TEXARKANA, Tx (KMSS/KTAL) – The flagship high-school of Arkansas is undergoing a football make-over. “Buckle up. We’ve got a new brand, new football, new kids, and new coaches,” said the new head Razorback, Trey Outlaw. I know what you’re thinking. That’s a lot of new, right? After an uncharacteristic 2-7 record in 2021, new was needed.
LSU is set for another big decision in Louisiana recruiting this week. Get the latest on that and more as recruiting continues to heat up.
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Ruston Football hosted Bearcat Madness for high school football fans to get a preview of the 2022 team. The Feeling of Football Friday Night Was in the Air Right Here at Hoss-Garrett Stadium Ruston High School Announcing the 2022 Roster of Bearcat Football the Ban and Spirit Teams Ruston Football […]
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Former Carroll High School football star Cedric Woods toured La Tech’s Fall Fan Fest, interviewing some of his fellow teammates along the way. The Monroe native showed off all the sights and sounds and urged Bulldog nation to continuing supporting his team. Louisiana Tech starts the season September 1st at Missouri. The home opener at The Joe is September 10th.
In the crazy world of college sports, we often forget at times that these ladies and gentlemen are student-athletes. Their ultimate goal is to graduate and obtain a degree in their respective field of study. Two former Tigers did just that as LSU held its summer graduation ceremonies. Former catcher...
