ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersville, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ourlocalcommunityonline.com

Mitchell Sheriff’s Report 8/7 – 8/14/22

Jeffery Franckowaik, 58 of Spruce Pine, NC. Deputy T. Silvers arrested Franckowaik for misdemeanor larceny. He was issued $500.00 bond and scheduled to appear in court on 9/2/2022. Katlyn Stewart, 33 of Spruce Pine, NC. Lieutenant Detective A. Beam and Detective J. Masters arrested Stewart for felony possession of Methamphetamine...
MITCHELL COUNTY, NC
ourlocalcommunityonline.com

Revival at Cherith Brook Baptist Church

Revival begins at Cherith Brook Baptist Church Sunday, August 21st and will continue as long as the Lord leads. Sunday, August 21st service will start at 5:00 pm and then at 7:00 pm every night after that. Preachers will be Lee Cope and Shane Meadows. The church is located at 659 Georges Fork Road in Burnsville. Everyone is welcome.
BURNSVILLE, NC
ourlocalcommunityonline.com

Back to School Anointing Service

West Burnsville Church of God, located at 557 Westside Road in Burnsville, will be having a Back to School Anointing Service for kids, college students and school staff Sunday, August 21st at 6:00 pm. Parents are urged to bring all their students if possible.
BURNSVILLE, NC
ourlocalcommunityonline.com

Earthquake Near Spruce Pine

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) confirms a 2.0 magnitude earthquake struck just north of Spruce Pine around 9:58 p.m. Aug. 13, 2022. The quake had a depth of about 6.7 km. The Carolinas have experienced several lower magnitude earthquakes since late 2021. Researchers have a theory that water levels...
SPRUCE PINE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy