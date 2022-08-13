ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk County, NY

County
Suffolk County, NY
Suffolk County, NY
Health
City
Selden, NY
City
Northport, NY
Suffolk County, NY
Government
City
Islip, NY
City
West Babylon, NY
City
Brentwood, NY
Jalopnik

Nearly a Dozen Buses Catch Fire on Long Island

For many people in the New York City area, summer weekends are for heading to the beach to cool off and building bonfires for late sunsets. Though, bonfires don’t typically include a billowing plume of black smoke. News 12 Long Island reported that a blaze nearby residents saw last weekend was not a bonfire, but several buses burning.
longisland.com

Peconic Bay Medical Center Earns Four-Star Rating by Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services

For the second year in a row, Peconic Bay Medical Center (PBMC) has received a four-star rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) as part of the 2022 Five-Star Quality Rating System. CMS, part of the Department of Health and Human Services, created the five-star rating system to assist consumers in identifying healthcare facilities by quality metrics. These metrics include patient outcomes such as mortality, the safety of care and readmissions, patient experience and process.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
TBR News Media

Northport’s Crab Meadow Beach closed to bathing

Suffolk County Department of Health Services announced Aug. 14 that Crab Meadow Beach in Northport is closed to bathing due to the finding of bacteria at levels in excess of acceptable criteria. The following beaches remain closed: Tanner Park Beach in Copiague; Venetian Shores Beach in Lindenhurst; Knollwood Beach, Huntington...
NORTHPORT, NY
HuntingtonNow

Several Beaches Closed Because of Bacteria

Suffolk County closed 11 North Shore beaches to bathing Saturday morning following the finding of bacteria at levels in excess of acceptable criteria. The affected beaches are:Knollwood and Fleets Cove Beach, and Huntington Beach Community Association Beach in Huntington; Steers Beach and Asharoken Beach in Northport; Hobart Beach, Prices Bend Beach and Valley Grove Beach in Eatons Neck, and Terraces on the Sound and Beech Road Beach in Rocky Point; Sound Beach Property Owners’ Association Beach.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mosquito Control#Linus West Nile Virus#Mosquitoes#Birds#Diseases#General Health#Suffolk County Health
CBS New York

Child on bike hit by truck on Long Island

ROOSEVELT, N.Y. - Police say a child on a bike was struck in Roosevelt Monday morning. It happened East Fulton Avenue and Babylon Turnpike around 8:45 a.m. From the ground, the child's bike can be seen under the truck. Police say a 14-year-old was struck by a box truck. The teen was airlifted to the hospital by Nassau County Police and is expected to survive. The driver of the truck, 54, remained at the scene. There's no word of any charges. 
ROOSEVELT, NY
Daily Voice

Man Crossing Roadway Struck, Killed By Car In Shirley

Police on Long Island are investigating a crash that killed a man overnight. It took place in Shirley around 9:30 p.m., Monday, Aug. 15. According to Suffolk County detectives, Frank Brandimarte was crossing William Floyd Park Parkway from west to east when he was struck by a southbound 2016 Honda Civic driven by Aristides Baires,
SHIRLEY, NY
Daily Voice

Missing Great Neck Man Found Safe

Police on Long Island announced a missing man who hadn't been seen in a day has been found safe. Louis Alibutod, age 75, of Great Neck was reported missing in Great Neck on Sunday, Aug. 14. According to Nassau County detectives, Alibutod was last seen leaving Leonard’s of Great Neck...
GREAT NECK, NY
Jeffery Mac

CFO of Long Island School Stole $8m, Bought Houses On Fire Island, DA Alleges

Schechter School(LongIsland.com) The Chief Financial Officer of a private school on Long Island is under some hot water. He is alleged to have stolen more than $8 million from the private school and used it for his own personal expenditures. Those expenditures include buying five different houses on Fire Island as well as a whole fleet of cars for himself and his family. The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office revealed this information in a statement on Monday.
WILLISTON PARK, NY
eastendbeacon.com

This Morning’s Bulletin — 8.15.22

• It will be mostly sunny today, with a high temperature near 81 degrees and a calm wind becoming east 5 to 8 miles per hour in the morning. It will be mostly cloudy overnight, with a low around 60. Tuesday will be partly sunny, with a high near 79 and Wednesday will be partly sunny, with a high near 78 and a 30 percent chance of showers after 2 p.m.
RIVERHEAD, NY
longisland.com

Suffolk Executive Bellone, SCPD Commissioner Harrison Announce $250,000 State Grant Funding for Mobile License Plate Readers

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone joined with Assemblyman Steve Stern and Police Commissioner Rodney K. Harrison to announce that the Suffolk County Police Department (SCPD) will receive a $250,000 grant for additional mobile license plate readers in the SCPD’s Second Precinct, which patrols the Town of Huntington. The license...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
longisland.com

Nathan Hale Beach Club Closed to Bathing

Nathan Hale Beach Club in Huntington Bay is closed to bathing due to the finding of bacteria at levels in excess of acceptable criteria. The following beaches remain closed: Beech Road Beach in Rocky Point; Sound Beach Property Owners’ Association Beach in Sound Beach, Knollwood Beach in Huntington Bay, Huntington Beach Community Association Beach in Huntington Bay, Valley Grove Beach in Eatons Neck and Crab Meadow Beach in Northport.
HUNTINGTON, NY
