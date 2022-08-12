Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Amazon Wants Your Palm Print Scanned To Pay at 65 Whole Foods in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
3 Great BYOB Restaurants In Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The Fast-Food Chain With the Best Mexican Food According to New Survey (and It’s Not Who You Think)Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Most romantic restaurants in Los Angeles to wine and dine Your dateVivid SnacksLos Angeles, CA
Related
Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49
Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterAnne Heche Taken Off Life Support, Rep Says; Dies at 53Jessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64 Griggs debuted as Stephanie Hobart on One...
AOL Corp
Actor Anne Heche 'expected to pull through' following fiery Los Angeles crash, ex says
Anne Heche is in stable condition, a spokesperson for the actor said Saturday, a day after she crashed her car into a Los Angeles home. The crash into a home in the Mar Vista neighborhood sparked a “heavy fire,” which was put out in a little more than an hour, Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey said in two email alerts.
Anne Heche's Ex James Tupper Paid Tribute to Actress Hours Before Her Death: 'Love You Forever'
James Tupper is keeping Anne Heche in his thoughts. Two hours before her death was confirmed by PEOPLE on Friday, Tupper, 57, posted on Instagram to show support for the Emmy Award-winning actress. "love you forever," the Big Little Liars actor wrote in the caption, alongside a broken-hearted emoji. In...
International Business Times
Anne Heche Net Worth: How Rich Is 'Psycho' Actress?
American actress Anne Heche, who has been hospitalized for a week after her fiery car crash in Los Angeles, is in critical condition. With more than 80 acting roles over three decades, the actress has earned most of her fortune from the entertainment industry. As of 2022, Heche reportedly has a net worth of $4 million.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
EW.com
Anne Heche, Six Days Seven Nights and Men in Trees star, dies at 53 after car crash
Anne Heche, the actress who rose to prominence on the soap opera Another World and went on to star in such films as Six Days Seven Nights, Donnie Brasco, Wag the Dog, and My Friend Dahmer, has died at 53 after being involved in a fiery single-car crash in Los Angeles last week.
toofab.com
Anne Heche Dead at 53: Hollywood Mourns
Life support machines are keeping Anne's heart pumping so her organs can be harvested for donations. Anne Heche has died at the age of 53 following a fiery car crash on August 5. The accident left her in a coma. Anne's rep told TMZ on Friday the actress is "brain...
Remember Anne Heche With Her 13 Best Movie Roles
Anne Heche will be remembered for her diverse film roles: a mix of comedy, drama and thrillers. Though the late actress, who died Friday following a car crash a week prior, was well-known for her TV roles (including her breakthrough Emmy-winning role in Another World and starring roles in The Brave and Men In Trees), Heche had more than 30 movie credits to her name. All of this was a far cry from her first paying job of $ 100 a week at the 76 House Dinner Theater in South Jersey.
Teddy Ray's Cause Of Death: Comedian Found Floating In Swimming Pool After Apparent Drowning
Wild 'n Out alum Teddy Ray's potential cause of death has been revealed days after he died Friday at the age of 32.Radar has learned he died in an apparent drowning.RadarOnline.com can confirm that an autopsy has yet to be completed, but will be wrapped up today or tomorrow. The results are expected to take several weeks.The Riverside County Sheriff's Office said they responded to a call last Friday around 10 AM at a private residence in Rancho Mirage. A maintenance worker reported finding a man floating in the swimming pool, noting there were no obvious signs of foul play.The...
RELATED PEOPLE
Daily Beast
Anne Heche Deserved So Much Better From Hollywood—and Us
Anne Heche’s family mourned the actress’ passing on Friday after she crashed her car into a Los Angeles home in a fiery wreck last week. “Today we lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend,” her family said in a statement. “Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy. Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact.”
Anne Heche Had Been Eyed By ‘The Masked Singer’ Before Her Crash
In addition to Anne Heche’s extensive resume in features and daytime drama and primetime scripted series, she also made a foray into reality TV with a stint on the 2020 season of Dancing With the Stars. Heche, a Daytime Emmy winner and Primetime Emmy nominee, was plotting a return to the reality competition arena before her fiery car crash last week, which left her brain dead, sources tell Deadline. I hear Heche had been in talks to be one of the celebrity contestants on the upcoming eighth season of the Fox hit The Masked Singer. There is conflicting information how far...
Anne Heche ‘peacefully taken off life support’ after death announcement
The actor, severely injured in a car crash on 5 August, had been legally declared dead, but had life support maintained to facilitate organ donation
Anne Heche, Emmy-winning actor, dies at 53 following Los Angeles car wreck: "We lost a bright light"
Anne Heche, an actor whose TV and film career spanned decades, has died. She was 53. Representatives for the actor confirmed Sunday to CBS News that Heche was "peacefully taken off life support," a little over a week after crashing her car into a Los Angeles house. Her representatives had...
IN THIS ARTICLE
’13: The Musical’ Review: A Teen Musical Too Wholesome for Words, But the Songs Pop
A piece of pop culture can mark a paradigm shift, even when it has no idea it’s doing so. (The lack of calculation is part of why the paradigm shifts.) That’s what happened in the summer of 1978, when the movie version of “Grease” came out. It ruled the way that “Saturday Night Fever” had just six months before, with the electric presence of John Travolta fueling both films. But “Saturday Night Fever” was a fiery and galvanic movie in a way that no one could miss. It was like disco Scorsese, with an unruly street vibe, some of the...
TV tonight: old flames, drugs and a guest star in Irma Vep
Mira gets embroiled with a drug-loving colleague in the behind-the-scenes movie farce. Plus: Panorama investigates a billion-pound savings scandal. Here’s what to watch this evening
Maintenance Worker Found Comedian Teddy Ray’s Body in Swimming Pool: Cops
The body of California comic Teddy Ray was found floating in a swimming pool on Friday, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. The cause and manner of death were not shared, but the sheriff’s department said in a statement that “no signs of foul play were located.” The comedian was found in the pool by a maintenance worker, TMZ reported, citing sources in the sheriff’s office. The pool was attached to a private residence in Rancho Mirage, near Palm Springs. It was not immediately clear whose property it was, nor what Ray was doing there, as he was identified by authorities as a resident of Gardena, a city more than two hours away by car. Ray’s death was widely mourned across social media on Friday, with Comedy Central confirming it in a statement that called him “a hilarious and beloved performer.” He was 32.Read it at TMZ
Comments / 0