Texas A&M's Sydney Becerra named to TopDrawer’s preseason freshman team
Texas A&M midfielder Sydney Becerra was named to the TopDrawerSoccer.com preseason Freshman Best XI recently. Becerra has been active with the U.S. Soccer’s under-18 and U16 teams, while playing for the Solar Soccer Club and helping Flower Mound win the Class 6A state title in 2021 when she was named the Texas Girls Soccer Gatorade Player of the Year.
Texas A&M ranked 6th in preseason AP poll for second straight season
Texas A&M is ranked sixth in the preseason Associated Press Top 25 football poll, which was released Monday. Alabama is first followed by Ohio State, reigning national champion Georgia, Clemson and Notre Dame. This is the second straight year the Aggies are sixth. It ties for A&M's highest preseason AP...
Today in Aggie History, Aug. 15: Johnny Manziel gets the job
Aug. 15, 2012: Texas A&M football coach Kevin Sumlin announced redshirt freshman quarterback Johnny Manziel would be the Aggies' starter, over sophomores Jameill Showers and Matt Joeckel. “Johnny has performed the best at this stage, and we will proceed until the season opener with him getting the first-team reps,” Sumlin...
