ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Comments / 0

Related
KTAL

Preseason Blitz: Arkansas High Razorbacks

TEXARKANA, Tx (KMSS/KTAL) – The flagship high-school of Arkansas is undergoing a football make-over. “Buckle up. We’ve got a new brand, new football, new kids, and new coaches,” said the new head Razorback, Trey Outlaw. I know what you’re thinking. That’s a lot of new, right? After an uncharacteristic 2-7 record in 2021, new was needed.
TEXARKANA, TX
KNOE TV8

Local Louisiana Tech football player gives exclusive look at Fan Fest

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Former Carroll High School football star Cedric Woods toured La Tech’s Fall Fan Fest, interviewing some of his fellow teammates along the way. The Monroe native showed off all the sights and sounds and urged Bulldog nation to continuing supporting his team. Louisiana Tech starts the season September 1st at Missouri. The home opener at The Joe is September 10th.
MONROE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arkansas State

Comments / 0

Community Policy