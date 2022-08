SAN DIEGO — Caltrans crews will close the southbound Interstate 5 (I-5) connector ramp to Eastbound Interstate 8 (I-8) Tuesday, August 16 from 9 P.M to 5 A.M. for an ongoing road improvement project. In addition, a full freeway closure of I-8 at the I-5 interchange will be in effect.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA ・ 12 HOURS AGO