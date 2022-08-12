ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anchorage, AK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
alaskasnewssource.com

Anchorage sees wettest first half of August ever recorded

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Limited dry time has greeted many across Southcentral Alaska the past month, as the wet season is living up to its name. While Sunday was fairly dry across the region, rain returned through the night into Monday morning. This rain will slowly taper off through the day, outside of coastal regions of Southcentral. While the heaviest rain today will remain anchored over Prince William Sound, the rest of Southcentral will see some isolated to scattered showers through at least midday. These areas will easily see less than 0.10 inches of rain, with upwards of an inch looking likely for portions of the sound.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Multiple lows bring in August rain

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage has seen 3.88 inches of rain for the month of August so far, that’s well above normal rainfall for the month, by some 2.5 inches. August is typically a rainy month anyway for Anchorage, but it is just mid-month, and Anchorage is now seeing its wettest August ever recorded.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Stuck in a wet weather rut

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Like us humans, the Earth’s weather, is beautiful, awe-inspiring, and yet very complex. So many elements, so many moving pieces; many known, and yet still many unknown. All of which, though, have a contribution, whether big or small, in producing the end result: the weather going on outside, right now. So, when the weather gets “stuck”, it certainly gives one (or many) a reason to pause and take note.
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Farmers face difficult decisions amidst high hay prices, shortages

SOLDOTNA, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaskan farmers are calling it ‘the perfect storm,’ as inflation, soaring diesel costs, on top of a poor season for growing hay are leaving some farms in the red and others struggling to feed their herds. While Alaskans were soaking up that early summer...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Anchorage, AK
State
Alaska State
City
Seward, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Bear attack reported along coastal trail

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police say a bear attacked a hiker along the Tony Knowles Coastal Trail near Point Woronzof on Sunday. According to the Anchorage Police Department, the individual who was attacked suffered minor, non-life threatening injuries. The department said in a community release that the black bear was last seen just west of the Ted Stevens International Anchorage Airport runway.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

All Alaska Reptile and Exotics Expo returns to Menard Center

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Bearded dragons, tortoises, and snakes, oh my!. The All Alaska Reptile and Exotics Expo has returned to the Menard Center. The event promotes the reptile and exotic animals community throughout Alaska by highlighting the niche world of reptile pet ownership. Colin Lindsey, his wife, brother, and...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Alaska prepares to use ranked-choice voting for the first time

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - August 16 is a big day for Alaska, and the country. For the first time, Alaskan voters will use ranked-choice voting for the special general election to determine who will fill the house seat after the death of Republican Rep. Don Young. To win outright, a...
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Alaska voters focused on local issues as Murkowski, Tshibaka primary looms

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (Gray DC) - Alaskans head to the polls Tuesday as multiple high-profile races will alter the makeup of Congress. The race for U.S. Senate presents voters with a stark contrast in candidates. Donald The Trump-endorsed Kelly Tshibaka is trying to unseat Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), who has held the seat for 20 years.
ALASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southcentral Alaska#Precipitation#Alaska State Fair
alaskasnewssource.com

Alyeska welcomes back blueberry pie-eating contest

According to district spokesperson Jillian Morrissey, the district is short about 20-30 drivers. Each school essentially has a designated “no bus” day during the week until those positions can be filled, relying on parents to provide their own student transportation. Bethel Police charge suspect in AVCP Rural Housing...
HOPE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Primary Election 2022 live blog

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Election Day has arrived for residents across the state of Alaska, and polls are open for voters to cast their choice of candidates in several key races. This live blog is where Alaska’s News Source team will be posting breaking updates, election results and more throughout the week.
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Multiple units respond to Eagle River fire

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Multiple units respond to Eagle River fire. According to AFD Battalion Chief Mike Davidson, 23 units responded initially to the 164th block of Heritage Place. “They were able to pretty quickly, simultaneously work on bringing the fire under control, as well as to identify that all...
ANCHORAGE, AK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
alaskasnewssource.com

Mat-Su students are officially back in the classroom

PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - Traffic picked up on Bogard Road around 7 a.m. today as parents dropped off their middle and high schoolers. The normal line of buses was replaced by personal vehicles as the Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District put rolling cancelations in effect due to a shortage of drivers.
PALMER, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Woman rammed Anchorage police car with stolen vehicle, police say

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police say they arrested a woman driving a stolen car with stolen license plates who rammed a police car and had meth both on her person and in plain view in the vehicle. In a news release, police wrote that an officer saw a 2011...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Willow man charged with kidnapping Saturday

WILLOW, Alaska (KTUU) - A Willow man has been charged with kidnapping, assault in the first, second, third, and fourth degrees, and interfering with the report of a domestic violence crime, according to a dispatch from the Alaska State Troopers. At 1:07 a.m. troopers responded for a welfare check on...
WILLOW, AK

Comments / 0

Community Policy