Revival begins at Cherith Brook Baptist Church Sunday, August 21st and will continue as long as the Lord leads. Sunday, August 21st service will start at 5:00 pm and then at 7:00 pm every night after that. Preachers will be Lee Cope and Shane Meadows. The church is located at 659 Georges Fork Road in Burnsville. Everyone is welcome.

BURNSVILLE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO