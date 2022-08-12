Read full article on original website
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Donuts in the Entire State of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenGreensburg, PA
A Biography of David McCullough: From Pulitzer Prize Winning Historian to Passionate WriterREPORTER BUZZPittsburgh, PA
Major supermarket chain opening another store location in Washington this monthKristen WaltersFederal Way, WA
3 great pizza places in PittsburghAlina AndrasPittsburgh, PA
Beloved Pennsylvania grocery store set to close after 90 yearsKristen WaltersPittsburgh, PA
kidsburgh.org
8 great things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend, from MessFest and Soul Asylum to vintage ‘base ball’
Cinema in the Parks photo above courtesy of the City of Pittsburgh Office of Special Events. There are so many things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend with kids. Kennywood’s Fall Fantasy Parades have begun and the Asian Lantern Festival continues at the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium. And there are so many other indoor and outdoor events happening. Check out this lineup:
pittsburghmagazine.com
History, and Easy Living, Meet With This Townhouse on Washington’s Landing
Situated along the Allegheny River at 31st Street and Route 28, Washington’s Landing is one of Pittsburgh’s most intriguing — and beautiful — neighborhoods. Once a brownfield site known as Herr’s Island, the location got a makeover as a mixed-use redevelopment in 1987. Along with the new name, the island — just 2 miles from Downtown — got a new identity when a marina, restaurant and 88 housing units, ranging in price from $249,000 to $580,000, were built. It was a princely sum for the time — and a bold move for buyers who jumped into that market.
nextpittsburgh.com
Tony Norman: ‘I’m here to tell the untold stories of Pittsburgh’s Black communities’
I was pretty comfortable at my last gig. I was so comfortable, I stayed 34 years. There was mutual trust and respect between me and my editors at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. I knew my role and how to do my job. So why did I make what many consider a...
Glass door, window shattered at Strip District bread bakery
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are investigating after the front door of a popular bakery in the Strip District was smashed in. Pittsburgh police got a call around 2 a.m. that Pane è Pronto bakery, by Dianoia’s Eatery along Penn Avenue, was broken into. The bakery is down the street from the main restaurant.
wtae.com
Nearby gunfire disrupts youth football at Pittsburgh park; organizers raise questions for city police
PITTSBURGH — Lincoln Youth Sports says it asked last Tuesday for a Pittsburgh Police presence at Chadwick Park for Sunday's youth football game for 12-year-olds in Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar. It says the Zone 5 Pittsburgh police commander confirmed officers would be there. But the group says police didn't arrive for the...
Party on Butler to open in Lawrenceville storefront
PITTSBURGH — An entrepreneur that launched an event business in Brooklyn is ready to now get the party started in Lawrenceville. Party on Butler, a party accessories boutique seeking to build on an established business of balloon installations for various events, is coming to 4304 Butler Street amid an ongoing Honeycomb Credit investment campaign.
nextpittsburgh.com
Where is the cornfield in the middle of Downtown Pittsburgh?
On this episode of Yinzer Backstage Pass, I discovered some surprises at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center. Tim Muldoon, the property’s general manager, took us up a series of escalators and finally into a glass elevator that opened onto the roof of the building. We’ve visited a number of Downtown rooftops on Yinzer Backstage Pass, but this rooftop didn’t look like any of those other ones. No faux cathedrals or 1970s-era helipads up here. Instead, this roof is covered with greenery. There is an array of native and sustainable plants that not only support local wildlife, but also absorb a lot of potential roof runoff.
pghcitypaper.com
Pittsburgh's top concerts: Aug. 15-21
Action Camp. Sat., Aug. 20. 7 p.m. Thunderbird Café & Music Hall. 4053 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $12. thunderbirdmusichall.com. Pittsburgh’s Action Camp, a trio blending doom pop, post-punk, and art rock, is releasing a new album titled Cusp. Cusp is Action Camp’s third full-length release and the band’s first release as a trio since Joe Tarowsky joined co-founders Maura Jacob and Bengt Alexsander a few years prior. “The album explores the tension of being on the precipice of major change, faced with either retreating to the status quo or striving toward unpromised but more authentic ways of being,” Jacob says of the forthcoming release. “Themes in the lyrics include reflecting on power and intimacy within a patriarchal society, forgiveness and accountability, and the discomfort and necessity of growth.” Action Camp celebrates the new LP with a release show alongside Normal Creatures, The Long Hunt, and Fortune Teller.
cruiseindustrynews.com
American Queen Voyages Introduces Grand Ohio and Mississippi Rivers Sailing
American Queen Voyages has announced its most comprehensive voyage in its history with the Grand Ohio & Upper Mississippi Rivers sailing aboard the American Countess, according to a press release. On July 24, 2023, the ship will set sail from Minneapolis for a 23-day journey to Pittsburgh, where guests will...
‘Change the narrative’: A new crew of ‘interrupters’ aims to curb the violence in McKeesport
A driver of a white hatchback rolled down the window and stuck his head out into the hot August air. “Another shooting?” he asked, nonchalant, as if he had just requested the score of a youth baseball game or inquired about the likelihood of rain. Yellow tape was strung between a stop sign and a […] The post ‘Change the narrative’: A new crew of ‘interrupters’ aims to curb the violence in McKeesport appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
Blank River Services, which served the Monongahela River for nearly 30 years, closes
PITTSBURGH — Blank River Services Inc., a shipyard that operated at the Elizabeth Marine Ways for 27 years, has closed, the owners said. Susan Blank, who owned the business alongside her husband, Richard Blank, said declining traffic on the waterway led to the decision. Blank River Services, located at 1 Church St. in Elizabeth, repaired and built barges and towboats, using dry-docks and cradles to lift the watercraft onto land where they could be repaired.
"RADical Days" begin September 9
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Some of the biggest attractions in southwestern Pennsylvania will be free in just a few weeks for RADical Days.R.A.D., also known as the Regional Asset District, invests in libraries, parks, and other cultural centers around the area.Half of the extra one percent you pay in sales tax in Allegheny County supports that investment."All of these are places that are supported via taxpayer funding, all throughout the year by R.A.D., and they're able to show their appreciation by saying: 'We're going to open up for free,'" said James Santelli, R.A.D.'s Communications Manager."We really think that RADical Days 2022 will be bigger and better than ever before and the county concert series will be part of that," Santelli added.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
State officials: Bushy Run staff must consult with Native groups before staging reenactments
If historic Bushy Run Battlefield Park intends to host future reenactments or programs portraying Native Americans, park management first will have to consult with appropriate Native groups. That’s the policy of the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission, which oversees the Penn Township park. The commission says it also must approve...
pittsburghmagazine.com
How American Airlines Cuts To Its Flight Schedule Will Impact Pittsburgh Travelers
If you’re planning on traveling this holiday season, Pittsburghers may find it harder to get a flight from one major airline. American Airlines cut 28,000 scheduled domestic flights from its November flight schedule — roughly 17% of its initial schedule for the month. Total passenger seats were also cut by 13.5%, and American is now scheduled to serve 19,000 fewer flights across the country than in November of last year.
No injuries reported in chaotic Homewood crash
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A car and an SUV were involved in a chaotic crash overnight in Pittsburgh's Homewood neighborhood.The crash happened at the intersection of North Murtland and Kelly Street.No one was injured.
Dog Derby descends on Boyce Park
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Today is the perfect day to get your furry best friend out. And there's no better place than Boyce Park.That's where the Dog Derby is taking place.It's an all-day event that includes a 5K to walk with your dog, food and beer trucks, ice cream, exciting obstacles to challenge your pup, and vendors, too.The derby is hosted by Say It Once Dog Training. Profits go to their new rescue league.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
$3.5M purchase of bridge, rail line, opens path to Armstrong trail expansion
An old railroad bridge spanning the Kiski River that kids double-dog dared each other to cross is now a critical link to hundreds of miles of hiking and cycling trails — and potential economic development. Armstrong County purchased the bridge, erected in 1899 over the Kiski River, and 14...
One Shot and Killed Sunday Night in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH, PA – One person was shot and killed Sunday night in Pittsburgh in the...
Delays in South Fayette, Bridgeville areas begin due to I-79 ramp closure
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Commuters in the South Fayette/Bridgeville area experienced long traffic backups today, after Pennsylvania Department of Transportation closed the on-ramp to Interstate 79 North. The shutdown officially started Friday evening, but the large delays from commuters started early this morning. “It normally takes me 3-4 minutes...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Police: Man stabbed in workplace dispute in Pittsburgh
A man was stabbed Monday afternoon in a workplace dispute with a co-worker in Pittsburgh’s Larimer neighborhood, city police said. The man was reported hospitalized in critical condition with a stab wound in the abdomen, Pittsburgh police said. The man, who was not identified, was found around noon in...
