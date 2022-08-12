Read full article on original website
2022 a ‘banner year’ for Roaring Youth Jam
IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls River Walk Greenbelt became a magical land of fairies and fables this past weekend for the Idaho Falls Arts Council‘s Roaring Youth Jam. The youth-focused arts festival offered a multitude of art projects to spark kids’ creativity. It also served as an opportunity for businesses in Idaho Falls to give back to the community that supports them.
Idaho Falls Fire Department welcomes 5 new recruits
The following is a news release from the Idaho Falls Fire Department. The Idaho Falls Fire Department is proud to introduce five new firefighters to the community. Surrounded by department personnel and their families, the recruits graduated from a ten-week academy last week. They were hired to fill vacant positions resulting from retirements and promotions.
Ammon man runs boardgaming brand out of his basement
AMMON – For Mark Hanny of Ammon, playtime is serious business. The Rigby High School grad has worked in local media for 40 years and is currently employed with Local News 8. But he moonlights as the owner of Joe Magic Games and creator of numerous boardgames, a passion he has nurtured for decades.
It’s been a rough year for berry picking in eastern Idaho, but it is improving
Living the Wild Life is brought to you by Paragon Men's Health, which offers men with erectile dysfunction new hope for a more satisfying life. Its pulse wave therapy is proven to have an 87% success rate. Paragon Men's Health focuses on caring for your needs, earning your trust and doing it privately for you with dignity. If you or someone you love would like to learn more, schedule a free consultation today. Locations in Idaho Falls, Boise, Lubbock, Texas, and Phoenix.
Local teens missing since Tuesday found in Nevada
REXBURG – Two teens from Madison County reported missing on Tuesday have been found. Isaac Payne with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office confirms Kayzin Hansen, 14, and Addison Cook, 14, were located in Nevada. He was unable to provide further information. Jessica Cook, Addison’s mom, tells EastIdahoNews.com the...
Locals can experience ‘the best greek food this side of Athens’ at annual festival
POCATELLO — As their annual fundraiser event approaches, the congregation of Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church in Pocatello wishes all an enthusiastic “kali orexi” — the Greek equivalent of “bon appétit.”. The Greek Festival brings thousands to the church grounds...
ISU President calls 2022 ‘a great year to be a Bengal’ during Fall address
POCATELLO — During his annual Fall Address, Idaho State University President Kevin Satterlee spoke about the university’s successes in recent years. He also provided faculty, staff and students with the institution’s new strategic plan. As Satterlee explained, the new five-part plan will be implemented over the next...
Girl life-flighted to hospital following motorcycle crash at Palisades
SWAN VALLEY – A girl is in the hospital following a crash in Swan Valley Sunday morning. Sgt. Bryan Lovell with the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office tells EastIdahoNews.com it happened just before 10 a.m. A 14-year-old girl was riding a motorcycle at Palisades and crashed below the dam.
Flash flood damages roads, fields in Fremont County
ASHTON – Fremont County is feeling the effects of a flash flood after a Saturday night thunderstorm. Between 2 and 3.25 inches of rain pummeled the Ashton area in about an hour, according to a news release from Fremont County Emergency Management. A severe thunderstorm warning and flood advisory were issued before the storm began.
Teachers meet for training focused on helping students with learning disabilities
IDAHO FALLS – Educators in eastern Idaho met in Idaho Falls this week for a training aimed at helping students overcome reading challenges. Idaho S.M.A.R.T. (Striving to Meet Achievement in Reading Together) is a key part of the State Department of Education’s efforts to make sure all Idaho public school students can read proficiently by the end of third grade. It launched with a reading summit in 2021, with many teachers across the state opting to join a two-year training program focused on the science of reading and how to detect and address students’ specific needs or disabilities.
New program provides paraprofessionals scholarships, chance to become certified teachers
POCATELLO — A new Idaho State University program has provided Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 paraprofessionals with a scholarship to become certified teachers. ISU’s Paraprofessional to Certified Teacher (PaCT) Program unveiled its pilot class Thursday. The group is made up of around 40 current PCSD25 employees wishing to become teachers, according to College of Education Dean Jean McGivney-Burelle.
Chief Deputy appointed as interim Bingham County Sheriff
BLACKFOOT — A new interim sheriff was appointed for Bingham County Monday afternoon. During a public meeting, Bingham County commissioners appointed Chief Deputy Jeff Gardner. The commissioners interviewed Gardner for more than 10 minutes, asking him why he was interested in law enforcement, the importance of staff and the...
UPDATE: Coroner identifies man killed in motorcycle crash
The Bannock County Coroner’s Office has identified the man killed in a crash near McCammon on Saturday, Aug. 13. The man’s name was Mark Allan Waller of Bancroft. Idaho State Police are still looking for any information from anyone who may have been in the area around this time or who may have seen anything in regards to the crash.
Bonneville County home a total loss after fire causes $350,000 in damage
IDAHO FALLS – A home in Bonneville County was destroyed after catching fire Friday afternoon. It happened in the 6000 block of Foxrun Drive and was reported just after 2 p.m., according to a news release from the Idaho Falls Fire Department. A neighbor reported there was smoke and large flames coming from the house and they didn’t know if anybody was inside.
Bonneville County prosecutor’s office looking to hire investigator
IDAHO FALLS – The Bonneville County Commission has approved the hiring of an investigator to work directly for the Bonneville County Prosecuting Attorney. Most counties in Idaho of comparable size already employ investigators in their prosecutor’s offices. Upon the Commision’s approval, Bonneville County Commission Chairman Roger Christensen stated that the position was “overdue.”
Motorcyclist run over after hitting deer near McCammon
McCAMMON – A Bancroft man is dead after getting run over near McCammon. The collision happened Saturday about 11:55 p.m. on U.S. Highway 30 at milepost 360, according to a news release from the Idaho State Police. The 58-year-old man, whose name was not released, was traveling westbound on...
Woman charged after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars worth of items from local home
IDAHO FALLS – A woman recently appeared in court after she was charged with multiple felonies for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars worth of items from an Idaho Falls home. Catherine Hernandez, 40, was charged with two counts of felony grand theft after allegedly stealing jewelry, football helmets and...
