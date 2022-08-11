Read full article on original website
FAYETTEVILLE — Two very successful high school football programs, Fayetteville and Greenwood, meet tonight in a preseason game. The two schools will play the ninth-grade game at 5:30 p.m. and then follow with senior high at 7 p.m. at Harmon Field in Fayetteville. Both Fayetteville and Greenwood finished as the state runner-up in their classification in 2021. Fayetteville finished 10-3 and fell to Bryant 42-38 in the Class 7A state championship game. Greenwood was 9-4 and was beaten by El Dorado 27-17 in the Class 6A state title game.
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — New LSU coach Brian Kelly enters the first season of his 10-year contract facing the type of rebuilding project the unranked Tigers haven’t seen in decades. The last time LSU entered a season outside the AP Top 25 was the late summer of 2000 — when the Tigers had a new coach named Nick Saban. LSU wound up going 8-4 that season, a sharp improvement from 3-8 in 1999. By the end of the 2003 season, The Tigers were celebrating the second national championship in program history. LSU has since won national titles in 2007 under Les Miles, who took over after Saban left for the NFL in 2005, and in 2019 under Ed Orgeron, who took over when Miles was fired in 2016.
Arkansas sophomore forward Trevon Brazile blew up for a game-high 28 points on 13-of-15 field goal shooting, and the Razorbacks maintained their unswerving devotion to pounding the paint and attacking the rim while holding another opponent below 60 points in a 70-59 win over veteran Danish pro club Bakken Bears on Monday in Lake Como, Italy, as the Hoop Hogs ran through their four-game European exhibition tour unbeaten at 4-0.
LITTLE ROCK — Talented Texas high school guard Wesley Yates III is planning to take only four senior-year official visits with intentions for Arkansas to be among those schools, according to his father Wesley Yates, Jr. Yates III (6-4 guard, Beaumont United in Texas, composite national No. 31 /...
