They have not cut the grass in weeks and should have never have opened the course. Last three holes are unplayable and a cow pasture full of cow shite is a better lie. Each tee box is 1 foot thick and you can’t barely tee your ball. Embarrassing and the LSU higher ups should be ashamed. At the same time there are 5 people working the clubhouse to take your money.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO