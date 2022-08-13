Read full article on original website
'Generous' bank executive's wild spending spree included a $132,000 holiday to America, a new car for her in-laws, a $30k fuel tab and a friend's birthday bash all paid with allegedly stolen funds from NAB
An executive is on trial in Sydney accused of using stolen money to pay for a series of lavish gifts and bribes, including a $620,000 holiday. Buying her in-laws a new car, shouting someone's father a 70th birthday bash at a winery, picking up a $30,000 fuel tab - Helen Mary Rosamond's generosity appeared boundless.
yankodesign.com
This portable power station is perfect for camping, tailgating, and even for working outdoors
Meet the LIPOWER Mars-2000, a beer-cooler-sized power station that gives you up to 2000W of power no matter where you are. Whether you’re camping outdoors, spending a cool evening at the beach, going on a road-trip, or even taking your camera and drone on a day-long expedition for work or casual photoshoots, the LIPOWER Mars-2000 is a pretty capable portable power source that’s equipped with EV-grade LFP batteries for sustained power no matter what your requirement. It’s designed for the outdoors (and has the ability to charge via solar panels), but can even be used indoors during power outages, making it the perfect way to reclaim your energy independence so you don’t need to rely entirely on a power grid. That also means being able to occasionally lower your electricity bills!
Thrifty father who saved £10,000 in two years while bankrupt shares his extreme penny-pinching tips - from collecting free tea and coffee at hotels to ditching toilet roll for washable rags
Now, Al – who shares money saving tips on his blog The Penny Pincher – has revealed some of the other ways which can help save you some cash. But brace yourself – they're not for the fainthearted…. DITCH THE LOO ROLL - AND USE RE-USABLE RAGS.
Time Out Global
Now on the market: a sea defence tower that’s been turned into a spectacular home
The property market is pretty bad at the minute, eh? We’ve got an idea – why not go off-piste, and go and live in a 216-year-old circular sea defence tower in East Sussex?. If that sounds like your cup of tea, take a look at this listing. Named The Grey Tower, the Grade II-listed Martello tower in Pevensey is sure to spark all of your digital-nomad dreams. It basically looks like the perfect Zoom background – and it’s on sale for £695,000.
How to stop rats from living under your hood, ruining your car and leaving you with a big repair bill
Vehicles offer shelter for rodents but also now contain wiring arrays made from soy-based products that they mistake for roots and enjoy chewing on.
How To Properly Fold And Store Plastic Grocery Bags
Keeping that abundance of pesky plastic grocery bags under control is one of life's little stressors. Well, stress no more, because we have some tips for you!
CNET
Best Place to Buy Tires Online for 2022
Having a quality set of tires on your car, and keeping them in good shape, is critical when it comes to staying safe on the road. Unfortunately, many people don't spend much time thinking about their car's tires until there's a problem, like worn treads or an unexpected flat. And when emergencies do happen, most drivers don't have the time to shop around and compare prices online. Instead, they typically default to one of the large chains of auto repair shops and brick-and-mortar tire places that will get them back on the road fast.
yankodesign.com
This minimal Japanese home with an indoor garden was designed to help a young family “feel green”
Designed by Satoshi Saito of SAI Architectural Design Office, the Melt House was the result of a young family asking him to build a home where they could “feel green”. Saito wanted to build, “A home that feels green is not just a home where you can see the green from anywhere, but a home where the residents actively use the external space and grow together with the green. Taking a nap under a tree, touching a leaf, planting a tree or flowers, spending time directly feeling the wind, and smelling greenery are less common now in urban societies. I thought that I could create an original experience of this rich life that is being forgotten.”
4 hidden iPhone tricks only real pros know about
The iPhone doesn’t need “Pro” in the name to be an incredibly powerful computer that can do more complex things than the usual texting, media consumption, gaming, and calling. The more you use the iPhone, the more advanced iPhone features you’ll learn. It’s not just that...
intheknow.com
Mom catches toddler red-handed smuggling jam packets out of restaurant
This TikTok parent caught her daughter stealing packets of jam from a restaurant!. Sierra (@littlemamalayhew) is a mom and TikToker who shares heartfelt and sometimes funny videos about her four kids. In a recent video, Sierra showed off her 2-year-old daughter’s mischievous streak, sharing the moment she discovered the toddler had stolen several packets of jam from a restaurant! The hilarious video racked up more than a million views and showed how creative toddlers can be when they want a sweet treat!
Apartment Therapy
Can You Stack Your Own Washer and Dryer? Here’s What an Appliance Pro Has to Say
Every now and then, I’m faced with a harsh reminder that I am, alas, an adult. My latest wake-up call came when I was watching “Love It or List It,” and I found myself drooling over, of all things, a renovated laundry room. It looked like the set of a detergent commercial: bright, spacious, and with plenty of shelving and surface area to fold clothing. In fact, there was so much space that I was puzzled by the decision to stack the washer and dryer.
buckinghamshirelive.com
'Houdini' tortoise repeatedly caught scaling fence made to wear a bright yellow balloon
This Houdini tortoise now wears a bright yellow balloon when out in the garden - as hilarious footage shows how he repeatedly escapes and is even caught scaling fances. Claudia Carter was left tearing her hair out at Russian tortoise Elmo's repeated attempts to make a run for it by either clambering over a fence or burrowing into the garden.
Two ways to joint wood on your table saw—no jointer needed
Just clamp the wood down, slide it through, and you've got a nice, smooth edge. Jean LevasseurPerfect edges lead to perfect pieces.
