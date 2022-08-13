Read full article on original website
Coinbase Plans to Halt Ethereum Deposits and Withdrawals During the Merge
Even after the merge, staked ETH will still be unavailable for withdrawal for many months to come. Coinbase – the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the United States – will temporarily suspend Ethereum-based deposits and withdrawals during September’s “merge” upgrade. The exchange posted a blog post...
Bitcoin Capitulation Over? Short-Term Holders Bought 330K BTC Since Terra Collapse
Glassnode suggested that the capitulation event in the crypto market has taken place already as short-term holders keep buying. For the first time in over two years, short-term holders (STH) have become more active in the BTC marketplace than long-term holders (LTH), said Glassnode. The company’s latest market report argued...
Revolut Awarded With Crypto Authorization From Cyprus Regulator
Revolut has become the first such entity to have been granted CASP authorization. Digital banking platform, Revolut has been awarded authorization by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CYSEC) to expand its crypto services across the European Economic Area (EEA). According to a new report, Revolut has become the first...
Galaxy Digital Terminates Agreement to Acquire Crypto Custodian BitGo
Galaxy Digital will not be acquiring the cryptocurrency custody provider BitGo. Financial services company Galaxy Digital Holdings announced that it will no longer pursue its acquisition of the cryptocurrency custody provider BitGo. According to the official release, the decision is because BitGo has failed to deliver audited financial statements from...
All That Glitters is Not Gold: UN Agency Slams Crypto Adoption
Cryptocurrencies and stablecoins are unstable financial assets that could cause additional problems to emerging economies, the UNCTAD claimed. The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) believes the impact of cryptocurrencies should be limited in developing nations. According to the agency, digital assets are unstable financial products that could cause further issues to already shattered economies.
ETH Rejected From $2K, Here’s the Critical Support to Hold (Ethereum Price Analysis)
Ethereum has experienced a 6.6% correction from the daily high it recorded at $2012. The critical support level lies in the price range between $1700 and $1800, and it is very important for ETH to keep above it to prevent any further declines. Technical Analysis. By Grizzly. The Daily Chart.
Compound Labs Deploys Smart Contracts for USDC Market on Ethereum
The deployment brings a Compound III merely one governance proposal away from activation. Compound Labs has announced the first smart contract deployments for Compound III, which will create a USDC market on Ethereum. The contracts await activation by Compound governance but are now open to review by the community. According...
Fresh Trouble for South Korean Banks Over Bitcoin Kimchi Premium Trades Worth $6.5B
FSS has intensified its investigation against local banks tied to foreign remittances from cryptocurrency exchanges. South Korea’s integrated financial regulator – Financial Supervisory Service (FSS) – is reportedly investigating domestic and commercial banks after detecting a significant amount of illegal overseas remittance transactions. Over the last few...
Battered Crypto Lender Hodlnaut Seeks Judicial Management
Hodlnaut’s latest application is also expected to offer the company a much-needed breathing space to focus on its recovery plan. A week after suspending its services, the crypto lending platform Hodlnaut filed for an application to be placed under judicial management with the Singapore High Court. Under judicial management, the financially distressed crypto lender will be able to “rehabilitate its business.”
Binance Gets In-Principal Approval to Operate in Kazakhstan
Binance continues with its regulatory expansion by receiving approval to operate in Kazahkstan. The world’s largest crypto exchange has tapped another regulatory nod, this time from the Astana Financial Services Authority (AFSA). The former Soviet Union state has been an important country for the crypto industry, being a hub...
BBC Chairman Reportedly Invested in a Crypto Firm Founded by Russian Oligarch
Richard Sharp – current Chairman of BBC – previously invested in a crypto company founded by a Russian oligarch. Richard Sharp, a former banker who is currently serving as the Chairman of BBC since February 2021, has reportedly been using an off-shore company to invest in a cryptocurrency-related business founded by a Russian oligarch.
Bitcoin Calms at $24K, Dogecoin Soars 8% (Market Watch)
Dogecoin and Monero are among the few exceptions with substantial price gains. Bitcoin stands still at $24K. Following the recent local peaks and enhanced volatility, bitcoin has calmed and stands around $24,000. Most altcoins are also untypically stagnant today, with a few exceptions, one of which is Dogecoin. Thus, DOGE...
Here’s the First Support if Bitcoin Fails to Break Above $24K (BTC Price Analysis)
Bitcoin continues its effort to break above the $24K resistance level, despite being constantly rejected by it in recent weeks. Will the bulls eventually manage to break it, or will the bears get the upper hand?. Technical Analysis. By: Edris. The Daily Chart. The price is technically in an uptrend...
EQBR Launches its US-based NFT Startup for Enterprise and Consumer – My Flex
EQBR Holdings (EQBR), a pioneer of Web 3.0 infrastructure providers, announced the launch of its new US-based NFT service company, My Flex, Inc. which will develop a new peer-to-peer (P2P) platform for enterprises and consumers to capture the value of authenticity through its NFT marketplace. The landscape for NFTs are...
Crypto Markets Lost $50B Daily as Bitcoin Sharply Rejected at $25K (Market Watch)
Shiba Inu is the only larger-cap alt in the green, while BTC, ETH, BNB, SOL, and many other are deep in the red zone now. After spiking above $25,000 to a new two-month high, bitcoin was violently rejected at that point and dumped by more than $1,000 in hours. Most...
Hackers Have Drained $1.4 Billion Worth of Crypto Since the Beginning of 2022 (Research)
Attacks on Ronin Bridge, Harmony, and Nomad, among others, have resulted in losses of $1.4 billion worth of cryptocurrencies. According to a study conducted by Chainalysis, wrongdoers have stolen approximately $1.4 billion worth of digital assets between January 2022 and now. Targeting cryptocurrency bridges seems to have been a preferred method.
Nomiswap: A DEX with Team Farming and Zero Swap Fees
Decentralized exchanges (DEXs) have become quite popular over the past few years. These platforms allow users to swap cryptocurrencies and make other transactions quickly without giving up control of their funds. These transactions are processed through self-executing codes known as smart contracts, eliminating the need for an intermediary or custodian.
