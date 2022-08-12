Texas A&M midfielder Sydney Becerra was named to the TopDrawerSoccer.com preseason Freshman Best XI recently. Becerra has been active with the U.S. Soccer’s under-18 and U16 teams, while playing for the Solar Soccer Club and helping Flower Mound win the Class 6A state title in 2021 when she was named the Texas Girls Soccer Gatorade Player of the Year.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 6 HOURS AGO