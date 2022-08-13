ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
cryptopotato.com

Coinbase Plans to Halt Ethereum Deposits and Withdrawals During the Merge

Even after the merge, staked ETH will still be unavailable for withdrawal for many months to come. Coinbase – the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the United States – will temporarily suspend Ethereum-based deposits and withdrawals during September’s “merge” upgrade. The exchange posted a blog post...
MARKETS
cryptopotato.com

Bitcoin Capitulation Over? Short-Term Holders Bought 330K BTC Since Terra Collapse

Glassnode suggested that the capitulation event in the crypto market has taken place already as short-term holders keep buying. For the first time in over two years, short-term holders (STH) have become more active in the BTC marketplace than long-term holders (LTH), said Glassnode. The company’s latest market report argued...
MARKETS
cryptopotato.com

Revolut Awarded With Crypto Authorization From Cyprus Regulator

Revolut has become the first such entity to have been granted CASP authorization. Digital banking platform, Revolut has been awarded authorization by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CYSEC) to expand its crypto services across the European Economic Area (EEA). According to a new report, Revolut has become the first...
MARKETS
cryptopotato.com

Galaxy Digital Terminates Agreement to Acquire Crypto Custodian BitGo

Galaxy Digital will not be acquiring the cryptocurrency custody provider BitGo. Financial services company Galaxy Digital Holdings announced that it will no longer pursue its acquisition of the cryptocurrency custody provider BitGo. According to the official release, the decision is because BitGo has failed to deliver audited financial statements from...
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barry Sternlicht
Person
Jordan Peterson
cryptopotato.com

All That Glitters is Not Gold: UN Agency Slams Crypto Adoption

Cryptocurrencies and stablecoins are unstable financial assets that could cause additional problems to emerging economies, the UNCTAD claimed. The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) believes the impact of cryptocurrencies should be limited in developing nations. According to the agency, digital assets are unstable financial products that could cause further issues to already shattered economies.
CURRENCIES
cryptopotato.com

Compound Labs Deploys Smart Contracts for USDC Market on Ethereum

The deployment brings a Compound III merely one governance proposal away from activation. Compound Labs has announced the first smart contract deployments for Compound III, which will create a USDC market on Ethereum. The contracts await activation by Compound governance but are now open to review by the community. According...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Latin Americans#Inflation Hedge#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#Binance Latin America#Microstrategy#Reuters#Argentines#Mex
cryptopotato.com

Fresh Trouble for South Korean Banks Over Bitcoin Kimchi Premium Trades Worth $6.5B

FSS has intensified its investigation against local banks tied to foreign remittances from cryptocurrency exchanges. South Korea’s integrated financial regulator – Financial Supervisory Service (FSS) – is reportedly investigating domestic and commercial banks after detecting a significant amount of illegal overseas remittance transactions. Over the last few...
WORLD
cryptopotato.com

Battered Crypto Lender Hodlnaut Seeks Judicial Management

Hodlnaut’s latest application is also expected to offer the company a much-needed breathing space to focus on its recovery plan. A week after suspending its services, the crypto lending platform Hodlnaut filed for an application to be placed under judicial management with the Singapore High Court. Under judicial management, the financially distressed crypto lender will be able to “rehabilitate its business.”
ECONOMY
cryptopotato.com

Binance Gets In-Principal Approval to Operate in Kazakhstan

Binance continues with its regulatory expansion by receiving approval to operate in Kazahkstan. The world’s largest crypto exchange has tapped another regulatory nod, this time from the Astana Financial Services Authority (AFSA). The former Soviet Union state has been an important country for the crypto industry, being a hub...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Brazil
Country
Argentina
cryptopotato.com

BBC Chairman Reportedly Invested in a Crypto Firm Founded by Russian Oligarch

Richard Sharp – current Chairman of BBC – previously invested in a crypto company founded by a Russian oligarch. Richard Sharp, a former banker who is currently serving as the Chairman of BBC since February 2021, has reportedly been using an off-shore company to invest in a cryptocurrency-related business founded by a Russian oligarch.
BUSINESS
cryptopotato.com

Bitcoin Calms at $24K, Dogecoin Soars 8% (Market Watch)

Dogecoin and Monero are among the few exceptions with substantial price gains. Bitcoin stands still at $24K. Following the recent local peaks and enhanced volatility, bitcoin has calmed and stands around $24,000. Most altcoins are also untypically stagnant today, with a few exceptions, one of which is Dogecoin. Thus, DOGE...
STOCKS
cryptopotato.com

EQBR Launches its US-based NFT Startup for Enterprise and Consumer – My Flex

EQBR Holdings (EQBR), a pioneer of Web 3.0 infrastructure providers, announced the launch of its new US-based NFT service company, My Flex, Inc. which will develop a new peer-to-peer (P2P) platform for enterprises and consumers to capture the value of authenticity through its NFT marketplace. The landscape for NFTs are...
TECHNOLOGY
cryptopotato.com

Nomiswap: A DEX with Team Farming and Zero Swap Fees

Decentralized exchanges (DEXs) have become quite popular over the past few years. These platforms allow users to swap cryptocurrencies and make other transactions quickly without giving up control of their funds. These transactions are processed through self-executing codes known as smart contracts, eliminating the need for an intermediary or custodian.
MARKETS
The Associated Press

Little talk of rainforest protection in the Brazilian Amazon

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — In the Brazilian Amazon these days, it’s nearly impossible to run for office talking up the environment. More common is a scene like this: A candidate for Congress parades a helicopter — the symbol of illegal gold mining — painted with the Brazilian flag, through the streets of the Amazon city of Boa Vista. He defends a gold rush that has devastated Indigenous territories and contaminated rivers. In a neighboring state an Indigenous candidate stops wearing green clothing in public out of fear of violence.
AMERICAS

Comments / 0

Community Policy