Jenny Dell

247Sports

Steve Spurrier Jr. talks indoor practice Monday

Mississippi State practiced Monday afternoon in the Palmeiro Building and following the workout selected assistant coaches and playerswere made available. Following is a question and answer segment with outside receivers coach Steve Spurrier Jr. Question: What are you seeing from the competitiveness of the receivers and corners?. Spurrier: It’s competitive...
STARKVILLE, MS
247Sports

My thoughts on Brennan and QB situation

The big news item that dropped in Baton Rouge today was a report from WWL radio host Kristian Garic that Myles Brennan was stepping away from football. LSU confirmed the news shortly after practice, with head coach Brian Kelly thanking the sixth-year graduate student for his time in purple and gold.
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

Everything Notre Dame’s Tommy Rees said on Saturday

Notre Dame returned to the practice field on Saturday. Following the workout, offensive coordinator Tommy Rees poke with the media about a variety of topics. Here is everything he had to say. On the timing of naming Tyler Buchner the starting QB. “This process goes a lot further than just...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Jenny Dell
247Sports

VIDEO: Instant reaction following fall practice No. 9

CORAL GABLES, Fla. -- Watch an instant reaction immediately following the ninth fall practice on Monday. The viewing period consisted of about 20 minutes featuring position drills with interviews from Mario Cristobal, Xavier Restrepo, Caleb Johnson and Kamren Kinchens after practice. The Hurricanes return to practice on Tuesday. Christopher Stock...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Video/quotes: Michael Matus discusses season-ending injury

Here is what Arizona State junior defensive end Michael Matus said about the season-ending ACL injury suffered in his left knee last week. "I'm sure Herm told you guys I won't be playing this season. One of the main things I'm kind of focused on how is just getting injury surgery, getting into rehab, taking it day by day. It's very unfortunate circumstances but unfortunately, it's football and it happens all the time. Some of the stuff I've preached to you guys, (defensive line) coach [Robert Rodriguez] has done a phenomenal job of bringing up the younger guys. Like Herm said, you're one hit away from having to go into the game. So, I'm not worried about the guys that we have behind us. I'm not too sure what the future holds for me but the only thing I'm worried about right now is just getting into rehab and getting out."
TEMPE, AZ
247Sports

The top ten returning players in the Big 12 Conference, according to pro scouts

The season is almost here! That's right, we're less than a month away from West Virginia Football taking the field for what is expected to be an exciting 2022 season. The Mountaineers will kick things off at Pittsburgh on September 1st. As we approach that date, EerSports will do what we always do - count down the days until kickoff, with each day covering a specific topic, stat, or prediction for the upcoming season. Today, we're taking a look at the top-graded returning opponents, per ProFootballFocus. Side note: this does NOT include transfers coming in and requires a minimum of 300 snaps.
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

Inside Seminole Football Episode I Updates

The first of 15 episodes of Inside Seminole Football airs on Monday evening at 7 p.m. live from Coosh's CollegeTown. The weekly show will include FSU head coach Mike Norvell sharing the latest news and updates about his football team. It will also feature players, coaches, and other staff members from FSU Football.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

Fantastic 47: No. 19, James Hadnot

In 2024, Texas Tech will commence its 100th season of college football. Many programs that started at the same level of Texas Tech, i.e. at the bottom, went extinct or remained on the lower rungs of college football’s ladder. What became of Howard Payne, St. Edwards, Haskell Institute and Wayland Baptist, all early opponents of the Red Raiders? None of those hazy names from bygone years are presently on the football landscape, and some simply no longer exist. For Texas Tech football to be where it is today, in one of the five premiere conferences in college football, is a tremendous accomplishment authored by several generations of administrators, coaches, players and fans over the course of nearly a century. It was not set in stone that Texas Tech football would flourish rather than vanish for approximately 70 years, as it did at Wayland Baptist.
NFL
247Sports

Fisher doesn't mask Tommi Hill's elite possibilities as part of motivating the cornerback

The word down Stadium Drive has been consistent. Tommi Hill not only has high-end possibilities, but also some bark to him. Back in April, Hill had not been long in Lincoln but was already getting called "a dog" by wide receiver Trey Palmer and had a challenge going with his head coach Scott Frost. "Tommi has been trying to get two interceptions in one practice since we started because I told him I'd give him the number he wanted if he could ever get two picks in a practice," Frost explained then. "He's been a bright spot."
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

O’Malley’s Monday Musings

A glass half-full on the perimeter, a new talking Irish tandem, the definitive best job in America, beating the spread…and some seriously strange taste in pizza. All highlight this week’s edition of The Musings.
SPORTS
247Sports

Roster Countdown: 12 Leary; 11 Holden; 11 Story

Counting down the 2022 Alabama football roster three players at a time. Next up: wide receivers Traeshon Holden and Christian Leary and safety Kristian Story. 2021 season: As a true freshman, Leary appeared in eight games, including each of the final six contests of the season. Picked up special teams player of the week recognition from the UA coaching staff after blocking a punt in a win over New Mexico State. Injuries at running back and wide receiver pushed Leary onto the field over the second half of the campaign, with the newcomer carrying three times for 22 yards and catching two passes for four yards and a touchdown.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

