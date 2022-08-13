ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo County, CA

Former college student testifies about night Kristin Smart went missing

By Kimberly Cruz
KSBY News
 4 days ago
Week four of the Kristin Smart murder trial is now complete.

While only Paul Flores' jury was present in the courtroom Thursday, both sets of jurors for him and his father, Ruben, were back Friday.

The day started with continued cross examination of Richard Neufeld, who worked as a San Luis Obispo County sheriff's detective in 1996. It was his second time being called to the stand this week.

Dea Athon/ABC
Richard Neufeld testifying Aug. 10, 2022. He was back on the stand Aug. 12.

Eight photographs were presented showing dorm room 128, which was Paul Flores' room back in 1996.

The photographs showed different angles of the room including the mattress on the left-hand side that is reported to have been Paul’s.

His attorney, Robert Sanger, continued his cross examination from Wednesday, questioning Neufeld about his procedure for booking evidence into the sheriff's office.

San Luis Obispo County Deputy District Attorney Christopher Peuvrelle then asked Neufeld to describe exactly how evidence is packaged. Neufeld responded by saying the evidence needs to be dry, then it is folded and put into a paper bag using gloves the entire time.

He said a property tag is then either stapled or taped to the bag with the case number, date, time, description, along with the name of who collected it.

Sanger then continued his questioning.

He asked Neufeld if there was literature written by Henry Lee in 1995 about preserving crime scenes.

Peuvrelle kept objecting to these phrases, forcing Monterey County Superior Court Judge Jennifer O'Keefe to call for a side bar and later a short break so she could speak to both counsels.

Frustration seemed to grow in the courtroom as the defense kept asking repeatedly the about the literature.

Sanger then asked Neufeld if waiting a month to enter the dorm room was ideal for forensic evaluation. He responded by saying that was correct.

The defense also asked the former detective if he knew how many students, custodial staff, or police came in. Neufeld responded by saying, “I don't know."

Questioning of the witness continued with Peuvrelle asking Neufeld why he seized the portion of the mattress that was booked into evidence.

Neufeld said he was alerted by Cal Poly Police Detective Kennedy that the cadaver dogs had alerted to something on that corner of the mattress.

Neufeld said he visited Paul’s room twice: once to dust for fingerprints and search for fibers, hairs, and stains and the second time to collect Paul's mattress following the cadaver dog alert.

While the majority of the morning was spent on Neufeld, the next witness called to the stand was Jana Lord, who, at the time, was a college student from Ohio visiting Kristin's roommate, Crystal Calvin in San Luis Obispo.

Lord says she recalls meeting Kristin Smart along with other friends of Calvins at their dorm room before heading off to a party.

Lord said she remembers looking at Kristin's bed and seeing "like an arch or pile of clothes."

Peuvrelle asks if someone could sleep with the amount of clothes on there. Lord says, "there's no way."

She continued testifying, saying when they returned to the room, the bed was in the same state it was when she last saw it with the same pile of clothes.

Lord says she fell asleep and was awoken by knocking on the window. She said she recognized it was Calvin's boyfriend and they then smoked a cigarette for about 15 minutes outside the dorm room building. During that time, she says she didn't see anyone or anything.

When Lord came back inside the room, she says the pile of clothes was still on the bed and she fell asleep.

When she woke up the following morning, she says she and Calvin went to grab lunch and the room remained the same way.

Sanger asked Lord if she liked Crystal's boyfriend, Ted.

Lord said he had a "sarcastic personality."

Both Lord and Neufeld were excused for the day but, like many others who have previously testified, are subject to recall if they are needed later on during the trial.

Court is expected to resume Monday.

Comments / 0

