommending that people exposed to the virus need not immediately quarantine, but instead wear a “high-quality” mask for 10 days and get tested on the fifth day after exposure. The updated guidelines were...
TBR News Media
East Setauket, NY
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
720K+
Views
ABOUT
Local news, opinions and entertainment. We provide you with the latest breaking news and information for your community.https://tbrnewsmedia.com/
Comments / 0