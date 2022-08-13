Traevon Washington shot a 55 to lead the team at Carroll Meadows Golf Course. Eli James followed with a 61, and Max Hammers carded a 63. Christian Bryan finished with a 72, Kendle Ford with an 80, and Caden Arcuri 81. The team will travel to Westville Lake Golf Course tomorrow to take on West Branch.

CARROLLTON, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO